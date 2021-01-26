MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds is pleased to report on recent promotions and additions to the Firm as part of its growth strategy and commitment to offering outstanding support to their broker/dealer partners. Despite the challenging markets and lingering uncertainty in the marketplace, LoCorr continues to see demand for their innovative suite of solutions from financial advisors seeking the diversification benefits of low-correlating strategies. In a year marked by further consolidation in the mutual fund industry, LoCorr realized remarkable growth during 2020 with AUM rising 37% over the previous year and positive net flows. The firm is focused on expanding its distribution footprint and providing ongoing education about the benefits of adding these strategies to potentially reduce portfolio risk over market cycles.



With a focus on serving their partners, LoCorr has announced several key promotions. Sean Katof has been named Chief Investment Officer and will assume those responsibilities immediately. Sean joined the firm in 2015 as Vice President, Portfolio Manager for the Funds. Sean leads the firm’s research department and is responsible for the investment process and all manager due diligence and selection. On Sean’s team, Curt LaChappelle has been promoted to Senior Analyst for the Firm. He joined LoCorr in 2019 as an Analyst focused on investment manager due diligence and oversight, which he will continue in his new position along with mentoring the department’s other analysts. Blake Brix, who joined the Firm in 2016, is taking on the role of Hybrid Wholesaler, a new position within LoCorr which combines external and internal wholesaling responsibilities. He will be covering the Northwest territory.

In alignment with the Firm’s growth strategy, LoCorr is excited to share the news of significant expansion to the distribution team with the recent hiring of four new Regional Vice Presidents and the addition of a Director to their Institutional Relations team.

Jack Goldin will be overseeing LoCorr’s distribution efforts in Florida. Based in Delray Beach, he joins LoCorr from Franklin Templeton where he was a Senior Advisor Consultant focused on leading and directing key growth and profit initiatives, and was recognized as a top producer across his division. Jack has been in the financial services industry since 1994. Ross Lang will manage LoCorr’s distribution efforts in Southern California and Southern Nevada. He joins LoCorr from Nuveen where he was an Advisor Consultant/Managing Director for the Southern California region. Ross is a 20+ year veteran in the financial services industry. Eileen Ward will lead LoCorr’s distribution efforts in the Mid-Atlantic territory which includes Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, and Southern New Jersey. She joins LoCorr from AB Bernstein in Philadelphia, where she was Vice President, Investment Advisor. Eileen has been in the financial industry for over a decade. Bobby Wilmath, based in Atlanta, will be heading up distribution efforts in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Southern Kentucky. Bobby has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and joins LoCorr from Franklin Templeton Investments. Mark Merlet joins LoCorr as Director of Institutional Relations. He was previously with Metis Global Partners in San Diego, where he was Director, Institutional Sales, Consultant Relations. A 25-year veteran in the financial industry, he has extensive experience with institutional sales and consultant relations.

“LoCorr posted strong results in 2020 and is well positioned for future growth. As we look to 2021, we are very excited to promote some well-deserving professionals from within, as well as expand our distribution team with such experienced sales professionals,” said Ruxandra Risko, President of LoCorr Funds. “We at LoCorr feel strongly that the next decade should be excellent for the low-correlation investment space as it becomes more and more apparent that the traditional 60/40 portfolio is unlikely to survive the changing market landscape. Advisors are seeking other sources of income, alpha, and diversification to create well balanced portfolios for their clients. We believe LoCorr is uniquely positioned to fill this need.”

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies. They were founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

Media Contact: Kristen Anderson, Marketing & Communications, 952.767.6908

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting www.LoCorrFunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against a loss in a declining market. Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. Alpha measures the difference between an actual return for a stock or a portfolio and its equilibrium expected return.



The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. © 2021 LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds | 687 Excelsior Boulevard | Excelsior, MN 55331 | Phone: 952.767.6900 | www.LoCorrFunds.com