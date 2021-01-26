Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbomers Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbomers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028.



People today are more inclined towards using safe products for their health and hygiene. Using of advanced technology for manufacturing of nontoxic chemicals used in personal care products & cosmetics, HI&I products, pharmaceuticals and many other end-use sectors expected to boost the global carbomer market. Moreover, the sudden rise in demand for hand sanitizers in the global market owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the global carbomers market in the coming years.



The carbomers market consists of various segments which include segmentation by product, polymer-type, application, end-use and by region. The market is further divided by application into emulsifiers, thickeners dispersing agent, conditioning agent and others. Out of these, the thickeners segment is expected to hold the largest market share with a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. These thickeners are used in many products with high viscosity, increasing the demand for the carbomers market.



Based on region, the global carbomers market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific registered a significant market share of around 50% of the global market.



Further, the market in the region is also anticipated to grow by a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing research and development in Asia-Pacific have efficiently increased the adoption & development rate of carbomers in pharmaceuticals, personal care products & cosmetics, and homecare products.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global carbomers market are Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Maruti Chemicals, Ashland, SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Surfachem Group Ltd, and Amnem.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Market Definition

Market Segmentation

Product Overview

2. Assumptions And Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

Research Process

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Market Size Estimation

4. Executive Summary- Global Carbomers Market



5. Market Lineage Outlook - Acrylic Acid Market

Production Analysis

Consumption Analysis

Trade Outlook

6. Regulatory Landscape



7. Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement

Production

Distribution

End-User Outlook

List Of Key Players Across The Value Chain

8. Market Dynamics

Driver

Restraint

Trends

Opportunities

9. Industry Risk Analysis

Demand Risk Analysis

Supply Risk Analysis

10. Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Carbomer Market



11. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Trends

Benchmarking Of The Competitors

Company Market Share Analysis (%)

Company Profiles

Ashland

Evonik

The Lubrizol Corporation

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co, Ltd.

Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals

Surfachem

Maruti Chemicals

Amnem

12. Global Carbomers Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size And Forecast, 2019-2028

By Value (USD Million), 2019-2028f

Market Segmentation

By Product

Carbomer 934, Carbomer 940, Carbomer 941, Carbomer 980, Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By Polymer-Type

Homopolymer, Copolymer, Interpolymer, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By Application

Emulsifiers, Thickeners, Dispersing Agent, Conditioning Agent, Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By End-Use

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Homecare, Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Personal Care & Cosmetics: Shampoo, Body Wash, Cleanser, Eye Cream, Diapers, Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By Region

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

13. Europe Carbomer Market Outlook



14. North America Carbomer Market Outlook



15. Asia Pacific Carbomer Market Outlook



16. Latin America Carbomer Market Outlook



17. Middle East & Africa Carbomer Market Outlook



18. Analyst's Review

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqfs9p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900