The main objective of this growth opportunity analysis is to assess the impact of market trends and challenges influencing growth prospects for pump original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the next 7 years. As business uncertainty becomes an inevitable factor, end-users across industry verticals are revisiting their strategies to adapt to the new market conditions.



The unpredicted outbreak of COVID-19 and its consequent impact on slowing down global manufacturing, which is also being interpreted as the COVID-19 economic recession, has severely affected performance of pump OEMs' North American business in 2020.



The crash of oil prices reaching the lowest in the world's history, worsening of US-China trade relation, closure of rigs by small oil enterprises, and massive job cuts across in both the United States and Canada have contributed to the decrease in sales of centrifugal pumps in North America.

In this study, the analyst correlates various political, economic, and technological factors that drive and impede centrifugal pump industry growth. An in-depth analysis of single-stage, multi-stage, axial and mixed, submersible, Sealless, and circulator pumps is offered. This research also includes assessment of centrifugal pump sales across various critical industry verticals in the North American market.



Furthermore, a competitive assessment of centrifugal pumps in the North American market is captured, including a look at the leading market participants and pivotal factors that enable them to outperform in this industry.

Importantly, this research offers 5 lucrative growth opportunities for pump OEMs to consider in the North American market. The publisher considers these 5 growth opportunities key enablers that will unlock new revenue streams and deliver differentiating pump products and services.

This research embraces a specific methodology that includes a discussion with the senior management of centrifugal pump manufacturers and is supported by secondary research.

Research Highlights

In-depth analysis with market sizing of centrifugal pump product segments

Regional perspective for the United States & Canada

End-user market is focused on oil and gas, chemicals, water and wastewater, power generation, metals and mining, construction, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals

New product capabilities: energy-efficient pumps, smart pumps, and pump monitoring solutions

As end-users focus on increasing existing plant productivity and cut-down operational expenditure (OPEX), the role of pump OEMs is expected to change. To discover new avenues for growth, pump OEMs need to focus on expanding their portfolio to include service-related offerings.



This research analysis highlights the role of disruptive technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in addressing some pressing end-user concerns, such as the need for increasing energy efficiency, reducing operational costs, enhancing production efficiency, and improving profitability.



The report discusses the need for next-generation pumps that are embedded with smart and intuitive features that enable plant engineers to redefine plant maintenance strategies by enhancing pump efficiency and its consequent impact on production throughput.



Various industry verticals are considering a digital transformation strategy to reduce OPEX and TOTEX and to remain competitive and relevant in this cut-throat business environment. This shift is expected to affect plant-level assets, and particularly support IIoT-based pump solutions that are used in critical operation.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size of centrifugal pumps in the North American market? What are its growth prospects in the short, medium, and long term?

What are the key drivers and restraints influencing the centrifugal pumps industry growth in the North American market?

Who are the key market players? What is their market share? Is it falling or increasing? How are they differentiating from one another?

What are the transformation growth opportunities in this mature market and how can pump companies capitalize on them?

Do the existing pump products and associated services offered in the market meet customer requirements? Are there any market gaps? Is there a need for further development?

What is the future of the pumps industry? Will there be new business models?

Key Topics Covered



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

North American Centrifugal Pumps and the Strategic Imperative 8

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Overview of Centrifugal Pumps

Market Segmentation in Centrifugal Pumps

Key Competitors in Centrifugal Pumps

Key Growth Metrics in Centrifugal Pumps

Market Distribution Channels in Centrifugal Pumps

Growth Drivers in Centrifugal Pumps

Growth Restraints in Centrifugal pumps

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast, Centrifugal Pumps

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment, Centrifugal Pumps

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Centrifugal Pumps

Revenue Forecast Analysis of Centrifugal Pumps

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical for Centrifugal Pumps

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis for Centrifugal Pumps

Competitive Environment, Centrifugal Pumps

Market Share Analysis, Centrifugal Pumps

Market Share Analysis for Centrifugal Pumps

3. Product Segment Analysis, Single-stage Pumps Segment

Key Growth Metrics, Single-stage Pumps Segment

Revenue Forecast, Single-stage Pumps Segment

Key Findings and Revenue Forecast Analysis for Single-stage Pumps Segment

4. Product Segment Analysis, Multi-stage Pumps Segment

Key Growth Metrics, Multi-stage Pumps Segment

Revenue Forecast, Multi-stage Pumps Segment

Key Findings and Revenue Forecast Analysis for Multi-stage Pumps Segment

5. Product Segment Analysis, Axial & Mixed Flow Pumps Segment

Key Growth Metrics, Axial & Mixed Flow Pumps Segment

Revenue Forecast, Axial & Mixed Flow Pumps Segment

Key Findings and Revenue Forecast Analysis for Axial and Mixed Flow Pumps Segment

6. Product Segment Analysis, Submersible Pumps Segment

Key Growth Metrics, Submersible Pumps Segment

Revenue Forecast, Submersible Pumps Segment

Key Findings and Revenue Forecast Analysis for Submersible Pumps Segment

7. Product Segment Analysis, Sealless & Circular Pumps Segment

Key Growth Metrics, Sealless & Circular Pumps Segment

Revenue Forecast, Sealless & Circular Pumps Segment

Key Findings and Revenue Forecast Analysis for Sealless & Circular Pumps Segment

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of IIoT Technology to Deliver Energy-efficient Pumps

Growth Opportunity 2: Redefine Value Proposition With Pumps-as-a-service Business Model

Growth Opportunity 3: Expand Service Offerings With Managed Contracts

Growth Opportunity 4: Enabling Integrated Supply Chain Network With IIoT

Growth Opportunity 5: Water and Wastewater, Food and Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals are Lucrative End-user Segments

9. Appendix

List of Other Participants

10. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

