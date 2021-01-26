Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nurse Call Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 381-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Nurse Call Systems Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nurse Call Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Buttons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$691.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Integrated Communication Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $372 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Nurse Call Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$372 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$532.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Mobile Systems Segment to Record 8% CAGR



In the global Mobile Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$217 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$359 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$327.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ascom Holding AG

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intercall Systems, Inc.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Schrack Seconet AG

Siemens AG

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Tyco International PLC

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Nurse Call Systems: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nurse Call Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population: Pillars for Market Growth

Leading Causes of Deaths Worldwide

Number of New Cases of Cancer Worldwide for the Years 2012, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Diabetes Prevalence in the Age-Group of 20-79 Years in Millions by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2025

Number of Elderly Population (65+) with Alzheimer's disease in the US for the Years 2015, 2025, 2025 and 2045

Growth in Elderly Population Worldwide by Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Robust Growth in Healthcare Expenditure & Investments and Better Insurance Coverage Drive Demand for Nurse Call Systems

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Continuous Technological Advancements in Nurse Call Systems Lead to Market Growth

Easy Data Availability for Healthcare Personnel and Departments Supports Market Growth

Developing Asian Countries to Offer Growth Opportunities for Nurse Call Systems Market

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Environment: A Major Restraint

Integration and interoperability of Nurse Call Systems Challenges Market Growth

Product Overview

Nurse Call Systems: Definition and Features

Nurse Call Systems: By Instrument Type

Nurse Call Button

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Nurse Call Systems: By Technology Type

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

Nurse Call Systems: By End-Use

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Clinics & Physician Offices

Ambulatory Service Centers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

