The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:        

Name
Stock exchange code
Maturity
﻿DGTB 01/03/2021 21 / I98-179671 March 2021
DGTB 01/06/2021 21 / II98-181891 June 2021
DGTB 01/09/2021 21 / III
98-18262
1 September 2021
DGTB 01/12/2021 21 / IV
98-18346
1 December 2021

The sale will settle on 1 February 2021 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.