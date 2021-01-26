Safeguarding Revenue from A2P Messaging: An in-depth guide to how RCS will help operators remain at the centre of mobile messaging

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rich messaging is becoming a key platform connecting brands with consumers, joining the list of mainstream marketing channels alongside TV, the internet, and social media, according to the findings of a new report by business messaging intelligence experts, Mobilesquared. By the end of 2024 there will be more than 3 billion RCS users, representing an unparalleled growth rate of 294%. This high rate of growth is set to position RCS as the largest enhanced messaging platform globally and provide new revenue opportunities for mobile operators.



The report, Safeguarding Revenue from A2P Messaging, published by Mobilesquared in partnership with Interop Technologies, highlights how RCS’ growth will help operators remain at the centre of mobile messaging.

The only business messaging channel currently generating sizeable revenue anywhere in the world remains A2P SMS. Brands spent $17.9 billion on the channel in 2020, and that will grow to $18.94 billion in 2021. Mobile operators hold a very dominant position when it comes to business messaging for now. However, they need to safeguard future messaging revenues by consolidating legacy messaging and migrating subscribers to an RCS messaging platform to capitalize on its continued growth and next-gen technology synergies.

As the official 5G messaging service, RCS is expected to become an essential vehicle for generating future messaging revenues for mobile operators. Consumers are already reliant on rich messaging, brands want it, and mobile operators need to deliver it. Based on existing RCS and MaaP deployment plans from around the world, Mobilesquared forecasts that RCS will generate revenues of $8.3 billion by 2024 from the traditional telco A2P SMS model. Delaying an RCS launch will only risk mobile operators’ ability to generate new messaging revenue and their position in the channel.

“Mobile operators need to take a holistic look at their A2P strategy to ensure current revenues generated from SMS aren’t being left on the table,” said Jim Dwyer, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Product Management at Interop Technologies. “At the same time, operators must also prepare their messaging networks for the predicted eruption of new revenue opportunities that will be delivered through RCS via conversational commerce interactions between brands and consumers.”

Nick Lane, Chief Insight Analyst, Mobilesquared, said: “Over 3 billion people use rich messaging, so if the mobile operators want to ensure their platforms remain relevant to their customers, they must evolve SMS into RCS. SMS has served them well, and in an A2P environment will continue to do so, but the level of engagement on rich messaging takes the opportunity to a different stratospheric level altogether.”

Having a robust messaging platform is now seen as a vital component in mobile operator competitiveness, to such an extent that it can improve subscriber quality of experience and also reduce churn. By developing a native RCS offering to subscribers, it ensures that mobile operators remain at the centre of the next major platform, both for consumers and for brands.

The report, ‘Safeguarding Revenue from A2P Messaging’, can be downloaded here: https://mobilesquared.co.uk/

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies assists mobile network operators with better ways to deploy and manage next-generation technologies and services. Founded in 2002, the company develops Telco-grade, standardized mobile solutions with the highest level of deployment flexibility and lifecycle management. Interop Technologies’ portfolio includes an industry-leading, accredited, end-to-end RCS Business Messaging Platform with global connectivity for legacy integration to prepare operators for their 5G transformation. Interop Technologies is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, and has EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. The company owns and operates network operation centers in North America and Europe. Learn more at interoptechnologies.com.

About Mobilesquared

#1 for business messaging intelligence.

Mobilesquared is the go-to partner for definitive business messaging market intelligence. We own the most comprehensive independent global messaging market forecasts in the industry, trusted by brands including Mastercard, Google, Vodafone, LivePerson, and PwC for accuracy and impartiality. If you need targeted messaging market insight and future-proofed strategy, we can help. Learn more at mobilesquared.co.uk.

Contact Information

Interop Technologies

Lisa Murray, APR, CPRC

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

lisa.murray@interoptechnologies.com

+1 (239) 425 9079

Mobilesquared

Nick Lane

Chief Insight Analyst

nick@mobilesquared.co.uk

+44 (0) 118 2149 777













An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b594f39-2de1-4c00-92cb-98196aa3148c

