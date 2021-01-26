Dallas, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Clinical Alarm Management Market Size 2020, By Product (Nurse Call Systems, Physiological Monitors, EMR Integration Systems, Bed Alarms, Ventilators, Others) End-Use (Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers & Home Care Settings) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global clinical alarm management market is projected to reach USD 5,780.1 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 30.6%. Increasing alarm fatigue, up surging elderly population, and growing importance and practice of big data and mHealth tools are some of the factors driving the growth of the global clinical alarm management market.

The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global clinical alarm management market have been studied in detail.

The global clinical alarm management market is categorized based on product and end-use. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into nurse call systems, physiological monitors, EMR integration systems, bed alarms, ventilators, and others. The nurse call systems dominated the market in 2020. By end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care centers, and ambulatory care centers & home care settings. The ambulatory care centers & home care settings segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR through the forecast period.

North America dominated the market for clinical alarm management in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR in order to advance access to information. Key players of the global clinical alarm management market include Koninklijke Philips, Ascom Holdings, Vocera Communications, Spok, Inc., Connexall, Bernoulli Enterprise, Mobile Heartbeat, Capsule Technologie, GE Healthcare Masimo Corporation among others.

Key segments of the global clinical alarm management market

Product Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Nurse call systems

Physiological monitors

EMR integration systems

Bed alarms

Ventilators

Others

End-use Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Hospitals

Long-term care centers

Ambulatory care centers & home care settings

Regional Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Clinical alarm management Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Clinical alarm management Market by End-use, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Clinical alarm management Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

