Global Web Filtering Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web Filtering estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



DNS Filtering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the URL Filtering segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $926.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Web Filtering market in the U. S. is estimated at US$926.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Keyword Filtering Segment to Record 14.7% CAGR



In the global Keyword Filtering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$464 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$862.8 Million by the year 2027. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Web Filtering Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

DNS Filtering (Filtering Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

DNS Filtering (Filtering Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

DNS Filtering (Filtering Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

URL Filtering (Filtering Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

URL Filtering (Filtering Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

URL Filtering (Filtering Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Keyword Filtering (Filtering Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Keyword Filtering (Filtering Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Keyword Filtering (Filtering Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

File Type Filtering (Filtering Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

File Type Filtering (Filtering Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

File Type Filtering (Filtering Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Filtering Types (Filtering Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Filtering Types (Filtering Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Other Filtering Types (Filtering Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

On-Premises (Deployment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

On-Premises (Deployment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

On-Premises (Deployment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Cloud (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Cloud (Deployment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Web Filtering Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Web Filtering Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Filtering Type: 2020 to 2027

Web Filtering Market by Filtering Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Web Filtering Market Share Breakdown by Filtering Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Web Filtering Market in US$ Million by Deployment:2020-2027

Web Filtering Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019

Web Filtering Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

