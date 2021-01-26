Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grinding Machines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The most prominent factor driving the market growth is continually growing industrial manufacturing sector and revival of automotive industry worldwide.



The automotive industry, especially in developed economies such as North America and Western Europe witnessed a gradual slowdown in the beginning of this decade owing to unstable economic conditions. However, with financial markets showing economic stability, the automotive industry in these regions is poised to regain its original growth levels, offering necessary push to the market growth, especially during first half of the forecast period.



Thus, the ever rising industrial manufacturing across various verticals worldwide is the most significant factor propelling the market growth. Rising efforts towards maximizing manufacturing capacity is expected only spur the demand for these equipment in the coming years. Another major factor fueling the market growth is availability of wide range of machines designed to be suited across numerous critical applications. With the increasing types of designs and products, more sophisticated grinding machines are estimated to emerge in the coming years, thereby driving the overall market growth.



Some of the major companies operating in the market include 3M Company, Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., ANCA Pty Ltd., Junker Group, JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation, L. Kellenberger & Co. AG, DANOBAT Group, Koyo Machinery USA, Inc., WMW Machinery Company, Okuma Corporation and Korber AG.



Amongst these, Amada Machine Tools Company, Okuma Corporation and 3M Company form among the leading companies of the market. Grinding machines manufacturers are primarily engaged in expanding their product portfolio due to varied grinding requirement across different industry verticals. In addition, strategic partnerships and acquisition too form prominent strategies for these companies in order to expand customer base as well as geographic reach.



In 2019, the overall grinding machines market worldwide was dominated by the cylindrical grinding machines segment. Cylindrical grinding machines are among the most popular grinders used across various applications such as machine tools & parts manufacturing, automotive and others. In addition, due to high cost per unit, the segment revenue becomes significantly higher as compared to other counterparts.



Due to ongoing advancement, the segment is projected to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period. The segment is followed by surface and gear grinding machines segment. Similar to cylindrical grinding machines, these products too find extensive application in automotive and machine tools & parts manufacturing. Subsequently, the segments are estimated to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period.



The overall grinding machines market was led by the automotive and machine tools & parts manufacturing segment, in 2019. The two segments collectively contribute to nearly 50% of the total market revenue generated worldwide. Machine tools & parts and automotive manufacturing are among the largest verticals across the overall manufacturing industry worldwide. Of these, machine tool & parts manufacturing contributes to higher share, in terms of market value. The overall expenditure on machine tools is expected to continue growing in the following years.



This is the most prominent factor estimated to drive the demand for related grinding machines during the forecast period. Due to high requirement of grinding process (as compared to other applications), machine tool & parts manufacturing and automotive segments are estimated to remain the largest applications throughout the forecast period. The segments are followed by consumer goods manufacturing and aerospace & defense segments. Aerospace & defense segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



In 2019, the global grinding machine market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region contributing to more than 40% of the overall market revenue. The region is home to huge manufacturing industry across machine tools, automotive, electronics, consumer products and others.



Strong anticipated growth in the manufacturing sectors of China, India, South Korea and others would continue to exhibit robust demand for machine tools in the coming years. As a result, the region is projected to retain its leading position in the market throughout the forecast period. Europe follows Asia Pacific in the overall grinding machines market. The market here is majorly governed by the U.K., Germany, France and Spain, due to their huge manufacturing sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Grinding Machines Market Value, 2018 - 2028

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.1.1 Strong Industrial Manufacturing Sector Worldwide

3.2.1.2 Revival Of The Automotive Industry

3.2.1.3 Availability of Wide Range of Grinding Machines

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.2.1 Fluctuating industrial sector growth may hamper the demand for grinding machines

3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition



Chapter 4 Market Inclination Insights: Grinding Machine

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Evolution of Grinding Machine

4.1.2 Key Trends Analysis

4.1.2.1 Product And Service Enhancement

4.1.2.2 Shift Towards Automated Grinding Machines



Chapter 5 Global Grinding Machines Market, By Control Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Conventional Grinding Machines

5.3 CNC Grinding Machines



Chapter 6 Global Grinding Machines Market, By Product Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Surface Grinding Machines

6.3 Cylindrical Grinding Machines

6.4 Tool and Cutter Grinding Machines

6.5 Bench Grinding Machines

6.6 Belt Grinding Machines

6.7 Gear Grinding Machines

6.8 Jig Grinding Machines

6.9 Other Grinding Machines



Chapter 7 Global Grinding Machines Market, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automotive Application

7.3 Aerospace and Defense

7.4 Electrical and Electronics Manufacturing

7.6 Machine Tools and Parts Manufacturing

7.7 Shipbuilding

7.8 Other Applications



Chapter 8 North America Grinding Machines Market Analysis

8.1 Overview



Chapter 9 Europe Grinding Machines Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Grinding Machines Market Analysis



Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) Grinding Machines Market Analysis



Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1.1 Market Positioning of Grinding Machine Manufacturers

12.1.2 Strategies Adopted by the Leading Manufacturers

12.1.2.1 New Product Development

12.1.2.2 Expansion through Strategic Partnerships & Acquisitions

12.1.2.3 Distribution Network Expansion



Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd.

3M Company

JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation

Junker Group

L. Kellenberger & Co. AG

ANCA Pty Ltd.

DANOBAT Group

WMW Machinery Company

Koyo Machinery U.S.A. Inc.

Okuma Corporation

Korber AG

