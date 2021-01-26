Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "User and Entity Behavior Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for User and Entity Behavior Analytics estimated at US$400.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 41.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.3% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 54.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $121.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.4% CAGR



The User and Entity Behavior Analytics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$121.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$741.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 39.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 37.3% and 35.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.5% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Bay Dynamics, Inc.

Dtex Systems Inc.

Exabeam, Inc.

Gurucul

Rapid7 Inc.

Securonix, Inc.

Splunk, Inc.

Varonis Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



User and Entity Behavior Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Solution (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Solution (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

On-Premises (Deployment Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

On-Premises (Deployment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Cloud (Deployment Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Cloud (Deployment Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Financial Services & Insurance (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Financial Services & Insurance (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

IT & Telecom (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

IT & Telecom (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

