Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Content - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Digital Content Market to Reach $367.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Content estimated at US$161.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$367.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Movies & Music, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.4% CAGR and reach US$161.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Games segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Digital Content market in the U. S. is estimated at US$47.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.



Digital Publication Segment to Record 11.4% CAGR



In the global Digital Publication segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$36.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$43.5 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Amazon. com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment SAS

Deezer

DeNA Co., Ltd.

Dish Network Corporation

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Giant Interactive Group Inc.

Google LLC

Hulu LLC

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Mixi, Inc.

NCSOFT Corporation

NetEase, Inc.

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

RELX Group plc

Schibsted ASA

Sony Corporation

Spotify AB

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer

Zynga, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Content Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Movies & Music (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Movies & Music (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Movies & Music (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Games (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Games (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Games (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Digital Publication (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Digital Publication (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Digital Publication (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Smartphones (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Smartphones (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Smartphones (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Computers (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Computers (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Computers (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Tablets (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Tablets (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Tablets (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Game console (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Game console (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Game console (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4wigv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900