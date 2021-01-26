Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Education Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global medical education market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.



The report provides the revenue of the global medical education market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the global medical education market during the forecast period.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global medical education market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global medical education market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global medical education market. Key players operating in the global medical education market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global medical education market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

What is the scope of growth of medical education and its providers in the global medical education market and its segments?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global medical education market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global medical education market?

Will North America continue to be the most profitable regional market for medical education providers?

Which factors will impede the growth of the global medical education market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global medical education market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Medical Education Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Global Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030



5. Key Insights

5.1. List of Funding and Grants in Medical Education

5.2. List of Institute Funded by National Institutes of Health (NIH)

5.3. Medical Graduates (per 100 000 population), Country Wise Data

5.4. Technological Advancements

5.5. Key Industry Events (mergers, partnerships, collaborations, etc.)

5.6. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)



6. Global Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type of Training

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Training, 2018-2030

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type of Training



7. Global Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast, by Mode of Education

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Education, 2018-2030

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Mode of Education



8. Global Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast, by Education Providers

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Education Providers, 2018-2030

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Education Providers



9. Global Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast, by Delivery Method

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.2. Key Findings / Developments

9.3. Market Value Forecast, by Delivery Method, 2018-2030

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Delivery Method



10. Global Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

10.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region



11. North America Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Training, 2018-2030

11.3. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Education, 2018-2030

11.4. Market Value Forecast, by Education Providers, 2018-2030

11.5. Market Value Forecast, by Delivery Method, 2018-2030

11.6. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2018-2030

11.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis



12. Europe Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia-Pacific Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Latin America Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Middle East & Africa Medical Education Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

16.2. Company Profiles

Gundersen Health System

GE Healthcare Institute

American College of Radiology

Healthcare Training Institute, New Jersey

Olympus America

TACT Academy for clinical training

Zimmer Institute

Harvard Medical School

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Stanford University School of Medicine

Apollo Hospitals

CAE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

