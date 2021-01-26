Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell and gene therapy market is projected to reach a market size of USD 7,250.0 Million by 2028 at a rapid and steady CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for cell and gene therapy can be attributed to increasing investments in production capacity expansion for cell and gene therapy. Several contract development & manufacturing organizations and contract manufacturing organizations are making huge investments in the expansion of cell and gene therapy production capacity, anticipating a rise in demand for their services from biopharmaceutical companies that emphasize the development and production of emerging therapeutic technologies.

For instance, in May 2019, CDMO Catalent invested USD 1.20 billion in Paragon Bioservices, a contract development & manufacturing organization involved in developing and producing viral vector development for gene therapy. In April 2019, Paragon Biosciences had commenced its second good manufacturing practices (GMP) gene therapy production facility in Harmans, Maryland, the US, to provide customized manufacturing set-ups to manage the specific requirements for gene therapy products.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, Bayer made an announcement about the acquisition of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical worth USD 4.00 Billion. The acquisition is intended to extend Bayer’s capacity and capability in cell and gene therapy production.

Automated whole genome sequencing technology is considered to be beneficial in improving the diagnosis and treatment of critically sick children, mostly infants, suffering from several genetic diseases.

In May 2019, the CRISPR gene-editing technology was used on a trial basis in the treatment of cancer, and researchers are hopeful about the positive benefits this technology in the treatment of other diseases, as well.

The use of gene therapy in kidney appropriated for transplantation purposes is beneficial in treating acute rejection, ischemia reperfusion, and chronic allograft nephropathy. Besides, the use of hybrid stem cell-gene therapy technology is helpful in promoting renal disease gene therapy toward clinical application.

Cell and gene therapy lentivirus vectors provide several unique benefits than conventional retroviral vectors. Lentivirus vectors are capable of offering lasting stable gene expression and transducing non-dividing cells, including neurons.

Cell and gene therapy market in Europe held the second largest revenue share in 2020, owing to the presence of leading biopharmaceutical firms and growing investments in R&D activities and production capacity expansion in the region.

Major companies operating in the global cell and gene therapy market include Spark Therapeutics LLC, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bluebird Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Shire PLC, Sangamo Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, and Dimension Therapeutics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cell and gene therapy market in terms of indication, vector type, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Inherited Retinal Disease Large B-Cell Lymphoma ADA-SCID Others

Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Lentivirus AAV Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus Modified Herpes Simplex Virus Adenovirus Non-Viral Plasmid Vector



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



