The global anti-drone market was worth USD 624 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,441 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 to 2025. The shipment of anti-drones was 1,071 units in 2019 and is projected to reach 4,684 units by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period.



Major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing use of drones terrorism and illicit activities worldwide and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones.

The military & defense vertical to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period

The military & defense vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period. Presently, countries are also giving importance to strengthening counter-drone measures to monitor terrorist activities, which would boost the demand for anti-drone systems in the near future. Furthermore, the use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased. As a result, the military & defense sector is likely to witness increased demand for an efficient anti-drone system in the coming years.

The anti-drone market for laser systems to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for laser counter-drone systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laser systems mostly find their applications in the military & defense vertical owing to their great speed, significant flexibility, high precision, and low cost per shot. Furthermore, major companies such as The Boeing Co. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), and MBDA (Germany) have been developing laser-based anti-drone systems.

The anti-drone market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The anti-drone market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to this growth include the development of new technologies in APAC to reduce the growing number of drone-related crimes and several ongoing developments related to anti-drone systems by regional players.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Incidences of Security Breaches by Unidentified Drones

Increasing Use of Drones for Terrorism and Illicit Activities Worldwide

Restraints

Rapid Technological Advancements and High R&D Expenses

Public Safety and Legal Concerns

Opportunities

Need to Develop Versatile and Scalable Anti-Drone Systems

High Demand for Anti-Drone Systems for Defense Applications

Challenges

Development of Cost-Effective Anti-Drone Systems for Commercial Use

Development of Effective Anti-Drone Systems and Components for Detection and Interdiction Application

Reduction in Risk of Collateral Damage

Case Study Analysis



Anti-Drone System Deployment by Neptune Terminals to Keep a Check on Unauthorized Drones

Anti-Drone Countermeasures by Us Military to Protect Critical Bases from Drone Threats

Anti-Drone System Deployment by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India, for Homeland Security

Anti-Drone System Deployed at London Gatwick Airport

Technology Trends



High-Energy Laser and High-Power Microwave Systems

Artificial Intelligence in Anti-Drone Systems

Company Profiles



