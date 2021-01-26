Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology (Laser, Kinetic, Electronic), Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anti-drone market was worth USD 624 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,441 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 to 2025. The shipment of anti-drones was 1,071 units in 2019 and is projected to reach 4,684 units by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing use of drones terrorism and illicit activities worldwide and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones.
The military & defense vertical to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period
The military & defense vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period. Presently, countries are also giving importance to strengthening counter-drone measures to monitor terrorist activities, which would boost the demand for anti-drone systems in the near future. Furthermore, the use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased. As a result, the military & defense sector is likely to witness increased demand for an efficient anti-drone system in the coming years.
The anti-drone market for laser systems to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market for laser counter-drone systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laser systems mostly find their applications in the military & defense vertical owing to their great speed, significant flexibility, high precision, and low cost per shot. Furthermore, major companies such as The Boeing Co. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), and MBDA (Germany) have been developing laser-based anti-drone systems.
The anti-drone market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The anti-drone market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to this growth include the development of new technologies in APAC to reduce the growing number of drone-related crimes and several ongoing developments related to anti-drone systems by regional players.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
Case Study Analysis
Technology Trends
Company Profiles
Key Players
Other Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ff79zq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: