New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Content Delivery Network Market by Component, Content Type, Provider Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339708/?utm_source=GNW





Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period

The solutions segment of the CDN market is segmented into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security.The maximum volume of data or content accessible on the internet nowadays is consumed through CDN.



Users have no patience to wait for the content to buffer, and this challenge has made content delivery even more crucial for organizations.The increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions.



Digitalization trends, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Choose Your Own Device (CYOD), mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operation of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks.



Based on solutions, media delivery segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period

Media delivery includes rich media files, such as audio streaming, live videos, video streaming, and other such contents.It requires high bandwidth allocation and needs to maintain the quality of user experience, which may get disrupted due to network congestion or high traffic rates.



The media delivery solution focuses on delivering media content to the end user at a much faster pace, thus reducing the latency time.The trend of online media streaming is growing along with the rising number of online media viewers; where the viewers expect a flawless viewing experience and instant access to High Definition (HD) content on any device.



The media delivery solution enables viewers to start watching the video right from the first click.



Based on provider type, traditional CDN segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period

Traditional CDN providers include pure players in the CDN market.These players provide various CDN solutions, such as network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery, for the delivery of static and dynamic content over the internet.



Traditional CDN providers involve a large set of servers that are strategically deployed across the globe and balance the load on the existing networks. This distributed network infrastructure pushes the requested content to the closest server for delivering the content to the user with the lowest latency.



Based on applications, media and entertainment segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period

The media and entertainment segment is utilizing full capabilities of CDN solutions to offer fast, secure, and uninterrupted viewing experience to its users.The growth of this segment is characterized by increasing demand for online video streaming.



Online customers expect high-quality visual content on any device with better visibility and no interruption.CDN solutions help in lowering the delay and optimize the overall content delivery process.



Hence, viewers get a high-quality viewing experience, and this, in turn, increases the revenue for the media and entertainment enterprises. These enterprises are transforming their business models to accommodate their global viewers.



APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The fastest growth rate of the APAC CDN market can be attributed to the ever-increasing consumption of content in these emerging countries.Moreover, the market is experiencing disruptive growth due to its growing number of internet subscribers and increasing consumption of internet through smartphones and other portable devices.



The eCommerce industry’s massive growth and adoption of internet TV in countries such as India, China, Korea, and Singapore have fueled the CDN market growth, making APAC one of the fastest-growing regions in the CDN market.All major CDN vendors have their data centers installed in APAC to cater to huge CDN demand.



There is a need among technology-driven enterprises in the region to enhance their customer experience, while they also have a need to meet security compliance. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for CDN solutions in this region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level – 38%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 32%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 35%, MEA – 5%, Latin America– 5%.



Some prominent players profiled in the study include Akamai Technologies (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Limelight Networks (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) (US), Google (US), AT&T (US), Cloudflare, Inc. (US), Verizon Media (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), QUANTIL (US), StackPath, LLC (US), Fastly (US), G-Core Labs S.A. (Luxembourg), OnApp Limited (UK), Broadpeak (France), Citrix Systems (US), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), Comcast Technology Solutions (US), Tata Communications (India), Imperva (US), Rackspace Technology (US), Leaseweb (The Netherlands), and Alibaba Cloud (China).



Research coverage

The market study covers CDN market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component (solutions and services), content type (static content and dynamic content), provider type (traditional CDN, telco CDN, cloud CDN, P2P CDN, and others), application (media and entertainment, online gaming, retail and eCommerce, eLearning, healthcare, and enterprises), and regions.



The solutions segment is further segmented into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security.The services segment is further segmented into storage services, analytics and performance monitoring, website and API management, network optimization services, support & maintanance, and others.



The regional analysis of the CDN market covers North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall CDN market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339708/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001