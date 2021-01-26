New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Type, Dispersion, Enduser - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589887/?utm_source=GNW

However, technological limitations is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The large biomolecule segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Based on sample type, the market is segmented into large biomolecules, small biomolecules, microfibers and nanofibers, liquid & viscous samples, and other samples. The large biomolecules segment accounted for the fastest growing market in 2019, driven by growing adoption in biologics-based formulation development, regulation to analyze sub visible particles in biologics to maintain the safety and increase the quality of the drugs.



The wet dispersion is expected to hold a major share of the flow imaging microscopy market during the forecast period.

Based on sample dispersion, the market is segmented into two major types—wet dispersion and dry dispersion. Factors such as comparative ease of dispersion in liquid media, wet dispersion analysis is widely used is driving the growth of the wet dispersion segment.



Asia Pacific is accounted for the fastest global market in 2019 for flow imaging microscopy.

The flow imaging microscopy industry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest growing region of the global flow imaging microscopy market in 2019.



The rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing concerns about product quality in developing countries are factors responsible for the growth of the flow imaging microscopy market in the Asia Pacific.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–42%, Tier 2–28%, and Tier 3– 30%

• By Designation: C-level–76%, Director-level–10%, and Others–14%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–22%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%



The major players in the flow imaging microscopy market include Bio-Techne (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Microtrac MRB (Germany), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Fritsch (Germany), Haver & Boecker (Germany), Spectris (UK), HORIBA (Japan),Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), (Germany), Anton Paar (Austria), Bettersize Instruments (China), and Occhio (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report studies the flow imaging microscopy market based on technology, dispersion type, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the flow imaging microscopy market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the flow imaging microscopy market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the flow imaging microscopy market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589887/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001