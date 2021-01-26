Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Cuts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cold Cuts Market to Reach $327.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Cuts estimated at US$172.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$327.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Deli Cold Cuts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$202.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Packaged Cold Cuts segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $46.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Cold Cuts market in the U. S. is estimated at US$46.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Boar's Head Brand

Cargill, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Seaboard Corporation

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cold Cuts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Cold Cuts Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Cold Cuts Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Cold Cuts Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Deli Cold Cuts (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Deli Cold Cuts (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Deli Cold Cuts (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Packaged Cold Cuts (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Packaged Cold Cuts (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Packaged Cold Cuts (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Cold Cuts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Cold Cuts Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Cold Cuts Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Cold Cuts Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvnlmf

