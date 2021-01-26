ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 120Water, a leading digital water platform, achieved 250 percent year-over-year revenue growth in 2020 and expanded its customer base to 19 states. New customers include Denver Water, The City of Newark, NJ, the City of Asheville, NC, and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau.
The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. The company’s sample kit volume grew 1,610 percent year-over-year as a result of its rapid adoption by the industry. In addition to its core lead reduction solutions, the company has been aggressively building its portfolio of drinking water and wastewater solutions, including:
“Although 2020 was a challenging year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the drinking water and wastewater industries are ripe for innovation, as infrastructure investments increase and communities rely on water utilities to play a greater role than ever in protecting public health,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water.
Other notable achievements include:
120Water nearly doubled its workforce in 2020 and plans to hire 157 workers by the end of 2022 as part of a $2 million investment in its operations and personnel. A list of open positions is available at https://120water.com/open-positions/.
Water professionals across the country rely on 120Water to streamline and modernize their most complex drinking water and wastewater initiatives. The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. 120Water solutions are used across the United States for clients including the city of Newark (NJ), Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Chicago Public Schools, and Indiana Finance Authority. More information is available at 120Water.com and on Twitter @120_Water.
