ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 120Water, a leading digital water platform, achieved 250 percent year-over-year revenue growth in 2020 and expanded its customer base to 19 states. New customers include Denver Water, The City of Newark, NJ, the City of Asheville, NC, and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau.



The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. The company’s sample kit volume grew 1,610 percent year-over-year as a result of its rapid adoption by the industry. In addition to its core lead reduction solutions, the company has been aggressively building its portfolio of drinking water and wastewater solutions, including:

A COVID-19 wastewater monitoring solution that enables communities to frequently test wastewater for the presence of viruses to make more informed and faster public health decisions.



The Lead Service Line Probability Finder, which helps municipalities meet the requirements of the recently revised Lead & Copper Rule requirements by efficiently inventorying and mapping their existing lead service lines so they can be replaced.



An automated communications module and Public Transparency Dashboard to help utilities and states remain compliant with new Lead & Copper Rule communication mandates.



“Although 2020 was a challenging year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the drinking water and wastewater industries are ripe for innovation, as infrastructure investments increase and communities rely on water utilities to play a greater role than ever in protecting public health,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water.

Other notable achievements include:



Completion of one of the largest COVID-19 wastewater monitoring studies in the United States by volume of sites, partnering with the University of Notre Dame and Microbac Laboratories. The study supported 14 communities in sampling wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 RNA beginning in August 2020.



Expansion of testing capabilities to include contaminants such as arsenic, Legionella (ASHRAE 188), and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in addition to lead.



Launch of its partnership ecosystem with water industry and technology leaders including Daupler, Hach, KHAFRA, Noah Water, and PUR.



The addition of key management positions, including Rory Billing as director of solutions, Nicole MacLean as director of marketing, and Steve Cornett as director of quality, security & compliance.

120Water nearly doubled its workforce in 2020 and plans to hire 157 workers by the end of 2022 as part of a $2 million investment in its operations and personnel. A list of open positions is available at https://120water.com/open-positions/.

About 120Water

Water professionals across the country rely on 120Water to streamline and modernize their most complex drinking water and wastewater initiatives. The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. 120Water solutions are used across the United States for clients including the city of Newark (NJ), Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Chicago Public Schools, and Indiana Finance Authority. More information is available at 120Water.com and on Twitter @120_Water.

