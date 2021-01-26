Tryg’s independent Corporate Responsibility report 2020 has been published.

The report outlines Tryg’s Corporate Responsibility performance and results, including Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data.

In the report, we launch Tryg’s Corporate Responsibility strategy for 2023: Driving sustainable impact. The strategy is characterised by a strategic, commercial and holistic approach, the purpose of which is to integrate Corporate Responsibility and sustainability into every corner of Tryg. We have set targets for both 2023 and 2030, as we want to contribute to actual and measurable impact as well as monitor progress – also in the shorter term.

The Corporate Responsibility report can be downloaded at https://tryg.com/en/CR

