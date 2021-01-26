New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Decorative Concrete Market by Type, Application, End-use Sector And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069841/?utm_source=GNW





In terms of both value and volume, polished concrete segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2025.

The polished concrete segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.Polished concrete in the form of flooring has become the preferred choice due to its high gloss finish and esthetic appeal.



It is used as an alternative to marble, granite, tile, linoleum, or coated concrete, as it is cost-effective and can sustain high foot traffic.It requires less maintenance and is resistant to moisture.



This type of concrete is generally used in retail stores, hotels & restaurants, and residences.



In terms of both value and volume, driveways & sidewalks is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for decorative concrete.



Driveways & sidewalks is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the decorative concrete market.Decorative concrete has become one the popular choices in driveways and sidewalks; stamped or stained type of decorative concrete is often used in driveways and sidewalks.



It is relatively maintenance-free and requires minimal maintenance to maintain the color and texture of the walkway.Concrete sidewalks can be built on the existing surface, which reduces time and cost.



Decorative concrete provides an esthetically pleasing and safe path as weeds cannot grow through concrete.



In terms of both value and volume, residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for decorative concrete.



Residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the decorative concrete market.The application of decorative concrete in this sector is driven by increasing installations in new residential buildings, renovations, and restructuring.



The use of decorative concrete on floors enhances its esthetic appeal. Decorative concrete helps the user achieve dynamic control over the indoor air quality and provides safe and slip-resistant floors.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC decorative concrete market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for decorative concrete as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development.



The growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base. The increase in demand for decorative concrete can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries and durable and low maintenance flooring and wall systems.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the decorative concrete market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•?By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

•?By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and South America: 5%



The global decorative concrete market comprises major manufacturers, such as CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), DuPont (US), HeidelbergCement AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), 3M Company (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), RPM International Inc. (US), The Sherwin Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), Arkema SA (France), Ultratech Cement Limited (India), and Boral Limited (Australia).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the decorative concrete market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, application, end-use sector, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the decorative concrete market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall decorative concrete market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069841/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001