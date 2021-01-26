New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battlefield Management Systems Market by Solution Platform, System, Component, Installation Type, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04819003/?utm_source=GNW

However, lack of expertise that restrain the adoption of battlefield management systems hurdle the growth of this market.

The battlefield management systems market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Collins Aerospace (US), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Atos SE (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel) and L3Harris Technologies (US).These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and the Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect battlefield management systems by 5-10% globally in 2020.



The hardware segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Based on solution, the hardware segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the hardware segment is driven by the increasing demand for various components in a battlefield management system, such as, communication devices and computing devices among others, to improve operational efficiency.



Based on system, the computing system segment is projected to lead the battlefield management systems market across the forecast period

Based on system, the computing system segment is projected to lead during the forecast period. The demand for sophisticated computing system to support decision making process by several defense organizations is driving the computing system segment growth globally.



The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the battlefield management systems market in 2020

The battlefield management systems market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of modernization of armed forces across the region.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the battlefield management systems market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%; Tier 2 - 40%; and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 40%; Directors - 32%; and Others - 28%

• By Region: North America - 40%; Europe - 15%; Asia Pacific - 40%, Rest of the World - 5%



Research Coverage

This market study covers the battlefield management systems market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on end user, platform, component, system, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



