Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer IAM Market by Component (Solutions and services), Solution (Identity Governance, Identity Authentication and Verification), Service, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 15.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.



Increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in consumer identity and access management technology to drive the overall growth of the consumer identity and access management market.



The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in consumer identity and access management technology to drive market growth.



By component, services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The services include the support offered by security vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining consumer identity and access management efficiently. Vendors offer different services, such as integration and deployment, consulting, and support and maintenance. The services segment has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. Therefore, services segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



By solution, Integration and Deployment segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Identity verification and authorization segment is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it is used to authorize the uniqueness and validity of an individual's identity to ease the provision of entitlement or service, and to rely upon different factors, such as biometric information, biographic information, identity documents, and knowledge of personally relevant information or events. The heavy deployment of web and mobile applications is creating complexities in consumer authentication. Hence, there is significant adoption of identity authentication solutions across the globe.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global consumer identity and access management market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, Australia, and India, which are expected to register high growth rates in the consumer identity and access management market.



Industries such as financial institutions, public sector, healthcare, retail, education, telecommunication, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, hospitality, and media and entertainment are expected to adopt consumer identity and access management solutions at the highest rate in the region.



Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies, political transformation, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the consumer identity and access management market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component, by solution, by service, by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical, and by region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. Major vendors offering Consumer identity and access management solutions include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), Broadcom (US), Okta (US), Akamai Technologies (Canada), Ping Identity (US), ForgeRock (US), LoginRadius (US).



Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary of Changes



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market

4.2 Market, by Component and Region

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market: Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Security Breaches and Cyberattacks

5.2.1.2 Demand to Deliver a Frictionless Customer Experience

5.2.1.3 Identity Theft and Fraud

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Identity Standards and Budgetary Constraints in Deploying CIAM Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Cultural Shift from Traditional IAM to CIAM

5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Cloud-Based CIAM Solutions and Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Among Enterprises

5.2.4.2 Difficulties in Addressing the Complexity of Advanced Threats

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem: Consumer Identity and Access Management

5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Consumer Identity and Access Management

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.7.2 Blockchain

5.8 Regulatory Implications

5.8.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.8.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard (PCI-Dss)

5.8.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.8.4 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

5.8.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

5.8.6 Soc2

5.9 Use Cases

5.9.1 Use Case: Loginradius Helped Juhll Online Marketing and Banks.Com to Optimize Customer Engagement while Securing Sensitive Data

5.9.2 Use Case: Auth0 Helped in Improving Your App Experience and User Engagement

5.9.3 Use Case: Akamai Helped a Major International Airline by Deploying a CIAM Solution for Expanding Its Flyer Program



6 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market: COVID-19 Impact

6.1 Introduction

6.2 COVID-19 Developments



7 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Authentication Type



8 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market, by Component



9 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market, by Solution



10 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Service



11 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode



12 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market, by Organization Size



13 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market, by Vertical



14 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Region



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

16.1 Company Evaluation Matrix

16.1.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

16.1.2 Stars

16.1.3 Pervasive Players

16.1.4 Emerging Leaders

16.2 Company Profiles

16.2.1 IBM

16.2.2 Microsoft

16.2.3 Salesforce

16.2.4 SAP

16.2.5 Broadcom

16.2.6 Okta

16.2.7 Akamai Technologies

16.2.8 Ping Identity

16.2.9 Forgerock

16.2.10 Loginradius

16.2.11 ManageEngine

16.2.12 Widasconcepts

16.2.13 Acuant

16.2.14 Omada

16.2.15 iWelcome

16.2.16 GlobalSign

16.2.17 Ubisecure

16.2.18 SecureAuth Corporation

16.2.19 WSO2

16.2.20 AWS

16.2.21 Simeio Solutions LLC

16.2.22 Auth0

16.2.23 Right-To-Win

16.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

16.3.1 Progressive Companies

16.3.2 Responsive Companies

16.3.3 Dynamic Players

16.3.4 Starting Blocks

16.4 Startup/SME Profiles

16.4.1 Trusona

16.4.2 IDaptive

16.4.3 Fusionauth

16.4.4 IDNow

16.4.5 Strata Identity

16.4.6 Reachfive

16.4.7 Passbase

16.4.8 Evident

16.4.9 Evernym

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymispa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900