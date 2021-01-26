New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Level Transmitter Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03603146/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, difficulties associated with High-level measurement in tanks with floating roofs acts as a challenge to level transmitter market.

" Non-Contact level transmitter to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Non-contact transmitters facilitate level measurement without touching the media.These transmitters are the best choice for measuring the level of corrosive media, such as acids and oxidizers.



The most widely used non-contact type level sensing technologies are ultrasonic, radar, and laser, among others.These level transmitters are suitable for moist, dusty, and vaporous environments, as well as conditions where the temperature keeps on fluctuating.



Moreover, non-contact level transmitters offer numerous monitoring, control, communications, setup, and diagnostic capabilities. Non-contact level transmitters have been widely adopted in process industries as they are easy-to-use, highly accurate, and require low maintenance.



Oil & Gas Industry to hold a significantly large share of level transmitter market by 2025

Oil and gas are among the key end-user industries of level transmitters.With technological advancements, the demand for fossil fuels has increased all across the world.



Level sensors experience demand from a variety of process industries. In the oil and gas industry, they are used for monitoring the presence of toxins, such as methanol, isopropanol, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether (2-butoxyethanol), ethylene glycol (1,2-ethanediol), hydrotreated light petroleum distillates, and sodium hydroxide (Caustic soda), in water.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The region has an established base of process industries, healthcare, petrochemicals, chemicals, and power industries.India and China are considered as huge markets for level transmitters, owing to large-scale urbanization and rapid economic growth in these countries.



China and India are witnessing high industrial growth.Moreover, the food & beverages and chemicals industries are developing in the region.



These industries are water-intensive; thus, the treatment facilities for the aforementioned industries are expected to generate greater demand for level transmitters..



Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), VEGA (Germany), Emerson Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), and KROHNE (Germany) ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Yokogawa (Japan), AMETEK (US), Magnetrol (US), Schneider Electric (France).



In this report, the level transmitter market has been segmented based on technology, type, industry, and region.The level transmitter market based on technology has been segmented into ultrasonic, capacitive, radar, differential pressure, magnetostrictive, radiometric, and others.



Based on the type, the market has been segmented into contact and non-contact. The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



