Blueberries are one of the most popular fruit in the world.With multiple application areas, blueberries are offered as fresh or processed fruit, juice, or dried or infused berries.



Blueberries are used in different food products such as jellies, jams, and snack foods, additive to breakfast cereals.Most commonly available types of blueberries are highbush and lowbush blueberries.



Blueberries are rich with fiber, nutrients, antioxidants, vitamin C, Vitamin K, and manganese, among others.The high antioxidant content helps reduce DNA damage and act as anti-aging and cancer.



The food manufacturers are turning their focus on dried blueberry products due to the growing awareness regarding their nutritional benefits, leading to an increase in their demand across the world. Rising health awareness among the general population is driving the consumption of natural origin products with natural ingredients. More players in bakery goods and confectionaries are using dried blueberries as an ingredient. To cater to the market demand for dried blueberries, producers are expanding the plantation areas and berry processing facilities.



Based on product type, the dried blueberry market is segmented into freeze-dried, sun-dried, infused-dried, and other dried cherries.The infused dried segment accounted for the largest share of the global dried blueberry market in 2019.



The infused dried fruits can be infused with fruit juice or sugar solution.Infusion drying involves osmosis process.



It involves the natural processes of membrane diffusion.To equalize the concentration, the cell membrane of the fruits diffuses the material.



In a couple of hours, the product is infused and shelf stable. The wet product is then air dried to 15–20% moisture content. In the infusion drying process, the original taste, shape, and color of fresh fruits is preserved, which is difficult with other processes. Strong fruity taste of dried infused fruits make them ideal for direct consumption as well as for the use in muesli and yogurt. The liquid enters the interior through osmosis and takes out the water from the blueberries. Nowadays, consumers are more inclined toward healthy eating habits, including the products with natural properties with high nutritional content.



Geographically, the global dried blueberry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.In 2019, North America held the largest share in the global dried blueberry market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



The largest market share of North America is primarily attributed to the rising awareness among the consumers related to the health advantages associated with the consumption of blueberries and growing demand from cosmetic industries are propelling the demand for dried blueberries in this region.The consumption of dried blueberries has increased globally; the reasons for the rise in consumption is due to its role in boosting health and longevity.



In recent years, cosmetic companies are focusing on formulations containing natural ingredients having antioxidant property. The North American market is characterized by the strong presence of players such as Meduri Farms and Graceland Fruit.



As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Germany, and Mexico are among the worst-affected countries in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported deaths.According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~77,228,903 confirmed cases and 1,718,470 total reported deaths globally.



The outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The global food & beverages industry is one of the major industries that are suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa affects the global supply chains and negatively impacts the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods.Moreover, transportation is a major concern as many borders are closed due to the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America.



This also affected business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors have severely affected the dried blueberry market and thus act as a restraining factor for the growth of the market.



CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd.; Karen’s Naturals; Graceland Fruit, Inc.; Kiantama Oy; Meduri Farms, Inc.; Naturipe Farms, LLC; Oregon Berry Packing, Inc.; Royal Nut Company; Shoreline Fruit LLC; and True Blue Farms are among the players present in the global dried blueberry market.



The overall size of the global dried blueberry market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources was conducted to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the dried blueberry market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the dried blueberry market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global dried blueberry market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the dried blueberry market.

