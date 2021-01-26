Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Weighing System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Floor-standing and Platform), Application (Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global aircraft weighing system market was valued at US$ 102.76 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 133.03 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The global aircraft weighing system market includes a substantial number of market players operating in the market resulting in a fragmented global market. However, the market includes a selected number of prominent market players, such as HKM Messtechnik; NicolScales; McCoy Global Inc.; General Electrodynamics Corporation; Henk Maas; Intercomp; Jackson Aircraft Weighing Systems LLC; Langa Industrial S.A.; Vishay Precision Group, Inc; and Teknoscale OY, with substantial customer base and strong market positioning.
At present, the global aircraft weighing system market is principally dominated by the developed regions, such as North America and Europe, accounting for ~69.5% of the global market collectively. Significant factors, such as availability of rapid technological advancements, high disposable individual incomes, technological capabilities, presence of leading aircraft manufacturers, and presence of some of the well-established aircraft weighing system providers have contributed toward the significant consolidation of the market share in North America and Europe. APAC is anticipated to gain significant traction and expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising MRO services, growing air traffic, and increasing number of low-cost carriers (LCCs) are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market in APAC.
Companies in the market are highly involved in offering aircraft weighing systems to the end users in order to gain traction in the market. For instance, in December 2017, HAECO Americas selected Intercomp for its AC60-LP platform scale systems for different HAECO Americas MRO locations. Intercomp's aircraft scales offer high quality scales and accessories, ease of use, and solid-state technology. In the past years, HAECO used top-of-jack method for weighing operations; however, the swift deployment and weighing capabilities of the company's platform scales provide MRO benefits with effectiveness and less time for the weighing procedure. In August 2020, Intercomp declared that Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, a US-based leading MRO, completed deployment and training on the company's AC60-LP scale system. The accuracy and reliability provided by Intercomp's weighing system is widely used among airlines, MROs, and airframe manufacturers globally.
On the contrary, due to ongoing pandemic, all the major regions, such as Europe, APAC, and North America, have imposed strict restrictions on business activities and movement of goods and people. These factors are anticipated to affect both supply of various aircraft components and parts as well as their demand. This, in turn, negatively impacts the revenue growth of the global aircraft weighing system market to some extent, especially in 2020 and early 2021.
The global aircraft weighing system market has been segmented as follows:
Aircraft Weighing System Market - By Type
Aircraft Weighing System Market - By Application
Aircraft Weighing System Market - By Region
Reasons to Buy:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Aircraft Weighing System Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes
4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5. Aircraft Weighing System Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Deliveries and Orders of Aircraft
5.1.2 Growing Concern Related to Safety of Aircraft
5.2 Market Restraint
5.2.1 Concern Related to Aircraft Weight Range and the Tire Size
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Surging Aircraft MRO Services in Emerging Economics
5.4 Trend
5.4.1 Rising Aircraft Fleets to Increase the Demand for Aircraft Weighing Systems
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Aircraft Weighing System - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Aircraft Weighing System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking
7. Aircraft Weighing System Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Aircraft Weighing System Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027
7.3 Floor-Standing
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Floor-Standing: Aircraft Weighing System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Platform
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Platform: Aircraft Weighing System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Aircraft Weighing System Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Aircraft Weighing System Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Commercial Aviation
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Commercial Aviation: Aircraft Weighing System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Military Aviation
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Military Aviation: Aircraft Weighing System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Aircraft Weighing System Market - Geographic Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America: Aircraft Weighing System Market
9.3 Europe: Aircraft Weighing System Market
9.4 APAC: Aircraft Weighing System Market
9.5 MEA: Aircraft Weighing System Market
9.6 SAM: Aircraft Weighing System Market
10. Aircraft Weighing System Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Weighing System Market
10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
12. Company Profiles
12.1 General Electrodynamics Corp.
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Henk Maas Weegschalen BV
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Intercomp Company
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Jackson Aircraft Weighing Systems LLC
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Financial Overview
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 Key Developments
12.5 Langa Industrial S.A.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Teknoscale OY
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Nicol Scales & Measurement
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 McCoy Global Inc.
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 HKM-Messtechnik GmbH
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19hkwf
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: