Various benefits associated with digitally printed wallpaper and its growing adoption in diverse sectors are a fewof the key factors driving the growth of theglobal digitally printed wallpaper market. Thehigh initial investment hinders the growth of the market in some applications. However, the rising demands for digitally printed wallpaper due to increasing construction activities and growingtechnological advancementsin digital printing are anticipated to drive the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period.



The digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented on the basis ofsubstrate, printing technology, end-user, and geography.Based on substrate, the market is segmented into nonwoven, vinyl, paper, and others.



In 2019, the vinyl segment held the largest share of the market.By printing technology, the market is bifurcatedinto inkjet and electrophotography.



The electrophotography segment is expected to register ahigher growth rateduringthe forecast period.Based onend-user, the global digitally printed wallpaper market is bifurcated into residential and commercial.



In 2019, the residential segment held alargermarket share. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, APAC held the largest share, followed by Europe and North America. The MEA is projected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 26.3% from 2020 to 2027.



According to the latest report from World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, India, and China are a fewof the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak.The outbreak was first reportedin Wuhan, China, inDecember 2019.



The crisis is adversely affecting variousindustries across the world.The global economy is taking the worst hit,and it is likely to continue in 2021 also. The sharp decline in international trade is hindering the growth of the global economy. The production shutdowns, supply chainrestrictions, procurement management, labor scarcity, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak arerestraining the construction sector. Production slowdown in the construction industry is directly restrictingthe adoption of various ad-hoc products and solutions such as digitally printed wallpaper. Moreover,the construction companies and endusers arereducing their spending on adopting several technology-based products to deal with the current scenario, which is hindering the growth of the digitally printed wallpapers market.



The overall digitally printed wallpaper market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the digitally printed wallpaper market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data,as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the digitally printed wallpaper market.



A few players operating in the global digitally printed wallpaper market are A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG, Color X, Effective Visual Marketing Limited, Flavor Paper, John Mark Ltd, McRobb Display Ltd, Megaprint, Muraspec, MX Display Ltd., and Vision Sign and Digital LTD.

