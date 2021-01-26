Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing in India: Insights into Human Capital & Locations 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers 11 major manufacturing industries along with their sub-sectors.

As businesses traverse internationally, supply chain decisions have become complex. One of the key strategic issues that manufacturing companies face is the selection of location to set up a new facility. Often, the strategic direction to select a country is driven by broader issues such as ease of doing business, tax regimes, labor reforms and strength of supply chain, which drive the favorability of a country as the manufacturing destination of choice.

While there is abundant knowledge around frameworks that help in the decision making, synthesis of information that feeds into these frameworks is quite a task.

Key Topics Covered

1. Location Intelligence

  • Manufacturing clusters for each industry by sub-sector
  • Transportation connectivity (airports, railway stations, highways, and ports.
  • Developmental parameters and digital network connectivity (broadband and voice.
  • Industry ecosystem
  • Presence of other manufacturing industries in the clusters
  • Major global companies for each industry having manufacturing in India

2. Workforce Insights & Compensation Benchmarking

a. At each industry level:

  • Workforce pyramid
  • Local language proficiency
  • STEM and business/management education levels in the workforce
  • Digital proficiency in the workforce
  • Location satisfaction, willingness to migrate and influencing factors

b. For various sub-sectors of each industry:

  • Workforce pyramid for each function
  • Education insights for each function and work level
  • Average salaries for each function and work level

3. Industry Insights

  • Availability of white-collar workforce in each industry
  • Availability of skills and competencies amongst the workforce:
  • Technical
  • Digital
  • Behavioural
  • Interpersonal
  • Leadership
  • Average salary increments
  • Companies exporting produce
  • Share of on-roll and off-roll employees
  • Insights in outsourcing blue-collar workforce
  • Training and development costs
  • Employee ratings of the work environment, location parameters and factors influencing job change

