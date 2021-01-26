Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing in India: Insights into Human Capital & Locations 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers 11 major manufacturing industries along with their sub-sectors.
As businesses traverse internationally, supply chain decisions have become complex. One of the key strategic issues that manufacturing companies face is the selection of location to set up a new facility. Often, the strategic direction to select a country is driven by broader issues such as ease of doing business, tax regimes, labor reforms and strength of supply chain, which drive the favorability of a country as the manufacturing destination of choice.
While there is abundant knowledge around frameworks that help in the decision making, synthesis of information that feeds into these frameworks is quite a task.
Key Topics Covered
1. Location Intelligence
- Manufacturing clusters for each industry by sub-sector
- Transportation connectivity (airports, railway stations, highways, and ports.
- Developmental parameters and digital network connectivity (broadband and voice.
- Industry ecosystem
- Presence of other manufacturing industries in the clusters
- Major global companies for each industry having manufacturing in India
2. Workforce Insights & Compensation Benchmarking
a. At each industry level:
- Workforce pyramid
- Local language proficiency
- STEM and business/management education levels in the workforce
- Digital proficiency in the workforce
- Location satisfaction, willingness to migrate and influencing factors
b. For various sub-sectors of each industry:
- Workforce pyramid for each function
- Education insights for each function and work level
- Average salaries for each function and work level
3. Industry Insights
- Availability of white-collar workforce in each industry
- Availability of skills and competencies amongst the workforce:
- Technical
- Digital
- Behavioural
- Interpersonal
- Leadership
- Average salary increments
- Companies exporting produce
- Share of on-roll and off-roll employees
- Insights in outsourcing blue-collar workforce
- Training and development costs
- Employee ratings of the work environment, location parameters and factors influencing job change
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- ABB
- Abbott
- ABInBev
- ACG
- ADAMA
- Adani Wilmar
- Advanta
- Alfa Laval
- Alok Industries
- Alstom
- Arcelor Mittal
- Arvind Ltd
- Asahi
- Asian Packing Machinery
- Asian Paints
- Astra Zeneca
- Atul
- Aurobindo Pharma
- BALCO
- Ball Corporation
- Ballarpur Industries
- BASF
- Bayer
- BGR
- Bharat Petroleum
- BHEL
- Biomax Fuels
- Blue Star
- Bombay Dyeing
- Bosch
- Boston Scientific
- Britannia
- Castrol
- Caterpillar
- Century Plyboards
- Century Textiles
- Cetex
- Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- Cipla
- Corteva
- Crompton
- Cummins
- Dabur
- Daikin
- Deepak Fertilizers
- DelMonte
- Diageo
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories
- Emami Paper Mills Ltd
- Emerson
- Essar
- Essel Propack
- Exxon Mobil
- Fanuc
- Forbes Marshall
- Foxconn
- GAIL
- GE Power
- Glenmark
- GMDC
- GMM Pfaudler
- Godrej
- Grasim
- GSK
- Gulf Oil Lubricants
- Haier
- Haldirams
- Havells
- Heidelberg Cem
- Hetero Drugs
- Hindalco
- Hindustan Zinc
- HMT
- Honeywell
- Huhtamaki
- HUL
- IFB
- IG Petrochemicals
- Indian Oil Corporation Limited
- Intas
- International Paper
- ITC
- J&J
- J. K. Cement
- Jai Balaji
- Jaquar
- JK Agri
- JK Cotton
- JK Paper
- JSW
- Keventer
- Kimberly Clark
- Kirloskar
- Kone
- L&T
- LG
- Linde
- Louis Philippe
- Marico
- Mars
- McCain Foods
- Medtronic
- Merck
- Mitsubishi
- MOIL
- Mondelez
- Monsanto
- MTR
- NALCO
- Nestle
- NFL
- NMDC
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Numaligarh Refinery Limited
- Olam International
- Omron
- ONGC
- Onida
- Page Industries
- Parle
- Perfetti Van Melle
- Pfizer
- Philips
- Pidilite
- Piramal
- Praj
- Ramcoind
- Raymond
- Reliance
- Reliance Industries
- Rockwell
- SAIL
- Saint-Gobain Glass
- Samsung
- Sanofi
- Schindler
- Schneider Electric
- Serum Institute of India
- Shell
- Siemens
- Sony
- Spykar
- Sterlite
- Sun Pharma
- Syngenta
- Syska
- Tata Steel
- TCPL
- Tetrapak
- Thermax
- Time Technoplast
- Trident
- Uflex
- United Breweries
- UPL
- Vardhman Group
- Vedanta
- Vinati Organics
- VIP Clothin
- Voltas
- Whirlpool
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6tbx2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900