Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing in India: Insights into Human Capital & Locations 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers 11 major manufacturing industries along with their sub-sectors.



As businesses traverse internationally, supply chain decisions have become complex. One of the key strategic issues that manufacturing companies face is the selection of location to set up a new facility. Often, the strategic direction to select a country is driven by broader issues such as ease of doing business, tax regimes, labor reforms and strength of supply chain, which drive the favorability of a country as the manufacturing destination of choice.



While there is abundant knowledge around frameworks that help in the decision making, synthesis of information that feeds into these frameworks is quite a task.



Key Topics Covered



1. Location Intelligence

Manufacturing clusters for each industry by sub-sector

Transportation connectivity (airports, railway stations, highways, and ports.

Developmental parameters and digital network connectivity (broadband and voice.

Industry ecosystem

Presence of other manufacturing industries in the clusters

Major global companies for each industry having manufacturing in India

2. Workforce Insights & Compensation Benchmarking



a. At each industry level:

Workforce pyramid

Local language proficiency

STEM and business/management education levels in the workforce

Digital proficiency in the workforce

Location satisfaction, willingness to migrate and influencing factors

b. For various sub-sectors of each industry:

Workforce pyramid for each function

Education insights for each function and work level

Average salaries for each function and work level

3. Industry Insights

Availability of white-collar workforce in each industry

Availability of skills and competencies amongst the workforce:

Technical

Digital

Behavioural

Interpersonal

Leadership

Average salary increments

Companies exporting produce

Share of on-roll and off-roll employees

Insights in outsourcing blue-collar workforce

Training and development costs

Employee ratings of the work environment, location parameters and factors influencing job change

Companies Mentioned



