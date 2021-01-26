Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mouthwash Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, and Distribution Channel and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global mouthwash market is expected to reach US$ 9,272.13 million by 2027 from US$ 5,980.35 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth.
Based on the product type, the global mouthwash market is segmented into fluoride, cosmetics, antiseptics, and oral gels. The cosmetic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of mouthwashes due to emphasis on aesthetic aspects such as fresh breath and teeth whitening is one of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of the segment. Further, the rising number of product launches are estimated to offer lucrative opportunity for the segment growth.
The growth of the mouthwash market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising number of oral hygiene programs worldwide. However, the adverse effects associated with the excessive use of mouthwash restrains the growth of the market.
As mouthwash plays prominent role in the protection of mouth from germs and bacteria, the mouthwash market is expected to witness positive growth curve in years to come. Moreover, the mouthwash market is witnessing new product introductions with capabilities to inactivate coronaviruses. Such developments are expected to have constructive impact on the market even during and post COVID-19 pandemic.
Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Unilever; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; The Himalaya Drug Company; Lion Corporation; AMWAY; Church & Dwight, Inc.; and SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories are among the leading companies operating in the mouthwash market.
The report segments global mouthwash market as follows:
By Product Type
By Flavors
By Indication
By Distribution Channel
By Geography
Reasons to Buy:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Mouthwash Market - By Product Type
1.3.2 Global Mouthwash Market - By Flavours
1.3.3 Global Mouthwash Market - By Indication
1.3.4 Global Mouthwash Market - By Distribution Channel
1.3.5 Global Mouthwash Market - By Geography
2. Mouthwash Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Global Mouthwash Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions
4.4 Qualitative Analysis Of Indications In Regions
4.4.1 North America
4.4.2 Europe
4.4.3 Asia Pacific
4.4.4 Middle East and Africa
4.4.5 South and Central America
5. Mouthwash Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems
5.1.2 Increasing Oral Hygiene Campaigns
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Excessive Use of Mouthwash Resulting To Have Negative Impact On Health
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Alcohol-Free Mouthwash
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Mouthwash Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Mouthwash Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis
6.2 Global Mouthwash Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Mouthwash Market - Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)
7.3 Fluoride
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.1.1 Fluoride: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
7.4 Cosmetics
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.1.1 Cosmetics: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
7.5 Antiseptics
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.1.1 Antiseptics: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
7.6 Oral Gels
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.1.1 Oral Gels: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8. Mouthwash Market - Flavour
8.1 Overview
8.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Flavour, 2019 and 2027 (%)
8.3 Active Salt
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.1.1 Active Salt: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.4 Mint Fresh Tea
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.1.1 Mint Fresh Tea: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.5 Natural Lemon
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.1.1 Natural Lemon: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.6 Herbs
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.1.1 Herbs: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.7 Fruit and Gums
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.1.1 Fruit and Gums: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9. Mouthwash Market - Indication
9.1 Overview
9.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Indication, 2019 and 2027 (%)
9.3 Mouth Ulcers
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.1.1 Mouth Ulcers: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.4 Aphthous Ulcers
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.1.1 Aphthous Ulcers: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.5 Post Oral Surgery
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.1.1 Post Oral Surgery: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.6 Oral Lesions
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.1.1 Oral Lesions: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.7 Periodontis (Cavity)
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.1.1 Periodontis (Cavity): Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.8 Gingivitis
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.1.1 Gingivitis: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.9 Receding Gums
9.9.1 Overview
9.9.1.1 Receding Gums: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.10 Frequent Dry Mouth
9.10.1 Overview
9.10.1.1 Frequent Dry Mouth: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.11 Chronic Bad Breath
9.11.1 Overview
9.11.1.1 Chronic Bad Breath: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.12 Toothache
9.12.1 Overview
9.12.1.1 Toothache: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
10. Mouthwash Market - By Distribution Channel
10.1 Overview
10.2 Mouthwash Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2019 and 2027)
10.3 Hypermarkets
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Hypermarket: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Supermarket
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Supermarket: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.5 Online Stores
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Online Stores: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.6 Hospital Pharmacies
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.7 Independent Grocery Stores
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Independent Grocery Stores: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. Mouthwash Market - Geographic Analysis
11.1 North America: Mouthwash Market
11.2 Europe: Mouthwash Market
11.3 Asia Pacific: Mouthwash Market
11.4 Middle East & Africa: Mouthwash Market
11.5 South and Central America: Mouthwash Market
12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Mouthwash Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Mouthwash Market-Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
13.3 Organic Developments
13.3.1 Overview
13.4 Inorganic Developments
13.4.1 Overview
14. COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Procter & Gamble
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Unilever
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 The Himalaya Drug Company
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Lion Corporation
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 AMWAY
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Church & Dwight, Inc.
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Publisher
15.2 Glossary of Terms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8o132x
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: