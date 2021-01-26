New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Wrangling Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component ; Business Function ; Organization Size ; and Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010041/?utm_source=GNW





The growth outlook of the data wrangling market players in all the major regions is estimated to be positive during 2020–2027. However, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to limit the market growth, especially in 2020 and 2021, and it is likely to stabilize 2022 onward.



The global data wrangling market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, organization size, and industry vertical.Based on component, the data wrangling market is segmented into tools and services.



In terms of business function, the data wrangling market is segmented into finance, marketing and sales, operations, human resources, and legal.Based on organization size, the data wrangling market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.



Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others. On the basis of region, the data wrangling market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



A few of the key players operating in the global data wrangling market, which are profiled in this market study, include BRILLIO, ONEDOT AG, Paxata, Inc., TMMData, Trifacta, Altair Engineering, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, and Ideata Analytics.



The overall global data wrangling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the data wrangling market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the data wrangling industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010041/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001