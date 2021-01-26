Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location Based Marketing Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Location Based Marketing Services Market to Reach $134.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Location Based Marketing Services estimated at US$38.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$134.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Physical Location, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$85.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Location of Interest segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The Location Based Marketing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Foursquare Labs

Google LLC

Groupon, Inc.

Near Pte. Ltd

PlaceIQ, Inc.

Scanbuy, Inc.

Shopkick, Inc.

Telenity

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Location Based Marketing Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

