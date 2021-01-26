DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL) an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on employing Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced today that it has hired Dr. Duane Drinkwine, Ph.D., to oversee all laboratory operations for the Company.

Dr. Drinkwine comes to RTSL with 30+ years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has significant experience in isolate crystallization. For the last 5 years he worked as a consulting engineer for multiple laboratory equipment manufacturers in both “Big Pharma” and the hemp industry. For 10+years he worked for GlaxoSmithKline as a Laboratory Reactor Scientist in the process safety group and scale up chemistry.

RTSL’s CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. states, “Dr. Drinkwine was instrumental in development of our proprietary intellectual property wherein a pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid isolate was perfected. Dr. Drinkwine was the person who built Razor Jacket, LLC’s lab and processes, and the deciding reason we purchased such assets. We believe that his knowledge about isolate production of prescription Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in the pharmaceutical industry world gives us an advantage in several areas, least of all, safety, and ultimately Food and Drug Administration (FDA) interaction.

He is reviewing all our formulations for safety and purity. It is critical that our MDI not cause any adverse events such as a laryngospasm or bronchospasm. In addition to formulations, he will be responsible for oversight related to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations.

It is axiomatic that RTSL needed a scientist of Dr. Drinkwine’s caliber as we make new inroads into the use of cannabinoids by worldwide consumers.”

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)

RTSL has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds, such as Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabigerol (CBG), and/or Cannabinol (CBN). The Company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with GMP. Although CBD is not approved by the FDA, it and other minor cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN offered by RSTL are generally legal to consume in, and sell and export from Texas, to other legal jurisdictions.

Properly formulated MDIs deliver Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) (drugs, nutraceuticals or bioceuticals) through the pulmonary tract (route of administration). An MDI is generally the most efficient delivery method for an API other than an IV as it relates to bioavailability.

RTSL products will continue to be sold directly to physicians, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers who treat generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other stress and anxiety disorders.

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDI and our products. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. RTSL makes no therapeutic claims regarding its products, the use of its products, or any results which can be obtained from using its products. RTSL makes no claims about therapeutic benefits of its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. If you experience any adverse reaction stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food Drug & Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act). Our MDI contain zero THC.

Visit our corporate website at www.rtslco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of RTSL, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by RTSL with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which we have filed, and file from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on RTSL’s future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. RTSL cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Donal (Don) R. Schmidt, Jr.

Chairman and CEO

info@rtslco.com

Phone: 800-497-6059

Fax: 877-676-8527