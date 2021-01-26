LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BitAngels (www.bitangels.network) Los Angeles, one of the world’s largest digital currency investor networks working to expand the blockchain investment ecosystem in LA, announced today that their “Blockchain and the Future of Work” hybrid event will feature discussions from the Founder of Job.com Arran Stewart, WarriorSage Founder Satyen Raja, and Founder and Director of Blockchain at Pepperdine, Dr. Lene Martin. Free registration for the hybrid event, being held January 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, is available on the event page. Attendees can choose to attend the event virtually or in-person at Phase Two Space.





Arran Stewart will serve as the keynote speaker for the event discussing key use cases of blockchain in the human capital industry and gig economy. As founder and CEO of Job.com, Arran Stewart is one of the key voices in the human capital industry. As an innovator, Arran is a strong proponent of the use of blockchain in staffing, workforce management, and human resources to help shore up some of the industry’s biggest problems.





Following the keynote will be featured speaker Satyen Raja, founder of the WarriorSage group of companies. Satyen is a trusted transformational advisor to many tech and business CEOs and founders, and has over 30 years of mentoring the world's top business leaders to self-actualization or to personal breakthroughs. In this presentation, he will help attendees understand how to harness key energies for growth instead of self-destruction in relationships, their organizations and themselves.





Founder and Director of Blockchain at Pepperdine, Dr. Lene Martin, will follow Satyen to give an insightful presentation on the state of blockchain in academia and for enterprises. With a doctorate in education and a doctoral candidacy in philosophy combined with her master's degrees in both mass communications and women's studies, Dr. Martin is a leading educator, advisor, and mentor to blockchain companies and entrepreneurial talent.





Rounding off the event will feature presentations from three breakthrough blockchain startups. David Lake will present on behalf of Awakening Health, which is creating humanoid medical robots built with decentralized AI. Dan Austin will discuss Shoofly’s problem-solving AI leveraging blockchain consortium, and Trevor Charlston will present Freely’s idea to create a token incentivized community of listeners offering emotional support.

The event welcomes all blockchain and emerging technology investors, especially those looking to make investments in cutting-edge companies that currently have traction. Company founders and blockchain subject matter experts are also welcome to register for the event. Attendance is limited.

BitAngels Los Angeles is co-lead by Phase Two owner Peter Pastewka and Bill Inman. Inman is a blockchain patent holder who has led multiple idea-stage companies to billions of dollars of revenue, and is currently the CEO of Singularity Studio, creating next-generation AI solutions for the enterprise.







About BitAngels

BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person. For more information, visit www.bitangels.network.

