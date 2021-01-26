OncoDNA appoints Dr Bernard Courtieuas Chief Executive Officer





Bernard Courtieu, previously CEO of IntegraGen, is named CEO of OncoDNA Group

Jean-Pol Detiffe, founder of OncoDNA, is named Chief Strategic & Innovation Officer, specifically in charge of strategic alliances and business development

January 26, 2021 – OncoDNA, a theranostic and genomic company specialising in precision oncology, has announced today that it has appointed Bernard Courtieu, previously CEO of IntegraGen, as Chief Executive Officer. Dr Courtieu joined IntegraGen as CEO in 2007. Prior to joining the company, he achieved significant success in the role of Practice Leader and later as Vice President within Gemini Consulting’s Life Sciences Division in France, improving the operational performance of pharmaceutical companies in the fields of research and development, industrial operations, supply, sales and marketing and information systems. Dr Courtieu holds an MBA from IESE, in Barcelona, Spain. He received his doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the Ecole Vétérinaire d’Alfort and University Paris Xll, France.

Eduardo Bravo, interim CEO of OncoDNA since July 2020 and responsible for the integration of OncoDNA and IntegraGen after the acquisition will remain a consultant to the Board of OncoDNA, ensuring the successful integration of both companies and advising on corporate development initiatives. Eduardo has more than 25 years’ experience in pharma and biotech companies, most recently as CEO of Nordic Nanovector, after a very successful long stint as CEO of TiGenix until its acquisition by Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

OncoDNA supports biopharma companies and academic research groups by providing a full spectrum of the latest high throughput sequencing technologies (whole genome/whole exome analysis, transcriptome profiling, single cell sequencing, methylation profiling, immune profiling). OncoDNA also guides healthcare professionals in their treatment decision making by providing them with its flagship solution OncoDEEP, a comprehensive diagnostic biomarker testing that combines sophisticated NGS content with protein analysis, to maximise chances of finding actionable biomarkers and eventually improve patient care. The company also offers a personalised liquid biopsy test (OncoFOLLOW) that monitors treatment response via circulating tumor DNA analysis. The combination of OncoDNA’s proprietary software Mercury and OncoKDM allows the optimal analysis of mutations and allows the oncologists to select the best treatment for metastatic patients.

Jean Stephenne, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OncoDNA declared “After the completion of the friendly takeover of IntegraGen by OncoDNA, it is with great pride that we can announce this new leadership that reflects our vision of creating a European genomics and theranostic leader and combines the capabilities of both companies. We are confident that the new leadership coming from both entities will drive the new OncoDNA Group to unprecedented growth and success.”

Bernard Courtieu, CEO of OncoDNA added “2020 has been a remarkable year for OncoDNA, which has been able to sail through the global pandemic while delivering a solid economic performance and achieving the friendly takeover of IntegraGen, therefore creating a truly European Group of more than 100 employees and 14m€ combined revenues; Eduardo, Jean-Pol and I, together with the whole team at OncoDNA are fully committed to delivering the full value of the combined Group starting today.”

About OncoDNA

OncoDNA is a theranostic and genomic company with renown expertise in precision oncology. The company provides comprehensive testing of cancer biomarkers (DNA, RNA and proteins) on solid and liquid biopsies as well NGS data interpretation services to oncologists, research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies across the globe. The company headquarters are based in Belgium, and its two entities – BioSequence and IntegraGen, a company specialiSing in the decryption of the human genome – are located in Spain and France respectively. The group employs approx. 115 employees in 9 countries, works with an international network of 35 distributors and collaborates with one European-based and one US-based subcontracted accredited laboratories.

