ANGIER, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swamp School LLC, the gold standard of training and certifications for government agencies and clients in the private sector seeking to advance their wetland careers, has achieved certification in the General Service Administration’s Advantage!® program.

Before awarding GSA Advantage!® certification, the GSA puts all commercial applicants through a rigorous vetting process that includes a lengthy application, review of pricing structures and proof of compliance with all related regulatory bodies. At the end of the process, only vendors that have a proven track record of success, compliance and timely delivery of services or products at reasonable prices earn GSA Advantage!® certification.

As part of its certification, the Swamp School is now listed on the GSA Advantage!® website, one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world. The website features a wide range of products and services of interest to federal, state and local government employees, tribal governments and other public and private entities. The Swamp School’s landing page on GSA Advantage!® can be accessed by visiting gsaadvantage.gov and entering the search term, “swamp school llc”. You can also use GSA Contact Number: 47QREA21D0005.

“Our GSA certification is the result of a robust screening process that took several years to complete,” said Marc Seelinger, founder, director and lead instructor of the Swamp School. “The certification assures governmental organizations — as well as other groups and individuals — that we offer our classes at fair prices and adhere to all regulations and laws that guide our industry.”

The GSA Advantage!® shopping and ordering system provides access to thousands of contractors and millions of products and services. For government agencies seeking to minimize red tape and quickly receive the products or services they need at fair market value, a GSA certification significantly speeds up the ordering and delivery process when agencies call for proposals and award contracts.

“GSA certification means we’ve been evaluated by multiple organizations and the government, and that we’ve fully met the government’s requirements with regards to our training and programs,” Seelinger said.

According to Seelinger, the website enables users to quickly compare prices and services across the entire competitive landscape. “The GSA site automatically compares prices and other key features so organizations can quickly make big decisions and purchases,” he said. “Government officials put a priority on vendors that are speedy and efficient — they want to be able to get the job done today.”

Government employees can make purchases on GSA Advantage!® using approved codes and purchase cards. In addition, anyone may browse on GSA Advantage!® to view and compare the variety of products and services offered.

As of now, 24 approved courses and two webinar programs are available from Swamp School through the GSA Advantage!® site. They include courses on wetland delineation and monitoring techniques, stream restoration physics, ecological risk assessment and habitat conservation. In addition, the Swamp School offers certification programs for wetland botanists, hydric soil investigators and wetland hydrologists, among others.

“Swamp School helps both government agencies and clients in the private sector to fulfill their mission and leverage the latest wetland science,” Seelinger said. “With our targeted training and classes, staff can stay current on the latest technical and regulatory changes, as well as advance their wetland careers.”

The Swamp School’s programs are based on real-world experience, Seelinger added. “The key element that differentiates us from our competition is that we have ‘been there and done that.’”

ABOUT SWAMP SCHOOL LLC

Based in Angier, North Carolina, the Swamp School offers post-secondary/college classes and webinars in wetland assessment, delineation and design, and other topics relating to the management of wetlands. The classes are designed to help environmental professionals enhance their skills and expand their business.

Find out more about the Swamp School online at swampschool.org

Note to editors: This news release is neither paid for nor sponsored, in whole or in part, by any element of the United States government. Advantage!® certification does not imply any type of endorsement of a product or service by the GSA.



