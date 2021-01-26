DANVILLE, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs, has been awarded a national cooperative contract to provide digital scoreboards and video displays through Equalis Group, a cooperative purchasing organization. Equalis Group offers contracts through world-class partners that follow the industry’s most rigorous processes and procedures. Click to tweet.



The agreement allows Watchfire to provide scoring and sports entertainment systems to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, local governments, and state agencies that source through the Equalis Group system. The competitively-solicited and publicly-awarded contract includes fixed-digit and video scoreboards, scorers table LED signs, and audio systems for indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

“Our partnership with Equalis Group allows schools and municipalities to source reliable and beautiful sports boards easily, economically and in compliance with legally-required competition for public contracts,” says Bob Ferrulo, Watchfire Sports Market Manager. “We are excited to be associated with this group.”

The public sector procurement process includes nuances and regulatory considerations to safeguard how dollars are spent, and can be confusing. “Our agreement with Watchfire will help purchasers navigate procurement guidelines and statutory requirements, while reducing costs, enabling them to concentrate on quickly securing the right solution for their sports needs,” said David J. Akers, Executive Vice President at Equalis Group.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

About Equalis Group

Equalis Group is a member-driven, supplier-centric cooperative purchasing organization that embodies the power of partnership. Equalis operates with the guiding principle that when the objectives of buyers and sellers are aligned, sustainable value is created, transcending that of the typical short-term transactional relationship.

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300

lmuskin@teamclarus.com

David J. Akers, 216-280-5801

Dakers@EqualisGroup.org