Copenhagen, 26 January 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no 1/2021
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022
The financial calendar for 2021/2022 has been scheduled as follows:
2021:
23.02.2021 Annual Report 2020
24.03.2021 Annual General Meeting
12.08.2021 Interim Report, H1
2022:
23.02.2022 Annual Report 2021
24.03.2022 Annual General Meeting
