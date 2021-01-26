New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Injection Molding Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010037/?utm_source=GNW



Ceramics act as a good substitute for plastic and metal that are incapable to perform as per the requirement.The ceramic injection molding focusses on quality and precision.



When a ceramic material is chosen for a specific application, the geometry of the component gets limited by the cost of shaping operations.The ceramic injection molding helps in overcoming this issue with the formation of the net shape parts in the tool.



The ceramic injection molding offers various benefits such as wear and corrosion resistance, thermal stability, high mechanical strength, and dimensional stability.This allows previously rejected designs that are too difficult or expensive to manufacture using other traditional production techniques to be commercially feasible.



By utilizing ceramic injection molding technology, injection-molded ceramic parts of intricate geometries such as sockets, bearings, mobile phone buttons, dental implants, specific laptop keypads, and others could be manufactured with high precision and negligible wastage. Ceramic injection molding also helps obtain intricate designs using a cost-effective process.



Based on type, the ceramic injection molding market is segmented into alumina, zirconia, and others.The alumina segment led the market with the largest share in 2019.



Alumina, also commonly known as aluminum oxide is white or a colorless crystalline substance which is produced from bauxite.Ceramic injection molding makes use of ceramic powders such as alumina.



Alumina ceramic has a high mechanical hardness, thermal conductivity, and high electrical resistivity.It is an excellent ceramic oxide that has a wide range of applications in the form of catalysts, absorbents, chemicals, microelectronics, and in other high tech fields.



It is employed in parts that require good resistance to wear and corrosion. The ceramic injection molding alumina is the most widely used ceramic material. The components of ceramic alumina possess complex geometries with high surface finish quality. They have high hardness end mechanical strength, good electrical insulation and superior wear and corrosion stability.



Geographically, the ceramic injection molding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global ceramic injection molding market, followed by North America and Europe.



APAC comprises several developing economies such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.Growing urbanization, increasing manufacturing industries, and rising industrialization, as well as increasing impact of social media platforms in these countries offer ample opportunities for major players operating in the ceramic injection molding market across APAC.



Global players, such as INDO-MIM; Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co., Ltd; and others, are operating in the ceramic injection molding market in these countries. Several domestic and international companies operating in the market have a strong foothold in North America. In this region, the US is a major market for ceramic injection molding, followed by Canada and Mexico. The region largely supports the growth of the ceramic injection molding market through effective manufacturing and trade policies. Europe also has the matured automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics sectors, and it is further supported by high technology connectivity environment. Along with the technological advancements, the trend of using advanced products is boosting the demand for ceramic materials and further influencing the market growth for the ceramic injection molding market.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019.The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, and Argentina are among the most affected nations in terms of COVID-19 positive cases and reported deaths as of December 2020.



According to WHO, there are ~66,422,058 confirmed cases and 1,532,418 death cases across the world.The pandemic is hindering economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



The global chemicals and materials industry is one of the major businesses enduring genuine agitating impacts due to the outbreak of COVID-19. These factors have unimaginably affected the global ceramic injection molding market.



AMT Pte. Ltd.; ARBURG GmbH + Co KG; Ceramco, Inc.; CoorsTek Inc.; INDO-MIM; Klager; Micro; Morgan Advanced Materials; Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co., Ltd.; and Oechsler AG are among the major players present in the global ceramic injection molding market.



Overall size of the global ceramic injection molding market has been derived in accordance with primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process extensive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data as well as to gain more valuable insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specialized in the ceramic injection molding.

