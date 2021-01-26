New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Armor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type ; and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010036/?utm_source=GNW

Ceramic armors are being employed in the manufacturing of helmets, goggles, and gloves, and backpacks for military uses.A ballistic vest, or bullet-resistant or bulletproof vest, is a body armor product that helps absorb the impact of firearm-fired projectiles and explosion-led shrapnel by reducing or stopping their penetration to the torso.



This armor is worn by many police officers, prison guards, and a few private citizens in a soft form to gain protection against stabbing attacks, executed using metallic or para-aramid components; a hard form aids protection against rifle ammunition, and is thus worn by tactical police units, soldiers, and special forces.Kevlar, steel, and polyethylene are the most used materials in the manufacture of body armor.



Kevlar & PE is mainly utilized to make soft body armor, while steel, ceramic, Lexan, or carbon fiber composite materials, alumina, silicon carbide are utilized to make hard body armor.Materials such as alumina, titanium, steel, boron carbide, silicon carbide, and ceramic matrix composite are used in the manufacturing of aircraft armor.



Saint-Gobain offers silicon carbide ceramic tile armor assemblies to protect land vehicles, and fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. The company designs and co-develops armor panel components for military, law enforcement, and civilian applications. Marine armor comprises a set of power armor, along with the marine helmet, and can effectively block gunshots, cuts, blunt trauma, or burns. Metals such as high-density steel, aluminum, and titanium, along with their alloys, are used as armor materials for the marine armor systems.



Based on material type, the ceramic armor material market is segmented into alumina, boron carbide, silicon carbide, ceramic matrix composite, and others; in 2019, the alumina segment dominated the market. Alumina, i.e., aluminum oxide (Al2O3), is produced from bauxite, an ore mined from topsoil in various tropical and subtropical regions. Alumina provides the best cost-benefit ratio among advanced ceramic; it features high refractoriness and high elasticity modulus as well as hardness at relatively lower costs. In armor structures, ceramic are normally backed by metal plates, with or without a composite layer sandwiched between them. Alumina is used in lightweight body armor, and it is also considered a vital ceramic fiber material, mainly in the manufacturing of ballistic protection materials. The ceramic plates inserted in soft ballistic vests deflect bullets by pushing it out with the same force. The low cost of ballistic ceramic materials such as alumina makes it ideal for use in automobiles. Military vehicles were traditionally manufactured with the help of armor plate steel, which is now replaced by ceramic composites.



On the basis of geography, the ceramic armor market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).North America held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



The ability of the ceramic plates in the armor to redistribute the kinetic energy of the bullet, slowing it down to disallow its penetration, has led US army toward the wide adoption of ceramic armor.The growing importance of domestic security and preference for the replacement of plastics by other suitable materials are increasing the demand for ceramic armor in Mexico.



In the European Union countries, the automotive armor industry contributes significant share to GDP values; moreover, it employs huge number of people in the region.Furthermore, government initiatives to enhance the armor suits for military protections has been one of the major factors that propelling the market in Asia.



Rising foreign direct investments also lead to economic growth in the region, and therefore, India, Japan, and China are among the major markets for ceramic armor in Asia Pacific.



The USA, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain and Argentina are among the most-affected nations in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths, as of December 2020.According to the WHO data as of December, 2020 ~68, 165, 877 affirmed cases and 1,557,385 deaths have been reported in the world.



The pandemic has affected economies due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The global chemicals and materials industry is one of the major businesses enduring supply chain breaks and manufacturing disruptions due to these restrictions.



China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries.The lockdown of various plants and factories leading regions, such as Asia Pacific and Europe, is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and product sales.



These factors have adversely affected the global ceramic armor market growth.



3M, BAE Systems Plc., Coorstek, Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc., Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc, Safariland, LLC.,Seyntex N.V., and Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA are among the major players in the global ceramic armor market.



Overall size of the global ceramic armor market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in the process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specialized in the ceramic armor market.

