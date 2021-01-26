Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Power Electronics: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the power electronics market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The automotive power electronics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices, adoption of electronics in powertrain systems, growing demand for advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems, and increasing demand for connected cars and electric vehicles.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched and other details of the power electronics market, then read this report.



The study includes the power electronics market size and forecast for the power electronics market through 2024, segmented by application, by component, by end use, by electric vehicle type, and by region as follows:



By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Powertrain and chassis

Body electronics

Safety & security systems

Infotainment & telematics

By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Microcontroller units (MCUs)

Power ICs

Sensors

Others

By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Passenger cars

Small cars

Compact cars

Mid-Sized cars

Luxury cars

SUVs & Crossovers

Light Commercial vehicles

By Electric Vehicle Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in-Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024}:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

Brazil

Turkey

Some of the automotive power electronics companies profiled in this report include Analog Devices, Continental, Dialog Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, Fuji Electric, Infineon Technologies, Kongsberg Automotive, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, NXP Semiconductors, on Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch, Rohm Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, Taiwan Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, and Toshiba Corporation.



Some of the features of 'Automotive Power Electronics Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Automotivepower electronics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by application, by component, by end use, by electric vehicle type, and by region.

Regional analysis: Automotivepower electronics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for power electronics in the automotive power electronics market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, power electronics in the automotive power electronics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the automotive power electronics market by application type (powertrain and chassis, body electronics, safety & security systems, Infotainment & Telematics), by component type (microcontroller Units, power ICs, sensors, and others), by end use (passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles), by electric vehicle type (BEV, HEV, and PHEV), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the automotive power electronics market? What are the business risks and threats to the power electronics market? What are emerging trends in this automotive power electronics market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive power electronics market? What are the new developments in the automotive power electronics market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this automotive power electronics market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this automotive power electronics area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, automotive power electronics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market By Application

3.3.1: Powertrain and Chassis

3.3.2: Body electronics

3.3.3: Safety & Security systems

3.3.4: Infotainment & Telematics

3.4: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market By Component

3.4.1: Microcontroller Units

3.4.2: Power ICs

3.4.3: Sensors

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market By End Use

3.5.1: Small cars

3.5.2: Compact cars

3.5.3: Mid-Sized cars

3.5.4: Luxury cars

3.5.5: SUVs & Crossovers

3.5.6: Light commercial vehicles

3.6: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market By Electric Vehicle Type

3.6.1: BEV

3.6.2: HEV

3.6.3: PHEV



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive Power Electronics Market By Region

4.2: North American Automotive Power Electronics Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Powertrain and Chassis, Body electronics, Safety & Security systems, Infotainment & Telematics

4.2.2: Market by Component: Microcontroller Units, Power ICs, Sensors, and Others

4.2.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs

& Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles

4.2.4: Market by Electric vehicle type: BEV, HEV, and PHEV

4.2.5: Market by Country: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

4.3: European Automotive Power Electronics Market

4.3.1: Market by Application: Powertrain and Chassis, Body electronics, Safety & Security systems, Infotainment & Telematics

4.3.2: Market by Component: Microcontroller Units, Power ICs, Sensors, and Others

4.3.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs

& Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.4: Market by Electric vehicle type: BEV, HEV, and PHEV

4.3.5: Market by Country: Germany, UK, and Italy.

4.4: APAC Automotive Power Electronics Market

4.4.1: Market by Application: Powertrain and Chassis, Body electronics, Safety & Security systems, Infotainment & Telematics

4.4.2: Market by Component: Microcontroller Units, Power ICs, Sensors, and Others

4.4.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs

& Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles

4.4.4: Market by Electric vehicle type: BEV, HEV, and PHEV

4.4.5: Market by Country: China, Japan, and India.

4.5: ROW Automotive Power Electronics Market

4.5.1: Market by Application: Powertrain and Chassis, Body electronics, Safety & Security systems, Infotainment & Telematics

4.5.2: Market by Component: Microcontroller Units, Power ICs, Sensors, and Others

4.5.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs

& Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles

4.5.4: Market by Electric vehicle type: BEV, HEV, and PHEV

4.5.5: Market by Country: Brazil, and Turkey.



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Power Electronics Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Power Electronics Market by Component

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Power Electronics Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Power Electronics Market by Electric Vehicle type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Power Electronics Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Power Electronics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Automotive Power Electronics Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Power Electronics Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Analog Devices

7.2: Continental AG

7.3: Dialog Semiconductor

7.4: Diodes Incorporated

7.5: Fuji Electric

7.6: Infineon Technologies

7.7: Kongsberg Automotive

7.8: Maxim Integrated

7.9: Microchip Technology

7.10: Microsemi Corporation



