Moreover, continuous innovations in wound care products are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with wound care management hinders the growth of the biofilms treatment market.

Biofilms are composed of mixed strains of fungi, bacteria, yeasts, algae, and other microbes.A biofilm develops on the wound surface when certain types of bacteria or fungi adhere to the wound surface and form a matrix over it.



Viscous and shiny substances with unpleasant smell are secreted. The rising diabetes cases and skin injuries due to burns fuel the growth of the biofilms treatment market.

The global biofilms treatment market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type, and end user.Based on product, the market is segmented into debridement equipment, gauzes and dressings, grafts and matrices, and other products.



The gauzes and dressings segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on wound type, the market is segmented into traumatic and surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other wounds.



The traumatic and surgical wounds segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027.



By end user, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and other end users. In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

