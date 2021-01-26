ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP, OTCBB: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today the opening of their fifth location in the United States in the city of Atlanta, GA, one of many locations that Field Trip is planning to open in 2021. Located in the Glenwood Park neighborhood, the Atlanta location is the first Field Trip Health center to open this year, following the opening of Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago in 2020.



With the opening of the Atlanta location, Field Trip continues to execute on its strategy to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of psychedelic-enhanced therapies to promote mental and emotional health and well-being across the country. Psychedelic-enhanced therapies have the potential to transform lives by treating such mental health challenges as depression, anxiety and PTSD, leading to improved well-being, optimism and increased neural plasticity according to multiple evidence-based studies from world-class institutions across the globe.

Field Trip’s step-by-step, integrated treatment programs are medically supervised and utilize ketamine (a legal, dissociative psychedelic molecule) in conjunction with psychotherapy, mindfulness, and self-care in a comfortable, spa-like environment to support those struggling with depression and other mental health challenges. Each Field Trip Health center is thoughtfully and intentionally designed to promote healing and provide people with a calming space before, during, and after treatment, and Atlanta is no different.

A great deal of consideration and thought goes into making each Field Trip Health center suited for the community it serves. The design of the Atlanta location was heavily influenced by the neighborhood and its building’s historic architecture. The decor is welcoming yet preserves the gothic-style heritage from the building, and there are nods to the local community throughout the space to give it an authentic Atlanta feeling.

Ronan Levy, Field Trip’s Executive Chairman added: “Psychedelic medicine is in the midst of a renaissance, experiencing renewed interest from the medical and scientific community around the world; in large part because of the capacity of psychedelic therapies to help people experience a sense of renewal and rebirth. With the Atlanta location that sense of a renewal and rebirth goes a step further. By being part of the redevelopment of the Atlanta Stockade, a former prison complex with a long and intricate history, our Atlanta location takes this narrative of renewal, rebirth and renaissance a step further. We are delighted to take a once penal building it and turn into a center for healing, expansion and growth.”

Dr. Ryan Yermus, Field Trip Health’s Chief Clinical Officer commented: “With the opening of our Atlanta location, we continue to deliver best-in-class psychedelic therapies to communities in the US. With each new Field Trip Health center, we not only create incredible impact and healing, we also advance the knowledge and application of psychedelic-assisted therapies. We are incredibly excited to bring this treatment to the people of Atlanta.”

The address for the Atlanta clinic is 750 Glenwood Avenue, SE Building 200, Suite 210, Atlanta, GA 30316 and patients can book a consultation by phone (1-888-519-6016), email (atlanta@fieldtriphealth.com) or online at https://www.fieldtriphealth.com/locations/atlanta .

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, with three components, Field Trip Discovery, Field Trip Health, and Field Trip Digital. Field Trip Discovery is leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics, Field Trip Health clinics provide psychedelic-enhanced therapies, and Field Trip Digital is building the digital and technological tools to support psychedelic experiences and consciousness expansion. Field Trip helps people in the communities where we operate, allowing those seeking accelerated personal growth to use a simple, evidence-based approach to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.meetfieldtrip.com .

For further information, contact Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman and a Director at Field Trip, at 1 (833) 833-1967.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Field Trip and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the listing of the common shares of Field Trip on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the timing of such events. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider, has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

