RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $56.5 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.72 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $72.9 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $0.93, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $77.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.



Net income available to common shareholders was $152.6 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.93 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $168.8 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $2.14, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $294.0 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

“Despite the continued economic disruption caused by the pandemic in 2020, Atlantic Union delivered solid financial results in the fourth quarter and for the full year while demonstrating the flexibility and agility needed for success,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. “Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains in a strong financial position with ample liquidity and a well-fortified capital base.

“Our conservative credit culture is serving us well as we help our clients weather the storm. While we continue to face near-term uncertainty, as a result of benign credit quality metrics to date and a more optimistic economic outlook due to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and additional government stimulus inclusive of more PPP funding, we are more confident that credit losses will not be as severe as initially feared.

“Looking forward, we are optimistic that the challenges of COVID-19 will ease as 2021 progresses and that Atlantic Union will emerge as a stronger company that is well positioned to generate sustainable, profitable growth and build long term value for our shareholders.”

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

During 2020, the Company participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic (“COVID-19”). The Company processed over 11,000 PPP loans pursuant to the CARES Act, which totaled $1.7 billion with a recorded investment of $1.2 billion and unamortized deferred fees of $17.6 million, each as of December 31, 2020. The loans carry a 1% interest rate. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan pay offs, the Company processed approximately $429.3 million of loan forgiveness on approximately 3,100 PPP loans during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Certain provisions of the CARES Act, including additional PPP funding, were extended as a result of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (the “CAA”), which was signed into law on December 27, 2020. The Company began accepting applications on January 19, 2021 for additional PPP loans pursuant to the CAA.

Expense Reduction Measures

During 2020, the Company launched several initiatives to reduce expenses in light of the current and expected operating environment, including the consolidation of certain branch locations.

The Company completed the consolidation of 14 branches in September 2020 and one branch in December 2020, and five branches are expected to be consolidated in February 2021. These actions resulted in expenses of approximately $6.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 with approximately $3.4 million recognized in the second quarter of 2020, approximately $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and approximately $790,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily related to lease termination costs, severance costs and real estate write-downs.

Additionally, in response to the current rate environment, the Company prepaid certain long-term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, which resulted in a prepayment penalty of $20.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income was $145.6 million, an increase from $137.4 million reported in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $148.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $8.4 million from the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 3.25% from 3.08% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1) increased 18 basis points to 3.32% from 3.14% during the same period. The increases in the net interest margin and net interest margin (FTE) were principally due to the increase in PPP loan accretion to $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 driven by PPP loan forgiveness approved by the SBA during the fourth quarter.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting increased $702,000 from the prior quarter to $4.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The four quarters of 2020, and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Deposit Loan Accretion Borrowings Accretion (Amortization) Amortization Total For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 $ 9,528 50 (138 ) $ 9,440 For the quarter ended June 30, 2020 6,443 34 (140 ) 6,337 For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 3,814 26 (167 ) 3,673 For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 4,541 22 (188 ) 4,375 For the years ending (estimated): 2021 8,625 14 (807 ) 7,832 2022 7,096 (43 ) (829 ) 6,224 2023 5,213 (32 ) (852 ) 4,329 2024 4,221 (4 ) (877 ) 3,340 2025 3,160 (1 ) (900 ) 2,259 Thereafter 13,780 — (9,873 ) 3,907 Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at December 31, 2020 42,095 (66 ) (14,138 ) 27,891

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s asset quality metrics remained relatively stable. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of loans increased slightly, but, remained low at 0.32% at December 31, 2020. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020 remained consistent with a 1 basis point increase as compared to September 30, 2020 and lower than accruing past due loan levels at December 31, 2019. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.05% of average loans for the fourth quarter 2020, which is a 1 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2020 and a 10 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter 2019.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) decreased from September 30, 2020 due to improvements in the macroeconomic outlook which resulted in a decline in the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Loan Modifications for Borrowers Affected by COVID-19

On March 22, 2020, the five federal bank regulatory agencies and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors issued joint

guidance (subsequently revised on April 7, 2020) with respect to loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 (the “March 22 Joint Guidance”). The March 22 Joint Guidance encourages banks, savings associations, and credit unions to make loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 and, importantly, assures those financial institutions that they will not (i) receive supervisory criticism for such prudent loan modifications and (ii) be required by examiners to automatically categorize COVID-19-related loan modifications as TDRs. The federal banking regulators have confirmed with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (or FASB) that short-term loan modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current (i.e., less than 30 days past due on contractual payments) when the modification program was implemented are not considered TDRs.

In addition, Section 4013 of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, provides banks, savings associations, and credit unions with the ability to make loan modifications related to COVID-19 without categorizing the loan as a TDR or conducting the analysis to make the determination, which is intended to streamline the loan modification process. Any such suspension is effective for the term of the loan modification; however, the suspension is only permitted for loan modifications made during the effective period of Section 4013 and only for those loans that were not more than thirty days past due as of December 31, 2019. The relief afforded by Section 4013 of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, is available to loans modified between March 1, 2020 and the earlier of 60 days after the date of termination of the COVID-19 national emergency and January 1, 2022.

The Company has made certain loan modifications pursuant to the March 22 Joint Guidance and Section 4013 of the CARES Act (as amended by the CAA), and as of December 31, 2020 approximately $146.1 million remain under their modified terms, a decline of $623.5 million as compared to September 30, 2020. The majority of the Company’s modifications as of December 31, 2020 were in the commercial real estate portfolios.

Nonperforming Assets

At December 31, 2020, NPAs totaled $45.2 million, an increase of $2.0 million from September 30, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at December 31, 2020 were 0.32%, an increase of 2 basis points from 0.30% at September 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans were 0.35%, an increase of 1 basis point from September 30, 2020.

The Company’s adoption of current expected credit loss (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 resulted in a change in the accounting and reporting related to purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans, which are now defined as purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) and evaluated at the loan level instead of being evaluated in pools under PCI accounting. All prior period nonaccrual and past due loan metrics discussed herein have not been restated for CECL accounting and exclude PCI-related loan balances.

The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 42,448 $ 39,023 $ 39,624 $ 44,022 $ 28,232 Foreclosed properties 2,773 4,159 4,397 4,444 4,708 Total nonperforming assets $ 45,221 $ 43,182 $ 44,021 $ 48,466 $ 32,940

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

Beginning Balance $ 39,023 $ 39,624 $ 44,022 $ 28,232 $ 30,032 Net customer payments (4,640 ) (2,803 ) (6,524 ) (3,451 ) (5,741 ) Additions 8,211 2,790 3,206 6,059 5,631 Impact of CECL adoption — — — 14,381 — Charge-offs (146 ) (588 ) (1,088 ) (1,199 ) (1,690 ) Loans returning to accruing status — — 8 — — Ending Balance $ 42,448 $ 39,023 $ 39,624 $ 44,022 $ 28,232

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

Beginning Balance $ 4,159 $ 4,397 $ 4,444 $ 4,708 $ 6,385 Additions of foreclosed property — — — 615 62 Valuation adjustments (35 ) — — (44 ) (375 ) Proceeds from sales (1,357 ) (254 ) (55 ) (854 ) (1,442 ) Gains (losses) from sales 6 16 8 19 78 Ending Balance $ 2,773 $ 4,159 $ 4,397 $ 4,444 $ 4,708

Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $49.8 million or 0.36% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020, compared to $50.9 million or 0.35% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, and $76.6 million or 0.61% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), past due loans still accruing interest were 0.39% of total adjusted loans held for investment at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.40% of total adjusted loans held for investment at September 30, 2020. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $13.6 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2020, compared to $15.7 million or 0.11% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, and $13.4 million or 0.11% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019.

Net Charge-offs

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $1.8 million or 0.05% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $1.4 million or 0.04% for the third quarter of 2020 and $4.6 million or 0.15% for the fourth quarter last year. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), net charge-offs were 0.06% of total adjusted average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.04% for the third quarter of 2020. The majority of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2020 were related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net charge-offs were $11.4 million or 0.08% of total average loans, compared to $20.9 million or 0.17% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), net charge-offs were 0.09% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.17% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The majority of net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2020 were related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses decreased $20.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter and decreased $16.7 million compared to the same quarter in 2019. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a negative provision of $11.8 million in provision for loan losses and a negative provision of $2.0 million in provision for unfunded commitments. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was driven by the improvement in the economic forecast utilized in estimating the final allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as of December 31, 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2020, the ACL was $170.5 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $160.5 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $10.0 million. The ACL decreased $15.6 million from September 30, 2020, due to lower expected losses than previously estimated as a result of improvements in Virginia’s unemployment rate, benign credit quality metrics to date, and an improved economic forecast due to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and additional government stimulus inclusive of more PPP funding.

The ALLL decreased $13.6 million and the RUC decreased $2.0 million from September 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 1.14% at December 31, 2020 and 1.21% at September 30, 2020. The ACL as percentage of total loans was 1.22% at December 31, 2020 and 1.29% at September 30, 2020. When excluding PPP loans(1), which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the ALLL as a percentage of adjusted loans decreased 11 basis points to 1.25% from the prior quarter and the ACL as a percentage of adjusted loans decreased 13 basis points to 1.33% from the prior quarter. The ratio of the ALLL to nonaccrual loans was 378.2% at December 31, 2020, compared to 446.2% at September 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $2.2 million to $32.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $34.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a decline in bank owned life insurance income due to $1.4 million in death benefit proceeds received during the third quarter of 2020, lower insurance related income of approximately $530,000, reduced level of unrealized gains of approximately $550,000 related to the Company’s SBIC investments, and lower loan-related interest rate swap income of $460,000 due to lower transaction volumes. These quarterly declines were partially offset by increases in several other non-interest income categories including an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $661,000, primarily due to higher NSF and overdraft fees.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $28.5 million to $121.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $93.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by the recognition of an approximately $20.8 million loss on debt extinguishment in the fourth quarter, resulting from the prepayment of approximately $350.0 million in long-term FHLB advances. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2020, there was an increase of approximately $8.6 million in salaries and benefits, driven primarily by performance based variable incentive compensation and profit-sharing expenses of $7.4 million, including a $1.2 million contribution to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”), as well as third party expenses of approximately $716,000 incurred to process PPP loans for SBA forgiveness. Other increases from the third quarter of 2020 included approximately $883,000 in professional services driven by higher consulting fees due to LIBOR transition and other projects, and an increase in FDIC assessment premiums of approximately $582,000, driven by the impact of lower PPP loan balances on the Company’s assessment rate. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 also included approximately $790,000 in costs related to the Company’s plans to close five branches in February 2021 and approximately $450,000 in costs related to the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 15.1% compared to 15.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2020, total assets were $19.6 billion, a decrease of $302.2 million or approximately 6.0% (annualized) from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.1 billion or approximately 11.8% from December 31, 2019. The decrease in assets from the prior quarter was driven by PPP loan forgiveness, partially offset by organic loan growth while growth from the prior year was primarily a result of growth in both organic and PPP loans.

At December 31, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $14.0 billion, a decrease of $361.9 million or 10.0% (annualized) from September 30, 2020, while average loans decreased $170.0 million or 4.7% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $59.2 million, or 1.8% (annualized), while average loans increased $22.6 million, or 0.7% (annualized) during this period. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $1.4 billion or 11.2% from December 31, 2019, while quarterly average loans increased $1.9 billion or 15.1% from the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at December 31, 2020 increased $230.9 million or 1.8% from the prior year, while quarterly average loans during the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $415.4 million or 3.4% from the prior year. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan payoffs, the Company processed $429.3 million of loan forgiveness on approximately 3,100 PPP loans during the fourth quarter of 2020.

At December 31, 2020, total deposits were $15.7 billion, an increase of $146.7 million or approximately 3.7% (annualized) from September 30, 2020, while average deposits increased $315.7 million or 8.1% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Deposits increased $2.4 billion or 18.2% from December 31, 2019, while quarterly average deposits increased $2.6 billion or 19.5% from the prior year. The increase in deposits from the prior year was primarily due to the impact of PPP loan related deposits and government stimulus.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.26 % 10.05 % 10.24 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.39 % 11.18 % 10.24 % Total capital ratio (2) 14.00 % 13.93 % 12.63 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2) 8.95 % 8.82 % 8.79 % Common equity to total assets 12.95 % 12.52 % 14.31 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.31 % 7.91 % 9.08 %

(2) All ratios at December 31, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

On June 9, 2020, the Company issued and sold 6,900,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of the Company’s 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (“Series A Preferred Stock”), par value $10.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference of $10,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The net proceeds received from the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock was approximately $166.4 million after deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock is included in Tier 1 capital.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.25 per common share, consistent with the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company also declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share).

On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program (effective July 8, 2019) to purchase up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. On March 20, 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program, which had $20 million remaining in the authorization when it was suspended. The Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.7 million shares, at an average price of $35.48, per share under the authorization prior to the suspension.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 134 branches and approximately 155 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast for analysts on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time during which management will review the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results and provide an update on recent activities. Interested parties may participate in the call toll-free by dialing (866) 2204170; international callers wishing to participate may do so by dialing (864) 6635235. The conference ID number is 2886812. Management will conduct a listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ze3ax9o8.

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results of the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/20 09/30/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Results of Operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest and dividend income $ 161,847 $ 157,414 $ 174,211 $ 653,454 $ 699,332 Interest expense 16,243 20,033 39,081 98,156 161,460 Net interest income 145,604 137,381 135,130 555,298 537,872 Provision for credit losses (13,813 ) 6,558 2,900 87,141 21,092 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 159,417 130,823 132,230 468,157 516,780 Noninterest income 32,241 34,407 29,193 131,486 132,815 Noninterest expenses 121,668 93,222 94,318 413,349 418,340 Income before income taxes 69,990 72,008 67,105 186,294 231,255 Income tax expense 10,560 11,008 11,227 28,066 37,557 Income from continuing operations 59,430 61,000 55,878 158,228 193,698 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — (42 ) — (170 ) Net income 59,430 61,000 55,836 158,228 193,528 Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,691 — 5,658 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 56,463 $ 58,309 $ 55,836 $ 152,570 $ 193,528 Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 164,931 $ 160,315 $ 176,868 $ 665,001 $ 710,453 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 148,688 140,282 137,787 566,845 548,993 Total revenue (FTE) (1) 180,929 174,689 166,980 698,331 681,808 Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (8) 76,987 78,548 71,392 294,026 295,178 Key Ratios Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 1.93 $ 2.41 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 0.83 % 1.15 % Return on average equity (ROE) 8.82 % 9.16 % 8.81 % 6.14 % 7.89 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3) 15.60 % 16.49 % 15.64 % 11.18 % 14.26 % Efficiency ratio 68.41 % 54.27 % 57.40 % 60.19 % 62.37 % Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.08 % 3.48 % 3.26 % 3.61 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.32 % 3.14 % 3.55 % 3.32 % 3.69 % Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 3.69 % 3.59 % 4.55 % 3.90 % 4.77 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.52 % 0.64 % 1.33 % 0.80 % 1.43 % Cost of deposits 0.30 % 0.39 % 0.92 % 0.51 % 0.92 % Cost of funds 0.37 % 0.45 % 1.00 % 0.58 % 1.08 % Operating Measures (4) Adjusted operating earnings $ 75,870 $ 60,986 $ 56,966 $ 174,495 $ 227,813 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders 72,903 58,295 56,966 168,837 227,813 Adjusted operating earnings per share, diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 2.14 $ 2.84 Adjusted operating ROA 1.52 % 1.23 % 1.30 % 0.91 % 1.35 % Adjusted operating ROE 11.27 % 9.16 % 8.99 % 6.77 % 9.29 % Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3) 19.91 % 16.49 % 15.93 % 12.28 % 16.61 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 53.59 % 51.05 % 52.77 % 53.16 % 51.79 % Per Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.72 $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 1.93 $ 2.41 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.72 0.74 0.69 1.93 2.41 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 1.00 0.96 Market value per share 32.94 21.37 37.55 32.94 37.55 Book value per common share 32.46 31.86 31.58 32.46 31.58 Tangible book value per common share (2) 19.78 19.13 18.90 19.78 18.90 Price to earnings ratio, diluted 11.50 7.26 13.72 17.07 15.58 Price to book value per common share ratio 1.01 0.67 1.19 1.01 1.19 Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.67 1.12 1.99 1.67 1.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 78,721,530 78,714,353 80,439,007 78,858,726 80,200,950 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 78,740,351 78,725,346 80,502,269 78,875,668 80,263,557 Common shares outstanding at end of period 78,729,212 78,718,850 80,001,185 78,729,212 80,001,185





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/20 09/30/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Capital Ratios (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.26 % 10.05 % 10.24 % 10.26 % 10.24 % Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 11.39 % 11.18 % 10.24 % 11.39 % 10.24 % Total capital ratio (5) 14.00 % 13.93 % 12.63 % 14.00 % 12.63 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 8.95 % 8.82 % 8.79 % 8.95 % 8.79 % Common equity to total assets 12.95 % 12.52 % 14.31 % 12.95 % 14.31 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.31 % 7.91 % 9.08 % 8.31 % 9.08 % Financial Condition Assets $ 19,628,449 $ 19,930,650 $ 17,562,990 $ 19,628,449 $ 17,562,990 Loans held for investment 14,021,314 14,383,215 12,610,936 14,021,314 12,610,936 Securities 3,180,052 3,102,217 2,631,437 3,180,052 2,631,437 Earning Assets 17,624,618 17,885,975 15,576,208 17,624,618 15,576,208 Goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 Amortizable intangibles, net 57,185 61,068 73,669 57,185 73,669 Deposits 15,722,765 15,576,098 13,304,981 15,722,765 13,304,981 Borrowings 840,717 1,314,322 1,513,748 840,717 1,513,748 Stockholders' equity 2,708,490 2,660,885 2,513,102 2,708,490 2,513,102 Tangible common equity (2) 1,549,388 1,497,900 1,503,873 1,549,388 1,503,873 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs Construction and land development $ 925,798 $ 1,207,190 $ 1,250,924 $ 925,798 $ 1,250,924 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,128,909 2,107,333 2,041,243 2,128,909 2,041,243 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,657,562 3,497,929 3,286,098 3,657,562 3,286,098 Multifamily real estate 814,745 731,582 633,743 814,745 633,743 Commercial & Industrial 3,263,460 3,536,249 2,114,033 3,263,460 2,114,033 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 671,949 696,944 724,337 671,949 724,337 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 822,866 830,144 890,503 822,866 890,503 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 596,996 618,320 659,504 596,996 659,504 Auto 401,324 387,417 350,419 401,324 350,419 Consumer 247,730 276,023 372,853 247,730 372,853 Other Commercial 489,975 494,084 287,279 489,975 287,279 Total loans held for investment $ 14,021,314 $ 14,383,215 $ 12,610,936 $ 14,021,314 $ 12,610,936 Deposits NOW accounts $ 3,621,181 $ 3,460,480 $ 2,905,714 $ 3,621,181 $ 2,905,714 Money market accounts 4,248,335 4,269,696 3,951,856 4,248,335 3,951,856 Savings accounts 904,095 861,685 727,847 904,095 727,847 Time deposits of $250,000 and over 654,224 633,252 684,797 654,224 684,797 Other time deposits 1,926,227 1,930,320 2,064,628 1,926,227 2,064,628 Time deposits 2,580,451 2,563,572 2,749,425 2,580,451 2,749,425 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 11,354,062 $ 11,155,433 $ 10,334,842 $ 11,354,062 $ 10,334,842 Demand deposits 4,368,703 4,420,665 2,970,139 4,368,703 2,970,139 Total deposits $ 15,722,765 $ 15,576,098 $ 13,304,981 $ 15,722,765 $ 13,304,981 Averages Assets $ 19,817,318 $ 19,785,167 $ 17,437,552 $ 19,083,853 $ 16,840,310 Loans held for investment 14,188,661 14,358,666 12,327,692 13,777,467 11,949,171 Loans held for sale 59,312 45,201 75,038 53,016 53,390 Securities 3,140,243 2,891,210 2,608,942 2,826,504 2,663,184 Earning assets 17,801,490 17,748,152 15,418,605 17,058,795 14,881,142 Deposits 15,896,149 15,580,469 13,302,955 14,950,295 12,515,552 Time deposits 2,571,639 2,579,991 2,847,366 2,643,229 2,627,987 Interest-bearing deposits 11,482,105 11,260,244 10,265,986 11,028,169 9,624,396 Borrowings 891,699 1,183,839 1,369,035 1,215,676 1,656,426 Interest-bearing liabilities 12,373,804 12,444,083 11,635,021 12,243,845 11,280,822 Stockholders' equity 2,679,170 2,648,777 2,515,303 2,576,372 2,451,435 Tangible common equity (2) 1,518,223 1,483,848 1,509,001 1,482,060 1,459,509





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/20 09/30/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Asset Quality (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $ 174,122 $ 169,977 $ 43,820 $ 42,294 $ 41,045 Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL — — — 47,484 — Add: Recoveries 1,617 1,566 2,292 6,754 7,232 Less: Charge-offs 3,386 2,978 6,918 18,193 28,108 Add: Provision for loan losses (11,813 ) 5,557 3,100 82,201 22,125 Ending balance, ALLL $ 160,540 $ 174,122 $ 42,294 $ 160,540 $ 42,294 Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 12,000 $ 11,000 $ 1,100 900 900 Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL — — — 4,160 — Add: Impact of acquisition accounting — — — — 1,033 Add: Provision for unfunded commitments (2,000 ) 1,000 (200 ) 4,940 (1,033 ) Ending balance, RUC $ 10,000 $ 12,000 $ 900 10,000 900 Total ACL $ 170,540 $ 186,122 $ 43,194 $ 170,540 $ 43,194 ACL / total outstanding loans 1.22 % 1.29 % 0.34 % 1.22 % 0.34 % ACL / total adjusted loans(9) 1.33 % 1.46 % 0.34 % 1.33 % 0.34 % ALLL / total outstanding loans 1.14 % 1.21 % 0.34 % 1.14 % 0.34 % ALLL / total adjusted loans(9) 1.25 % 1.36 % 0.34 % 1.25 % 0.34 % Net charge-offs / total average loans 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.15 % 0.08 % 0.17 % Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9) 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.17 % Provision for loan losses/ total average loans (0.33 ) % 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.60 % 0.19 % Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9) (0.37 ) % 0.17 % 0.10 % 0.65 % 0.19 % Nonperforming Assets (6) Construction and land development $ 3,072 $ 3,520 $ 3,703 $ 3,072 $ 3,703 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 7,128 9,267 6,003 7,128 6,003 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 2,317 1,992 381 2,317 381 Multifamily real estate 33 33 — 33 — Commercial & Industrial 2,107 1,592 1,735 2,107 1,735 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 9,993 5,743 4,301 9,993 4,301 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 12,600 12,620 9,292 12,600 9,292 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 4,629 3,664 2,080 4,629 2,080 Auto 500 517 563 500 563 Consumer 69 75 77 69 77 Other Commercial — — 97 — 97 Nonaccrual loans $ 42,448 $ 39,023 $ 28,232 $ 42,448 $ 28,232 Foreclosed property 2,773 4,159 4,708 2,773 4,708 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 45,221 $ 43,182 $ 32,940 $ 45,221 $ 32,940 Construction and land development $ — $ 93 $ 189 $ — $ 189 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 3,727 1,726 1,062 3,727 1,062 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 148 168 1,451 148 1,451 Multifamily real estate — 359 474 — 474 Commercial & Industrial 1,114 604 449 1,114 449 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 1,560 5,298 674 1,560 674 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 5,699 4,495 4,515 5,699 4,515 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 826 2,276 3,357 826 3,357 Auto 166 315 272 166 272 Consumer 394 327 953 394 953 Other Commercial — — — — — Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 13,634 $ 15,661 $ 13,396 $ 13,634 $ 13,396 Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 58,855 $ 58,843 $ 46,336 $ 58,855 $ 46,336 NPAs / total outstanding loans 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.26 % 0.32 % 0.26 % NPAs / total adjusted loans(9) 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.26 % 0.35 % 0.26 % NPAs / total assets 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.19 % ALLL / nonaccrual loans 378.20 % 446.20 % 149.81 % 378.20 % 149.81 % ALLL/ nonperforming assets 355.01 % 403.23 % 128.40 % 355.01 % 128.40 %





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/20 09/30/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Past Due Detail (6) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Construction and land development $ 1,903 $ 2,625 $ 4,563 $ 1,903 $ 4,563 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,870 4,924 3,482 1,870 3,482 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 2,144 1,291 457 2,144 457 Multifamily real estate 617 — 223 617 223 Commercial & Industrial 1,848 4,322 8,698 1,848 8,698 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 2,227 1,236 1,479 2,227 1,479 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 10,182 2,998 16,244 10,182 16,244 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 2,975 2,669 10,190 2,975 10,190 Auto 2,076 1,513 2,525 2,076 2,525 Consumer 1,166 1,020 2,128 1,166 2,128 Other Commercial 16 613 464 16 464 Loans 30-59 days past due $ 27,024 $ 23,211 $ 50,453 $ 27,024 $ 50,453 Construction and land development $ 547 $ 223 $ 482 $ 547 $ 482 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,380 1,310 2,184 1,380 2,184 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,721 1,371 — 1,721 — Multifamily real estate — — — — — Commercial & Industrial 1,190 1,448 1,598 1,190 1,598 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 818 937 2,207 818 2,207 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 1,533 3,976 3,072 1,533 3,072 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,044 1,141 1,784 1,044 1,784 Auto 376 453 236 376 236 Consumer 550 772 1,233 550 1,233 Other Commercial — 427 — — — Loans 60-89 days past due $ 9,159 $ 12,058 $ 12,796 $ 9,159 $ 12,796 Past Due and still accruing $ 49,817 $ 50,930 $ 76,645 $ 49,817 $ 76,645 Past Due and still accruing / total loans 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.61 % 0.36 % 0.61 % Past Due and still accruing / total adjusted loans(9) 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.61 % 0.39 % 0.61 % Troubled Debt Restructurings Performing $ 13,961 $ 14,515 $ 15,686 $ 13,961 $ 15,686 Nonperforming 6,655 7,045 3,810 6,655 3,810 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 20,616 $ 21,560 $ 19,496 $ 20,616 $ 19,496 Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) Net interest income (FTE) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 145,604 $ 137,381 $ 135,130 $ 555,298 $ 537,872 FTE adjustment 3,084 2,901 2,657 11,547 11,121 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 148,688 $ 140,282 $ 137,787 $ 566,845 $ 548,993 Noninterest income (GAAP) 32,241 34,407 29,193 131,486 132,815 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 180,929 $ 174,689 $ 166,980 $ 698,331 $ 681,808 Average earning assets $ 17,801,490 $ 17,748,152 $ 15,418,605 $ 17,058,795 $ 14,881,142 Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.08 % 3.48 % 3.26 % 3.61 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.32 % 3.14 % 3.55 % 3.32 % 3.69 % Tangible Assets (2) Ending assets (GAAP) $ 19,628,449 $ 19,930,650 $ 17,562,990 $ 19,628,449 $ 17,562,990 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 57,185 61,068 73,669 57,185 73,669 Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,635,704 $ 18,934,022 $ 16,553,761 $ 18,635,704 $ 16,553,761 Tangible Common Equity (2) Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,708,490 $ 2,660,885 $ 2,513,102 $ 2,708,490 $ 2,513,102 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 57,185 61,068 73,669 57,185 73,669 Less: Perpetual preferred stock 166,357 166,357 — 166,357 — Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,549,388 $ 1,497,900 $ 1,503,873 $ 1,549,388 $ 1,503,873 Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,679,170 $ 2,648,777 $ 2,515,303 $ 2,576,372 $ 2,451,435 Less: Average goodwill 935,560 935,560 930,457 935,560 912,521 Less: Average amortizable intangibles 59,031 63,016 75,845 65,094 79,405 Less: Average perpetual preferred stock 166,356 166,353 - 93,658 - Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,518,223 $ 1,483,848 $ 1,509,001 $ 1,482,060 $ 1,459,509 ROTCE (2)(3) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 56,463 $ 58,309 $ 55,836 $ 152,570 $ 193,528 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 3,079 3,202 3,636 13,093 14,632 Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 59,542 $ 61,511 $ 59,472 $ 165,663 $ 208,160 Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3) 15.60 % 16.49 % 15.64 % 11.18 % 14.26 %





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/20 09/30/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating Measures (4) Net income (GAAP) $ 59,430 $ 61,000 $ 55,836 $ 158,228 $ 193,528 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs, net of tax — — 1,422 — 27,395 Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning, net of tax 16,440 — — 25,979 12,953 Less: Gain on sale of securities, net of tax — 14 292 9,712 6,063 Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) 75,870 60,986 56,966 174,495 227,813 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,691 — 5,658 — Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 72,903 $ 58,295 $ 56,966 $ 168,837 $ 227,813 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 121,668 $ 93,222 $ 94,318 $ 413,349 $ 418,340 Less: Merger Related Costs — — 896 — 27,824 Less: Rebranding Costs — — 902 — 6,455 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 3,897 4,053 4,603 16,574 18,521 Less: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning 20,810 — — 31,116 16,397 Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 96,961 $ 89,169 $ 87,917 $ 365,659 $ 349,143 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 32,241 $ 34,407 $ 29,193 $ 131,486 $ 132,815 Less: Gains related to balance sheet repositioning — — — (1,769 ) — Less: Gain on sale of securities — 18 369 12,294 7,675 Operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 32,241 $ 34,389 $ 28,824 $ 120,961 $ 125,140 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 148,688 $ 140,282 $ 137,787 $ 566,845 $ 548,993 Operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) 32,241 34,389 28,824 120,961 125,140 Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 180,929 $ 174,671 $ 166,611 $ 687,806 $ 674,133 Efficiency ratio 68.41 % 54.27 % 57.40 % 60.19 % 62.37 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 53.59 % 51.05 % 52.77 % 53.16 % 51.79 % Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4) Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 72,903 $ 58,295 $ 56,966 $ 168,837 $ 227,813 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 3,079 3,202 3,636 13,093 14,632 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 75,982 $ 61,497 $ 60,602 $ 181,930 $ 242,445 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,518,223 $ 1,483,848 $ 1,509,001 $ 1,482,060 $ 1,459,509 Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.91 % 16.49 % 15.93 % 12.28 % 16.61 % Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8) Net income (GAAP) $ 59,430 $ 61,000 $ 55,836 $ 158,228 $ 193,528 Plus: Provision for credit losses (13,813 ) 6,558 2,900 87,141 21,092 Plus: Income tax expense 10,560 11,008 11,227 28,066 37,557 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs — — 1,798 — 34,279 Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning 20,810 — — 32,885 16,397 Less: Gain on sale of securities — 18 369 12,294 7,675 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 76,987 $ 78,548 $ 71,392 $ 294,026 $ 295,178 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 78,740,351 78,725,346 80,502,269 78,875,668 80,263,557 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per share, diluted $ 0.98 $ 1.00 $ 0.89 $ 3.73 $ 3.68 Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact (9) Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)(GAAP) $ 14,021,314 $ 14,383,215 $ 12,610,936 $ 14,021,314 $ 12,610,936 Less: PPP adjustments 1,179,522 1,600,577 — 1,179,522 — Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs),net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 12,841,792 $ 12,782,638 $ 12,610,936 $ 12,841,792 $ 12,610,936 Average loans held for investment (GAAP) $ 14,188,661 $ 14,358,666 $ 12,327,692 $ 13,777,467 $ 11,949,171 Less: Average PPP adjustments 1,445,602 1,638,204 — 1,091,921 — Average loans held for investment, net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 12,743,059 $ 12,720,462 $ 12,327,692 $ 12,685,546 $ 11,949,171





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/20 09/30/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Mortgage Origination Volume Refinance Volume $ 165,042 $ 145,718 $ 50,555 $ 542,880 $ 152,624 Construction Volume — 6,448 14,571 27,251 18,846 Purchase Volume 83,214 130,185 63,836 361,138 258,282 Total Mortgage loan originations $ 248,256 $ 282,351 $ 128,962 $ 931,269 $ 429,752 % of originations that are refinances 66.5 % 51.6 % 39.2 % 58.3 % 35.5 % Wealth Assets under management ("AUM") $ 5,865,264 $ 5,455,268 $ 5,650,757 $ 5,865,264 $ 5,650,757 Other Data End of period full-time employees 1,879 1,883 1,989 1,879 1,989 Number of full-service branches 134 135 149 134 149 Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs") 156 157 169 156 169

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total adjusted revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE), respectively, provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.

(2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.

(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.

(4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating measures exclude the after-tax effect of merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations. In addition, adjusted operating measures now exclude the gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment) and gains or losses on sale of securities. The Company believes these non-GAAP adjusted measures provide investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(5) All ratios at December 31, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9C. All other periods are presented as filed.

(6) Amounts are not directly comparable due to the Company’s adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Prior to January 1, 2020, nonaccrual and past due loan information excluded PCI-related loan balances. These balances also reflect the impact of the CARES Act and March 22 Joint Guidance, which provides relief for TDR designations and also provides guidance on past due reporting for modified loans.

(7) The adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets, merger and rebranding-related costs and gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment). This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(8) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the recently adopted CECL methodology, merger and rebranding-related costs, income tax expense, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), and gains or losses on sale of securities. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(9) These are non-GAAP financial measures. PPP adjustment impact excludes the SBA guaranteed loans funded during 2020. The Company believes loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP is useful to investors as it provides more clarity on the Company’s organic growth. The Company also believes that the related non-GAAP financial measures of past due loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, are useful to investors as loans originated under the PPP carry an SBA guarantee. The Company believes that the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, is useful to investors because of the size of the Company’s PPP originations and the impact of the embedded credit enhancement provided by the SBA guarantee.



ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 172,307 $ 178,563 $ 163,050 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 318,974 335,111 234,810 Federal funds sold 2,013 7,292 38,172 Total cash and cash equivalents 493,294 520,966 436,032 Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,540,419 2,443,340 1,945,445 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 544,851 546,661 555,144 Restricted stock, at cost 94,782 112,216 130,848 Loans held for sale, at fair value 96,742 52,607 55,405 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 14,021,314 14,383,215 12,610,936 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 160,540 174,122 42,294 Total loans held for investment, net 13,860,774 14,209,093 12,568,642 Premises and equipment, net 163,829 156,934 161,073 Goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 Amortizable intangibles, net 57,185 61,068 73,669 Bank owned life insurance 326,892 325,538 322,917 Other assets 514,121 566,667 378,255 Total assets $ 19,628,449 $ 19,930,650 $ 17,562,990 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,368,703 $ 4,420,665 $ 2,970,139 Interest-bearing deposits 11,354,062 11,155,433 10,334,842 Total deposits 15,722,765 15,576,098 13,304,981 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 100,888 91,086 66,053 Other short-term borrowings 250,000 175,200 370,200 Long-term borrowings 489,829 1,048,036 1,077,495 Other liabilities 356,477 379,345 231,159 Total liabilities 16,919,959 17,269,765 15,049,888 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $10.00 par value 173 173 — Common stock, $1.33 par value 104,169 104,141 105,827 Additional paid-in capital 1,917,081 1,914,640 1,790,305 Retained earnings 616,052 579,269 581,395 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 71,015 62,662 35,575 Total stockholders' equity 2,708,490 2,660,885 2,513,102 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,628,449 $ 19,930,650 $ 17,562,990 Common shares outstanding 78,729,212 78,718,850 80,001,185 Common shares authorized 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Preferred shares outstanding 17,250 17,250 - Preferred shares authorized 500,000 500,000 500,000

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020

2020 2019

2020 2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 142,108 $ 138,402 $ 152,513 $ 574,871 $ 612,115 Interest on deposits in other banks 117 137 1,686 1,270 3,733 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 10,414 10,275 12,378 43,585 51,437 Nontaxable 9,208 8,600 7,634 33,728 32,047 Total interest and dividend income 161,847 157,414 174,211 653,454 699,332 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 12,000 15,568 30,884 75,943 114,972 Interest on short-term borrowings 93 72 1,166 1,691 15,479 Interest on long-term borrowings 4,150 4,393 7,031 20,522 31,009 Total interest expense 16,243 20,033 39,081 98,156 161,460 Net interest income 145,604 137,381 135,130 555,298 537,872 Provision for credit losses (13,813 ) 6,558 2,900 87,141 21,092 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 159,417 130,823 132,230 468,157 516,780 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 6,702 6,041 7,871 25,251 30,202 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,692 1,621 1,544 6,292 6,423 Interchange fees 1,884 1,979 1,854 7,184 14,619 Fiduciary and asset management fees 6,107 6,045 6,531 23,650 23,365 Mortgage banking income 9,113 8,897 2,689 25,857 10,303 Gains on securities transactions — 18 369 12,294 7,675 Bank owned life insurance income 2,057 3,421 2,119 9,554 8,311 Loan-related interest rate swap fees 2,704 3,170 3,470 15,306 14,126 Other operating income 1,982 3,215 2,746 6,098 17,791 Total noninterest income 32,241 34,407 29,193 131,486 132,815 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 57,649 49,000 47,233 206,662 195,349 Occupancy expenses 7,043 7,441 7,366 28,841 29,793 Furniture and equipment expenses 3,881 3,895 3,559 14,923 14,216 Technology and data processing 6,742 6,564 6,483 25,929 23,686 Professional services 3,797 2,914 3,636 13,007 11,905 Marketing and advertising expense 2,473 2,631 3,675 9,886 11,566 FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance 2,393 1,811 1,254 9,971 6,874 Other taxes 4,119 4,124 3,970 16,483 15,749 Loan-related expenses 2,004 2,314 2,793 9,515 10,043 OREO and credit-related expenses 511 413 1,547 2,023 4,708 Amortization of intangible assets 3,897 4,053 4,603 16,574 18,521 Merger-related costs — — 896 — 27,824 Rebranding expense — — 902 — 6,455 Loss on debt extinguishment 20,810 — — 31,116 16,397 Other expenses 6,349 8,062 6,401 28,419 25,254 Total noninterest expenses 121,668 93,222 94,318 413,349 418,340 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 69,990 72,008 67,105 186,294 231,255 Income tax expense 10,560 11,008 11,227 28,066 37,557 Income from continuing operations $ 59,430 $ 61,000 $ 55,878 $ 158,228 $ 193,698 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from operations of discontinued mortgage segment $ — $ — $ (56 ) $ — $ (230 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — (14 ) — (60 ) Income (loss) on discontinued operations — — (42 ) — (170 ) Net income 59,430 61,000 55,836 158,228 193,528 Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,691 — 5,658 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 56,463 $ 58,309 $ 55,836 $ 152,570 $ 193,528 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 1.93 $ 2.41 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 1.93 $ 2.41

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,848,655 $ 10,414 2.24 % $ 1,738,033 $ 10,275 2.35 % Tax-exempt 1,291,588 11,656 3.59 % 1,153,177 10,886 3.76 % Total securities 3,140,243 22,070 2.80 % 2,891,210 21,161 2.91 % Loans, net (3) (4) 14,188,661 142,289 3.99 % 14,358,666 138,635 3.84 % Other earning assets 472,586 572 0.48 % 498,276 519 0.41 % Total earning assets 17,801,490 $ 164,931 3.69 % 17,748,152 $ 160,315 3.59 % Allowance for credit losses (174,761 ) (174,171 ) Total non-earning assets 2,190,589 2,211,186 Total assets $ 19,817,318 $ 19,785,167 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing deposits: Transaction and money market accounts $ 8,029,168 $ 3,167 0.16 % $ 7,834,317 $ 4,684 0.24 % Regular savings 881,298 88 0.04 % 845,936 128 0.06 % Time deposits (5) 2,571,639 8,745 1.35 % 2,579,991 10,756 1.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,482,105 12,000 0.42 % 11,260,244 15,568 0.55 % Other borrowings (6) 891,699 4,243 1.89 % 1,183,839 4,465 1.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,373,804 $ 16,243 0.52 % 12,444,083 $ 20,033 0.64 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,414,044 4,320,225 Other liabilities 350,300 372,082 Total liabilities 17,138,148 17,136,390 Stockholders' equity 2,679,170 2,648,777 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,817,318 $ 19,785,167 Net interest income $ 148,688 $ 140,282 Interest rate spread 3.17 % 2.95 % Cost of funds 0.37 % 0.45 % Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.14 %

(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.

(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.

(4) Interest income on loans includes $4.5 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $22,000 and $26,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $188,000 and $167,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.