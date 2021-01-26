RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $56.5 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.72 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $72.9 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $0.93, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $77.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Net income available to common shareholders was $152.6 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.93 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $168.8 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $2.14, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $294.0 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

“Despite the continued economic disruption caused by the pandemic in 2020, Atlantic Union delivered solid financial results in the fourth quarter and for the full year while demonstrating the flexibility and agility needed for success,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. “Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains in a strong financial position with ample liquidity and a well-fortified capital base.

“Our conservative credit culture is serving us well as we help our clients weather the storm. While we continue to face near-term uncertainty, as a result of benign credit quality metrics to date and a more optimistic economic outlook due to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and additional government stimulus inclusive of more PPP funding, we are more confident that credit losses will not be as severe as initially feared.

“Looking forward, we are optimistic that the challenges of COVID-19 will ease as 2021 progresses and that Atlantic Union will emerge as a stronger company that is well positioned to generate sustainable, profitable growth and build long term value for our shareholders.”

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

During 2020, the Company participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic (“COVID-19”). The Company processed over 11,000 PPP loans pursuant to the CARES Act, which totaled $1.7 billion with a recorded investment of $1.2 billion and unamortized deferred fees of $17.6 million, each as of December 31, 2020. The loans carry a 1% interest rate. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan pay offs, the Company processed approximately $429.3 million of loan forgiveness on approximately 3,100 PPP loans during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Certain provisions of the CARES Act, including additional PPP funding, were extended as a result of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (the “CAA”), which was signed into law on December 27, 2020. The Company began accepting applications on January 19, 2021 for additional PPP loans pursuant to the CAA.

Expense Reduction Measures

During 2020, the Company launched several initiatives to reduce expenses in light of the current and expected operating environment, including the consolidation of certain branch locations.

The Company completed the consolidation of 14 branches in September 2020 and one branch in December 2020, and five branches are expected to be consolidated in February 2021. These actions resulted in expenses of approximately $6.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 with approximately $3.4 million recognized in the second quarter of 2020, approximately $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and approximately $790,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily related to lease termination costs, severance costs and real estate write-downs.

Additionally, in response to the current rate environment, the Company prepaid certain long-term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, which resulted in a prepayment penalty of $20.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income was $145.6 million, an increase from $137.4 million reported in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $148.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $8.4 million from the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 3.25% from 3.08% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1)  increased 18 basis points to 3.32% from 3.14% during the same period. The increases in the net interest margin and net interest margin (FTE) were principally due to the increase in PPP loan accretion to $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 driven by PPP loan forgiveness approved by the SBA during the fourth quarter.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting increased $702,000 from the prior quarter to $4.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The four quarters of 2020, and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

           
    Deposit       
 Loan Accretion  Borrowings   
 Accretion (Amortization)  Amortization Total
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020$9,528 50   (138) $9,440
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020 6,443 34   (140)  6,337
For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 3,814 26   (167)  3,673
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 4,541 22   (188)  4,375
For the years ending (estimated):          
2021 8,625 14   (807)  7,832
2022 7,096 (43)  (829)  6,224
2023 5,213 (32)  (852)  4,329
2024 4,221 (4)  (877)  3,340
2025 3,160 (1)  (900)  2,259
Thereafter 13,780    (9,873)  3,907
Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at December 31, 2020 42,095 (66)  (14,138)  27,891

ASSET QUALITY

Overview
During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s asset quality metrics remained relatively stable. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of loans increased slightly, but, remained low at 0.32% at December 31, 2020. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020 remained consistent with a 1 basis point increase as compared to September 30, 2020 and lower than accruing past due loan levels at December 31, 2019. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.05% of average loans for the fourth quarter 2020, which is a 1 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2020 and a 10 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter 2019.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) decreased from September 30, 2020 due to improvements in the macroeconomic outlook which resulted in a decline in the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Loan Modifications for Borrowers Affected by COVID-19
On March 22, 2020, the five federal bank regulatory agencies and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors issued joint
guidance (subsequently revised on April 7, 2020) with respect to loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 (the “March 22 Joint Guidance”). The March 22 Joint Guidance encourages banks, savings associations, and credit unions to make loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 and, importantly, assures those financial institutions that they will not (i) receive supervisory criticism for such prudent loan modifications and (ii) be required by examiners to automatically categorize COVID-19-related loan modifications as TDRs. The federal banking regulators have confirmed with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (or FASB) that short-term loan modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current (i.e., less than 30 days past due on contractual payments) when the modification program was implemented are not considered TDRs.

In addition, Section 4013 of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, provides banks, savings associations, and credit unions with the ability to make loan modifications related to COVID-19 without categorizing the loan as a TDR or conducting the analysis to make the determination, which is intended to streamline the loan modification process. Any such suspension is effective for the term of the loan modification; however, the suspension is only permitted for loan modifications made during the effective period of Section 4013 and only for those loans that were not more than thirty days past due as of December 31, 2019. The relief afforded by Section 4013 of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, is available to loans modified between March 1, 2020 and the earlier of 60 days after the date of termination of the COVID-19 national emergency and January 1, 2022.

The Company has made certain loan modifications pursuant to the March 22 Joint Guidance and Section 4013 of the CARES Act (as amended by the CAA), and as of December 31, 2020 approximately $146.1 million remain under their modified terms, a decline of $623.5 million as compared to September 30, 2020. The majority of the Company’s modifications as of December 31, 2020 were in the commercial real estate portfolios.

Nonperforming Assets
At December 31, 2020, NPAs totaled $45.2 million, an increase of $2.0 million from September 30, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at December 31, 2020 were 0.32%, an increase of 2 basis points from 0.30% at September 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans were 0.35%, an increase of 1 basis point from September 30, 2020.

The Company’s adoption of current expected credit loss (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 resulted in a change in the accounting and reporting related to purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans, which are now defined as purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) and evaluated at the loan level instead of being evaluated in pools under PCI accounting.   All prior period nonaccrual and past due loan metrics discussed herein have not been restated for CECL accounting and exclude PCI-related loan balances.

The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

               
 December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31, 
 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Nonaccrual loans$42,448 $39,023 $39,624 $44,022 $28,232
Foreclosed properties 2,773  4,159  4,397  4,444  4,708
Total nonperforming assets$45,221 $43,182 $44,021 $48,466 $32,940

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

               
 December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31, 
 2020
 2020
 2020
 2020
 2019
Beginning Balance$39,023  $39,624  $44,022  $28,232  $30,032 
Net customer payments (4,640)  (2,803)  (6,524)  (3,451)  (5,741)
Additions 8,211   2,790   3,206   6,059   5,631 
Impact of CECL adoption          14,381    
Charge-offs (146)  (588)  (1,088)  (1,199)  (1,690)
Loans returning to accruing status       8       
Ending Balance$42,448  $39,023  $39,624  $44,022  $28,232 

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

               
 December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31, 
 2020
 2020
 2020
 2020
 2019
Beginning Balance$4,159  $4,397  $4,444  $4,708  $6,385 
Additions of foreclosed property          615   62 
Valuation adjustments (35)        (44)  (375)
Proceeds from sales (1,357)  (254)  (55)  (854)  (1,442)
Gains (losses) from sales 6   16   8   19   78 
Ending Balance$2,773  $4,159  $4,397  $4,444  $4,708 

Past Due Loans
Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $49.8 million or 0.36% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020, compared to $50.9 million or 0.35% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, and $76.6 million or 0.61% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), past due loans still accruing interest were 0.39% of total adjusted loans held for investment at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.40% of total adjusted loans held for investment at September 30, 2020. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $13.6 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2020, compared to $15.7 million or 0.11% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, and $13.4 million or 0.11% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019.

Net Charge-offs
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $1.8 million or 0.05% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $1.4 million or 0.04% for the third quarter of 2020 and $4.6 million or 0.15% for the fourth quarter last year. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), net charge-offs were 0.06% of total adjusted average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.04% for the third quarter of 2020. The majority of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2020 were related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net charge-offs were $11.4 million or 0.08% of total average loans, compared to $20.9 million or 0.17% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), net charge-offs were 0.09% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.17% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The majority of net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2020 were related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses decreased $20.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter and decreased $16.7 million compared to the same quarter in 2019. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a negative provision of $11.8 million in provision for loan losses and a negative provision of $2.0 million in provision for unfunded commitments. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was driven by the improvement in the economic forecast utilized in estimating the final allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as of December 31, 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses
At December 31, 2020, the ACL was $170.5 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $160.5 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $10.0 million. The ACL decreased $15.6 million from September 30, 2020, due to lower expected losses than previously estimated as a result of improvements in Virginia’s unemployment rate, benign credit quality metrics to date, and an improved economic forecast due to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and additional government stimulus inclusive of more PPP funding.

The ALLL decreased $13.6 million and the RUC decreased $2.0 million from September 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 1.14% at December 31, 2020 and 1.21% at September 30, 2020. The ACL as percentage of total loans was 1.22% at December 31, 2020 and 1.29% at September 30, 2020. When excluding PPP loans(1), which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the ALLL as a percentage of adjusted loans decreased 11 basis points to 1.25% from the prior quarter and the ACL as a percentage of adjusted loans decreased 13 basis points to 1.33% from the prior quarter. The ratio of the ALLL to nonaccrual loans was 378.2% at December 31, 2020, compared to 446.2% at September 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $2.2 million to $32.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $34.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a decline in bank owned life insurance income due to $1.4 million in death benefit proceeds received during the third quarter of 2020, lower insurance related income of approximately $530,000, reduced level of unrealized gains of approximately $550,000 related to the Company’s SBIC investments, and lower loan-related interest rate swap income of $460,000 due to lower transaction volumes. These quarterly declines were partially offset by increases in several other non-interest income categories including an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $661,000, primarily due to higher NSF and overdraft fees.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $28.5 million to $121.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $93.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by the recognition of an approximately $20.8 million loss on debt extinguishment in the fourth quarter, resulting from the prepayment of approximately $350.0 million in long-term FHLB advances. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2020, there was an increase of approximately $8.6 million in salaries and benefits, driven primarily by performance based variable incentive compensation and profit-sharing expenses of $7.4 million, including a $1.2 million contribution to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”), as well as third party expenses of approximately $716,000 incurred to process PPP loans for SBA forgiveness. Other increases from the third quarter of 2020 included approximately $883,000 in professional services driven by higher consulting fees due to LIBOR transition and other projects, and an increase in FDIC assessment premiums of approximately $582,000, driven by the impact of lower PPP loan balances on the Company’s assessment rate. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 also included approximately $790,000 in costs related to the Company’s plans to close five branches in February 2021 and approximately $450,000 in costs related to the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 15.1% compared to 15.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2020, total assets were $19.6 billion, a decrease of $302.2 million or approximately 6.0% (annualized) from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.1 billion or approximately 11.8% from December 31, 2019. The decrease in assets from the prior quarter was driven by PPP loan forgiveness, partially offset by organic loan growth while growth from the prior year was primarily a result of growth in both organic and PPP loans.

At December 31, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $14.0 billion, a decrease of $361.9 million or 10.0% (annualized) from September 30, 2020, while average loans decreased $170.0 million or 4.7% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $59.2 million, or 1.8% (annualized), while average loans increased $22.6 million, or 0.7% (annualized) during this period. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $1.4 billion or 11.2% from December 31, 2019, while quarterly average loans increased $1.9 billion or 15.1% from the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at December 31, 2020 increased $230.9 million or 1.8% from the prior year, while quarterly average loans during the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $415.4 million or 3.4% from the prior year. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan payoffs, the Company processed $429.3 million of loan forgiveness on approximately 3,100 PPP loans during the fourth quarter of 2020.

At December 31, 2020, total deposits were $15.7 billion, an increase of $146.7 million or approximately 3.7% (annualized) from September 30, 2020, while average deposits increased $315.7 million or 8.1% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Deposits increased $2.4 billion or 18.2% from December 31, 2019, while quarterly average deposits increased $2.6 billion or 19.5% from the prior year. The increase in deposits from the prior year was primarily due to the impact of PPP loan related deposits and government stimulus.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

         
 December 31,      September 30,      December 31,  
 2020  2020  2019 
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)10.26%   10.05%   10.24%
Tier 1 capital ratio (2)11.39%   11.18%   10.24%
Total capital ratio (2)14.00%   13.93%   12.63%
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2)8.95%   8.82%   8.79%
Common equity to total assets12.95%   12.52%   14.31%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)8.31%   7.91%   9.08%

(2)   All ratios at December 31, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

On June 9, 2020, the Company issued and sold 6,900,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of the Company’s 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (“Series A Preferred Stock”), par value $10.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference of $10,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The net proceeds received from the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock was approximately $166.4 million after deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock is included in Tier 1 capital.  

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.25 per common share, consistent with the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company also declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share).

On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program (effective July 8, 2019) to purchase up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. On March 20, 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program, which had $20 million remaining in the authorization when it was suspended. The Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.7 million shares, at an average price of $35.48, per share under the authorization prior to the suspension.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 134 branches and approximately 155 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast for analysts on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time during which management will review the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results and provide an update on recent activities. Interested parties may participate in the call toll-free by dialing (866) 2204170; international callers wishing to participate may do so by dialing (864) 6635235. The conference ID number is 2886812. Management will conduct a listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ze3ax9o8.

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results of the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury’s quotes and statements regarding the Company’s planned branch consolidations and statements regarding the impact of additional PPP funding on the Company, are statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

  • changes in interest rates;
  • general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19;
  • the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;
  • demand for loan products and financial services in the Company’s market area;
  • the Company’s ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;
  • the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;
  • the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;
  • the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees;
  • the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;
  • real estate values in the Bank’s lending area;
  • an insufficient ACL;
  • changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL);
  • the Company’s liquidity and capital positions;
  • concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;
  • the effectiveness of the Company’s credit processes and management of the Company’s credit risk;
  • the Company’s ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition relating to fintech;
  • technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;
  • the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company’s liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;
  • the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;
  • performance by the Company’s counterparties or vendors;
  • deposit flows;
  • the availability of financing and the terms thereof;
  • the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
  • legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including the impact of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, and other legislative and regulatory reactions to COVID-19;
  • potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to COVID-19, including, among other things, the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA;
  • the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;
  • monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;
  • changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and
  • other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and comparable “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10Q and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

                
 As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
 12/31/20    09/30/20    12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 
Results of Operations(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Interest and dividend income$161,847  $157,414 $174,211  $653,454 $699,332  
Interest expense 16,243   20,033  39,081   98,156  161,460  
Net interest income 145,604   137,381  135,130   555,298  537,872  
Provision for credit losses (13,813)  6,558  2,900   87,141  21,092  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 159,417   130,823  132,230   468,157  516,780  
Noninterest income 32,241   34,407  29,193   131,486  132,815  
Noninterest expenses 121,668   93,222  94,318   413,349  418,340  
Income before income taxes 69,990   72,008  67,105   186,294  231,255  
Income tax expense 10,560   11,008  11,227   28,066  37,557  
Income from continuing operations 59,430   61,000  55,878   158,228  193,698  
Discontinued operations, net of tax      (42)    (170) 
Net income 59,430   61,000  55,836   158,228  193,528  
Dividends on preferred stock 2,967   2,691     5,658    
Net income available to common shareholders$56,463  $58,309 $55,836  $152,570 $193,528  
                
Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1)$164,931  $160,315 $176,868  $665,001 $710,453  
Net interest income (FTE) (1) 148,688   140,282  137,787   566,845  548,993  
Total revenue (FTE) (1) 180,929   174,689  166,980   698,331  681,808  
Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (8) 76,987   78,548  71,392   294,026  295,178  
                
Key Ratios               
Earnings per common share, diluted$0.72  $0.74 $0.69  $1.93 $2.41  
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.19 % 1.23% 1.27 % 0.83% 1.15 %
Return on average equity (ROE) 8.82 % 9.16% 8.81 % 6.14% 7.89 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3) 15.60 % 16.49% 15.64 % 11.18% 14.26 %
Efficiency ratio 68.41 % 54.27% 57.40 % 60.19% 62.37 %
Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.08% 3.48 % 3.26% 3.61 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.32 % 3.14% 3.55 % 3.32% 3.69 %
Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 3.69 % 3.59% 4.55 % 3.90% 4.77 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.52 % 0.64% 1.33 % 0.80% 1.43 %
Cost of deposits 0.30 % 0.39% 0.92 % 0.51% 0.92 %
Cost of funds 0.37 % 0.45% 1.00 % 0.58% 1.08 %
                
Operating Measures (4)               
Adjusted operating earnings$75,870  $60,986 $56,966  $174,495 $227,813  
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders 72,903   58,295  56,966   168,837  227,813  
Adjusted operating earnings per share, diluted$0.93  $0.74 $0.71  $2.14 $2.84  
Adjusted operating ROA 1.52 % 1.23% 1.30 % 0.91% 1.35 %
Adjusted operating ROE 11.27 % 9.16% 8.99 % 6.77% 9.29 %
Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3) 19.91 % 16.49% 15.93 % 12.28% 16.61 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 53.59 % 51.05% 52.77 % 53.16% 51.79 %
                
Per Share Data               
Earnings per common share, basic$0.72  $0.74 $0.69  $1.93 $2.41  
Earnings per common share, diluted 0.72   0.74  0.69   1.93  2.41  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25   0.25  0.25   1.00  0.96  
Market value per share 32.94   21.37  37.55   32.94  37.55  
Book value per common share 32.46   31.86  31.58   32.46  31.58  
Tangible book value per common share (2) 19.78   19.13  18.90   19.78  18.90  
Price to earnings ratio, diluted 11.50   7.26  13.72   17.07  15.58  
Price to book value per common share ratio 1.01   0.67  1.19   1.01  1.19  
Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.67   1.12  1.99   1.67  1.99  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 78,721,530   78,714,353  80,439,007   78,858,726  80,200,950  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 78,740,351   78,725,346  80,502,269   78,875,668  80,263,557  
Common shares outstanding at end of period 78,729,212   78,718,850  80,001,185   78,729,212  80,001,185  


                
 As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
 12/31/20    09/30/20    12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 
Capital Ratios(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.26% 10.05% 10.24% 10.26% 10.24%
Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 11.39% 11.18% 10.24% 11.39% 10.24%
Total capital ratio (5) 14.00% 13.93% 12.63% 14.00% 12.63%
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 8.95% 8.82% 8.79% 8.95% 8.79%
Common equity to total assets 12.95% 12.52% 14.31% 12.95% 14.31%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.31% 7.91% 9.08% 8.31% 9.08%
                
Financial Condition               
Assets$19,628,449 $19,930,650 $17,562,990 $19,628,449 $17,562,990 
Loans held for investment 14,021,314  14,383,215  12,610,936  14,021,314  12,610,936 
Securities 3,180,052  3,102,217  2,631,437  3,180,052  2,631,437 
Earning Assets 17,624,618  17,885,975  15,576,208  17,624,618  15,576,208 
Goodwill 935,560  935,560  935,560  935,560  935,560 
Amortizable intangibles, net 57,185  61,068  73,669  57,185  73,669 
Deposits 15,722,765  15,576,098  13,304,981  15,722,765  13,304,981 
Borrowings 840,717  1,314,322  1,513,748  840,717  1,513,748 
Stockholders' equity 2,708,490  2,660,885  2,513,102  2,708,490  2,513,102 
Tangible common equity (2) 1,549,388  1,497,900  1,503,873  1,549,388  1,503,873 
                
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs               
Construction and land development$925,798 $1,207,190 $1,250,924 $925,798 $1,250,924 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,128,909  2,107,333  2,041,243  2,128,909  2,041,243 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,657,562  3,497,929  3,286,098  3,657,562  3,286,098 
Multifamily real estate 814,745  731,582  633,743  814,745  633,743 
Commercial & Industrial 3,263,460  3,536,249  2,114,033  3,263,460  2,114,033 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 671,949  696,944  724,337  671,949  724,337 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 822,866  830,144  890,503  822,866  890,503 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 596,996  618,320  659,504  596,996  659,504 
Auto 401,324  387,417  350,419  401,324  350,419 
Consumer 247,730  276,023  372,853  247,730  372,853 
Other Commercial 489,975  494,084  287,279  489,975  287,279 
Total loans held for investment$14,021,314 $14,383,215 $12,610,936 $14,021,314 $12,610,936 
                
Deposits               
NOW accounts$3,621,181 $3,460,480 $2,905,714 $3,621,181 $2,905,714 
Money market accounts 4,248,335  4,269,696  3,951,856  4,248,335  3,951,856 
Savings accounts 904,095  861,685  727,847  904,095  727,847 
Time deposits of $250,000 and over 654,224  633,252  684,797  654,224  684,797 
Other time deposits 1,926,227  1,930,320  2,064,628  1,926,227  2,064,628 
Time deposits 2,580,451  2,563,572  2,749,425  2,580,451  2,749,425 
Total interest-bearing deposits$11,354,062 $11,155,433 $10,334,842 $11,354,062 $10,334,842 
Demand deposits 4,368,703  4,420,665  2,970,139  4,368,703  2,970,139 
Total deposits$15,722,765 $15,576,098 $13,304,981 $15,722,765 $13,304,981 
                
Averages               
Assets$19,817,318 $19,785,167 $17,437,552 $19,083,853 $16,840,310 
Loans held for investment 14,188,661  14,358,666  12,327,692  13,777,467  11,949,171 
Loans held for sale 59,312  45,201  75,038  53,016  53,390 
Securities 3,140,243  2,891,210  2,608,942  2,826,504  2,663,184 
Earning assets 17,801,490  17,748,152  15,418,605  17,058,795  14,881,142 
Deposits 15,896,149  15,580,469  13,302,955  14,950,295  12,515,552 
Time deposits 2,571,639  2,579,991  2,847,366  2,643,229  2,627,987 
Interest-bearing deposits 11,482,105  11,260,244  10,265,986  11,028,169  9,624,396 
Borrowings 891,699  1,183,839  1,369,035  1,215,676  1,656,426 
Interest-bearing liabilities 12,373,804  12,444,083  11,635,021  12,243,845  11,280,822 
Stockholders' equity 2,679,170  2,648,777  2,515,303  2,576,372  2,451,435 
Tangible common equity (2) 1,518,223  1,483,848  1,509,001  1,482,060  1,459,509 


                
 As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
 12/31/20    09/30/20    12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 
Asset Quality(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)               
Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)$174,122  $169,977 $43,820  $42,294 $41,045  
Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL         47,484    
Add: Recoveries 1,617   1,566  2,292   6,754  7,232  
Less: Charge-offs 3,386   2,978  6,918   18,193  28,108  
Add: Provision for loan losses (11,813)  5,557  3,100   82,201  22,125  
Ending balance, ALLL$160,540  $174,122 $42,294  $160,540 $42,294  
                
Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)$12,000  $11,000 $1,100   900  900  
Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL         4,160    
Add: Impact of acquisition accounting           1,033  
Add: Provision for unfunded commitments (2,000)  1,000  (200)  4,940  (1,033) 
Ending balance, RUC$10,000  $12,000 $900   10,000  900  
Total ACL$170,540  $186,122 $43,194  $170,540 $43,194  
                
ACL / total outstanding loans 1.22 % 1.29% 0.34 % 1.22% 0.34 %
ACL / total adjusted loans(9) 1.33 % 1.46% 0.34 % 1.33% 0.34 %
ALLL / total outstanding loans 1.14 % 1.21% 0.34 % 1.14% 0.34 %
ALLL / total adjusted loans(9) 1.25 % 1.36% 0.34 % 1.25% 0.34 %
Net charge-offs / total average loans 0.05 % 0.04% 0.15 % 0.08% 0.17 %
Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9) 0.06 % 0.04% 0.15 % 0.09% 0.17 %
Provision for loan losses/ total average loans (0.33)% 0.15% 0.10 % 0.60% 0.19 %
Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9) (0.37)% 0.17% 0.10 % 0.65% 0.19 %
                
Nonperforming Assets(6)               
Construction and land development$3,072  $3,520 $3,703  $3,072 $3,703  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 7,128   9,267  6,003   7,128  6,003  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 2,317   1,992  381   2,317  381  
Multifamily real estate 33   33     33    
Commercial & Industrial 2,107   1,592  1,735   2,107  1,735  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 9,993   5,743  4,301   9,993  4,301  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 12,600   12,620  9,292   12,600  9,292  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 4,629   3,664  2,080   4,629  2,080  
Auto 500   517  563   500  563  
Consumer 69   75  77   69  77  
Other Commercial      97     97  
Nonaccrual loans$42,448  $39,023 $28,232  $42,448 $28,232  
Foreclosed property 2,773   4,159  4,708   2,773  4,708  
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)$45,221  $43,182 $32,940  $45,221 $32,940  
Construction and land development$  $93 $189  $ $189  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 3,727   1,726  1,062   3,727  1,062  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 148   168  1,451   148  1,451  
Multifamily real estate    359  474     474  
Commercial & Industrial 1,114   604  449   1,114  449  
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 1,560   5,298  674   1,560  674  
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 5,699   4,495  4,515   5,699  4,515  
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 826   2,276  3,357   826  3,357  
Auto 166   315  272   166  272  
Consumer 394   327  953   394  953  
Other Commercial             
Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing$13,634  $15,661 $13,396  $13,634 $13,396  
Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days$58,855  $58,843 $46,336  $58,855 $46,336  
NPAs / total outstanding loans 0.32 % 0.30% 0.26 % 0.32% 0.26 %
NPAs / total adjusted loans(9) 0.35 % 0.34% 0.26 % 0.35% 0.26 %
NPAs / total assets 0.23 % 0.22% 0.19 % 0.23% 0.19 %
ALLL / nonaccrual loans 378.20 % 446.20% 149.81 % 378.20% 149.81 %
ALLL/ nonperforming assets 355.01 % 403.23% 128.40 % 355.01% 128.40 %
                


                
 As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
 12/31/20    09/30/20    12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 
Past Due Detail(6)(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Construction and land development$1,903 $2,625 $4,563 $1,903 $4,563 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,870  4,924  3,482  1,870  3,482 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 2,144  1,291  457  2,144  457 
Multifamily real estate 617    223  617  223 
Commercial & Industrial 1,848  4,322  8,698  1,848  8,698 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 2,227  1,236  1,479  2,227  1,479 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 10,182  2,998  16,244  10,182  16,244 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 2,975  2,669  10,190  2,975  10,190 
Auto 2,076  1,513  2,525  2,076  2,525 
Consumer 1,166  1,020  2,128  1,166  2,128 
Other Commercial 16  613  464  16  464 
Loans 30-59 days past due$27,024 $23,211 $50,453 $27,024 $50,453 
Construction and land development$547 $223 $482 $547 $482 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,380  1,310  2,184  1,380  2,184 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,721  1,371    1,721   
Multifamily real estate          
Commercial & Industrial 1,190  1,448  1,598  1,190  1,598 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 818  937  2,207  818  2,207 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 1,533  3,976  3,072  1,533  3,072 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,044  1,141  1,784  1,044  1,784 
Auto 376  453  236  376  236 
Consumer 550  772  1,233  550  1,233 
Other Commercial   427       
Loans 60-89 days past due$9,159 $12,058 $12,796 $9,159 $12,796 
                
Past Due and still accruing$49,817 $50,930 $76,645 $49,817 $76,645 
Past Due and still accruing / total loans 0.36%   0.35%   0.61%   0.36%   0.61%  
Past Due and still accruing / total adjusted loans(9) 0.39%   0.40%   0.61%   0.39%   0.61%  
                
Troubled Debt Restructurings                    
Performing$13,961 $14,515 $15,686 $13,961 $15,686 
Nonperforming 6,655  7,045  3,810  6,655  3,810 
Total troubled debt restructurings$20,616 $21,560 $19,496 $20,616 $19,496 
                
Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)                    
Net interest income (FTE)                    
Net interest income (GAAP)$145,604 $137,381 $135,130 $555,298 $537,872 
FTE adjustment 3,084  2,901  2,657  11,547  11,121 
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)$148,688 $140,282 $137,787 $566,845 $548,993 
Noninterest income (GAAP) 32,241  34,407  29,193  131,486  132,815 
Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)$180,929 $174,689 $166,980 $698,331 $681,808 
                
Average earning assets$17,801,490 $17,748,152 $15,418,605 $17,058,795 $14,881,142 
Net interest margin 3.25%   3.08%   3.48% 3.26%   3.61%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.32%   3.14%   3.55% 3.32%   3.69%
                
Tangible Assets (2)                    
Ending assets (GAAP)$19,628,449 $19,930,650 $17,562,990 $19,628,449 $17,562,990 
Less: Ending goodwill 935,560  935,560  935,560  935,560  935,560 
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 57,185  61,068  73,669  57,185  73,669 
Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP)$18,635,704 $18,934,022 $16,553,761 $18,635,704 $16,553,761 
                
Tangible Common Equity (2)                    
Ending equity (GAAP)$2,708,490 $2,660,885 $2,513,102 $2,708,490 $2,513,102 
Less: Ending goodwill 935,560  935,560  935,560  935,560  935,560 
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 57,185  61,068  73,669  57,185  73,669 
Less: Perpetual preferred stock 166,357  166,357    166,357   
Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,549,388 $1,497,900 $1,503,873 $1,549,388 $1,503,873 
                
Average equity (GAAP)$2,679,170 $2,648,777 $2,515,303 $2,576,372 $2,451,435 
Less: Average goodwill 935,560  935,560  930,457  935,560  912,521 
Less: Average amortizable intangibles 59,031  63,016  75,845  65,094  79,405 
Less: Average perpetual preferred stock 166,356  166,353  -  93,658  - 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,518,223 $1,483,848 $1,509,001 $1,482,060 $1,459,509 
                
ROTCE (2)(3)               
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)$56,463 $58,309 $55,836 $152,570 $193,528 
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 3,079  3,202  3,636  13,093  14,632 
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP)$59,542 $61,511 $59,472 $165,663 $208,160 
                
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3) 15.60%   16.49%   15.64%   11.18%   14.26%  


                
 As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
 12/31/20   09/30/20  12/31/19  12/31/20 12/31/19 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Operating Measures (4)               
Net income (GAAP)$59,430  $61,000 $55,836 $158,228  $193,528 
Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs, net of tax      1,422     27,395 
Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning, net of tax 16,440       25,979   12,953 
Less: Gain on sale of securities, net of tax    14  292  9,712   6,063 
Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) 75,870   60,986  56,966  174,495   227,813 
Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,967   2,691    5,658    
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)$72,903  $58,295 $56,966 $168,837  $227,813 
                
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$121,668  $93,222 $94,318 $413,349  $418,340 
Less: Merger Related Costs      896     27,824 
Less: Rebranding Costs      902     6,455 
Less: Amortization of intangible assets 3,897   4,053  4,603  16,574   18,521 
Less: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning 20,810       31,116   16,397 
Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)$96,961  $89,169 $87,917 $365,659  $349,143 
                
Noninterest income (GAAP)$32,241  $34,407 $29,193 $131,486  $132,815 
Less: Gains related to balance sheet repositioning        (1,769)   
Less: Gain on sale of securities    18  369  12,294   7,675 
Operating noninterest income (non-GAAP)$32,241  $34,389 $28,824 $120,961  $125,140 
                
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)$148,688  $140,282 $137,787 $566,845  $548,993 
Operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) 32,241   34,389  28,824  120,961   125,140 
Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)$180,929  $174,671 $166,611 $687,806  $674,133 
                
Efficiency ratio 68.41 % 54.27% 57.40% 60.19 % 62.37%
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 53.59 % 51.05% 52.77% 53.16 % 51.79%
                
Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4)               
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)$72,903  $58,295 $56,966 $168,837  $227,813 
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 3,079   3,202  3,636  13,093   14,632 
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP)$75,982  $61,497 $60,602 $181,930  $242,445 
                
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,518,223  $1,483,848 $1,509,001 $1,482,060  $1,459,509 
Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.91 % 16.49% 15.93% 12.28 % 16.61%
                
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)               
Net income (GAAP)$59,430  $61,000 $55,836 $158,228  $193,528 
Plus: Provision for credit losses (13,813)  6,558  2,900  87,141   21,092 
Plus: Income tax expense 10,560   11,008  11,227  28,066   37,557 
Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs      1,798     34,279 
Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning 20,810       32,885   16,397 
Less: Gain on sale of securities    18  369  12,294   7,675 
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)$76,987  $78,548 $71,392 $294,026  $295,178 
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 78,740,351   78,725,346  80,502,269  78,875,668   80,263,557 
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per share, diluted$0.98  $1.00 $0.89 $3.73  $3.68 
                
Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact (9)               
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)(GAAP)$14,021,314  $14,383,215 $12,610,936 $14,021,314  $12,610,936 
Less: PPP adjustments 1,179,522   1,600,577    1,179,522    
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs),net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)$12,841,792  $12,782,638 $12,610,936 $12,841,792  $12,610,936 
                
Average loans held for investment (GAAP)$14,188,661  $14,358,666 $12,327,692 $13,777,467  $11,949,171 
Less: Average PPP adjustments 1,445,602   1,638,204    1,091,921    
Average loans held for investment, net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)$12,743,059  $12,720,462 $12,327,692 $12,685,546  $11,949,171 


                
 As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
 12/31/20   09/30/20  12/31/19  12/31/20 12/31/19 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Mortgage Origination Volume               
Refinance Volume$165,042 $145,718 $50,555 $542,880 $152,624 
Construction Volume   6,448  14,571  27,251  18,846 
Purchase Volume 83,214  130,185  63,836  361,138  258,282 
Total Mortgage loan originations$248,256 $282,351 $128,962 $931,269 $429,752 
% of originations that are refinances 66.5% 51.6% 39.2% 58.3% 35.5%
                
Wealth               
Assets under management ("AUM")$5,865,264 $5,455,268 $5,650,757 $5,865,264 $5,650,757 
                
Other Data               
End of period full-time employees 1,879  1,883  1,989  1,879  1,989 
Number of full-service branches 134  135  149  134  149 
Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs") 156  157  169  156  169 

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

          
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 
 2020 2020 2019 
ASSETS (unaudited)  (unaudited)  (audited) 
Cash and cash equivalents:         
Cash and due from banks$ 172,307 $178,563 $163,050 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  318,974  335,111  234,810 
Federal funds sold  2,013  7,292  38,172 
Total cash and cash equivalents  493,294  520,966  436,032 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  2,540,419  2,443,340  1,945,445 
Securities held to maturity, at carrying value  544,851  546,661  555,144 
Restricted stock, at cost  94,782  112,216  130,848 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  96,742  52,607  55,405 
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs  14,021,314  14,383,215  12,610,936 
Less allowance for loan and lease losses  160,540  174,122  42,294 
Total loans held for investment, net  13,860,774  14,209,093  12,568,642 
Premises and equipment, net  163,829  156,934  161,073 
Goodwill  935,560  935,560  935,560 
Amortizable intangibles, net  57,185  61,068  73,669 
Bank owned life insurance  326,892  325,538  322,917 
Other assets  514,121  566,667  378,255 
Total assets$ 19,628,449 $19,930,650 $17,562,990 
LIABILITIES         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$ 4,368,703 $4,420,665 $2,970,139 
Interest-bearing deposits  11,354,062  11,155,433  10,334,842 
Total deposits  15,722,765  15,576,098  13,304,981 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  100,888  91,086  66,053 
Other short-term borrowings  250,000  175,200  370,200 
Long-term borrowings  489,829  1,048,036  1,077,495 
Other liabilities  356,477  379,345  231,159 
Total liabilities  16,919,959  17,269,765  15,049,888 
Commitments and contingencies         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Preferred stock, $10.00 par value  173  173   
Common stock, $1.33 par value  104,169  104,141  105,827 
Additional paid-in capital  1,917,081  1,914,640  1,790,305 
Retained earnings  616,052  579,269  581,395 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  71,015  62,662  35,575 
Total stockholders' equity  2,708,490  2,660,885  2,513,102 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 19,628,449 $19,930,650 $17,562,990 
          
Common shares outstanding  78,729,212  78,718,850  80,001,185 
Common shares authorized  200,000,000  200,000,000  200,000,000 
Preferred shares outstanding  17,250  17,250  - 
Preferred shares authorized  500,000  500,000  500,000 

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

               
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2020
 2020 2019
 2020 2019
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
Interest and dividend income:              
Interest and fees on loans$ 142,108  $138,402 $152,513  $ 574,871 $612,115 
Interest on deposits in other banks  117   137  1,686    1,270  3,733 
Interest and dividends on securities:              
Taxable  10,414   10,275  12,378    43,585  51,437 
Nontaxable  9,208   8,600  7,634    33,728  32,047 
Total interest and dividend income  161,847   157,414  174,211    653,454  699,332 
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  12,000   15,568  30,884    75,943  114,972 
Interest on short-term borrowings  93   72  1,166    1,691  15,479 
Interest on long-term borrowings  4,150   4,393  7,031    20,522  31,009 
Total interest expense  16,243   20,033  39,081    98,156  161,460 
Net interest income  145,604   137,381  135,130    555,298  537,872 
Provision for credit losses  (13,813)  6,558  2,900    87,141  21,092 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  159,417   130,823  132,230    468,157  516,780 
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  6,702   6,041  7,871    25,251  30,202 
Other service charges, commissions and fees  1,692   1,621  1,544    6,292  6,423 
Interchange fees  1,884   1,979  1,854    7,184  14,619 
Fiduciary and asset management fees  6,107   6,045  6,531    23,650  23,365 
Mortgage banking income  9,113   8,897  2,689    25,857  10,303 
Gains on securities transactions    18  369    12,294  7,675 
Bank owned life insurance income  2,057   3,421  2,119    9,554  8,311 
Loan-related interest rate swap fees  2,704   3,170  3,470    15,306  14,126 
Other operating income  1,982   3,215  2,746    6,098  17,791 
Total noninterest income  32,241   34,407  29,193    131,486  132,815 
Noninterest expenses:              
Salaries and benefits  57,649   49,000  47,233    206,662  195,349 
Occupancy expenses  7,043   7,441  7,366    28,841  29,793 
Furniture and equipment expenses  3,881   3,895  3,559    14,923  14,216 
Technology and data processing  6,742   6,564  6,483    25,929  23,686 
Professional services  3,797   2,914  3,636    13,007  11,905 
Marketing and advertising expense  2,473   2,631  3,675    9,886  11,566 
FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance  2,393   1,811  1,254    9,971  6,874 
Other taxes  4,119   4,124  3,970    16,483  15,749 
Loan-related expenses  2,004   2,314  2,793    9,515  10,043 
OREO and credit-related expenses  511   413  1,547    2,023  4,708 
Amortization of intangible assets  3,897   4,053  4,603    16,574  18,521 
Merger-related costs      896     27,824 
Rebranding expense      902     6,455 
Loss on debt extinguishment  20,810         31,116  16,397 
Other expenses  6,349   8,062  6,401    28,419  25,254 
Total noninterest expenses  121,668   93,222  94,318    413,349  418,340 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes  69,990   72,008  67,105    186,294  231,255 
Income tax expense  10,560   11,008  11,227    28,066  37,557 
Income from continuing operations$ 59,430  $61,000 $55,878  $ 158,228 $193,698 
Discontinued operations:               
Income (loss) from operations of discontinued mortgage segment$  $ $(56) $ $(230)
Income tax expense (benefit)      (14)    (60)
Income (loss) on discontinued operations      (42)    (170)
Net income  59,430   61,000  55,836    158,228  193,528 
Dividends on preferred stock  2,967   2,691      5,658   
Net income available to common shareholders$ 56,463  $58,309 $55,836  $ 152,570 $193,528 
               
Basic earnings per common share$0.72  $0.74 $0.69  $1.93 $2.41 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.72  $0.74 $0.69  $1.93 $2.41 

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

                
 For the Quarter Ended
 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020
 Average 
Balance		    Interest 
Income /
Expense (1)		    Yield /
Rate (1)(2)		    Average 
Balance		    Interest 
Income /
Expense (1)		    Yield /
Rate (1)(2)
            
 (unaudited)  (unaudited)
Assets:               
Securities:               
Taxable$ 1,848,655  $ 10,414 2.24% $1,738,033  $10,275 2.35%
Tax-exempt  1,291,588    11,656 3.59%  1,153,177   10,886 3.76%
Total securities  3,140,243    22,070 2.80%  2,891,210   21,161 2.91%
Loans, net (3) (4)  14,188,661    142,289 3.99%  14,358,666   138,635 3.84%
Other earning assets  472,586    572 0.48%  498,276   519 0.41%
Total earning assets  17,801,490  $ 164,931 3.69%  17,748,152  $160,315 3.59%
Allowance for credit losses  (174,761)       (174,171)     
Total non-earning assets  2,190,589        2,211,186      
Total assets$ 19,817,318       $19,785,167      
                
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:               
Interest-bearing deposits:               
Transaction and money market accounts$ 8,029,168  $ 3,167 0.16% $7,834,317  $4,684 0.24%
Regular savings  881,298    88 0.04%  845,936   128 0.06%
Time deposits (5)  2,571,639    8,745 1.35%  2,579,991   10,756 1.66%
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,482,105    12,000 0.42%  11,260,244   15,568 0.55%
Other borrowings (6)  891,699    4,243 1.89%  1,183,839   4,465 1.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  12,373,804  $ 16,243 0.52%  12,444,083  $20,033 0.64%
                
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits  4,414,044        4,320,225      
Other liabilities  350,300        372,082      
Total liabilities  17,138,148        17,136,390      
Stockholders' equity  2,679,170        2,648,777      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 19,817,318       $19,785,167      
Net interest income   $ 148,688      $140,282  
                
Interest rate spread      3.17%       2.95%
Cost of funds      0.37%       0.45%
Net interest margin      3.32%       3.14%

(1)   Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.
(2)   Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.
(3)   Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.
(4)   Interest income on loans includes $4.5 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(5)   Interest expense on time deposits includes $22,000 and $26,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(6)   Interest expense on borrowings includes $188,000 and $167,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

Contact:              Robert M. Gorman - (804) 523-7828
 Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer