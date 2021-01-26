New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Batter and Breader Premixes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Batter Premixes Type, Breader Premixes Type, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010032/?utm_source=GNW

The increase in the consumption of premium meat products will drive the growth of the global batter and breader premixes market. Batter and bread premixes are food coatings that can be added to meat, poultry, fish, and seafood to enhance their flavor and texture, and preserve moisture levels while frying or grilling. Batter premixes have shown to be more consistent with meat products as they improve the consistency of the finished product, both in terms of taste and appearance. The demand for batter premixes for meat use due to increasing consumer health issues such as obesity, increased insulin level, acne, and others as the chicken is low-calorie meat compared with beef, pork, or lamb. The consumption of chicken products in western cuisines was also influenced by this factor. Owing to this, the majority of fast-food and quick-service restaurants opt for battered chicken items, such as chicken breast fillets, chicken nuggets, chicken drumsticks, chicken wings, chicken patties, chicken chalupa, chicken kiev, fried chicken, and chicken karaage.

In terms of application, the meat and poultry segment led the global batter and breader premixes market in 2019.The meat segment has increased the demand for batter and breader premixes.



This is due to the fact that there has been a rise in the consumption of meat and meat products across the world.The consumption of meat products has increased due to the trend of healthy eating and also because it is readily available and contains micro and macronutrients.



The batter and breaded products are coated products containing meat protein components as the core, which is surrounded by cereal base coating. Batter and breader premixes have a variety of applications in several dishes of chicken, pork and beef.



Blendex Company; Bowman Ingredients; Bunge North America, Inc.; Coalescence LLC; House- Autry Mills; Kerry Group; Mccormick And Company, Inc.; Newly Weds Foods; Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.; and Solina Group are among the players operating in the global batter and breader premixes market.

At present, major regions across the world are under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In most of the affected countries, isolation and social distancing measures have been imposed.



The lesser production of goods and commodities is hampering the growth of the global batter and breader premixes market as the demand for these products has been declined since the past couple of months.The measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 are hindering the food & beverages industry mainly due to disruptions in supply and distribution chains.



In addition, the overall restrictions on manufacturing processes, research, and development activities are restraining the global batter and breader premixes market.

The overall global batter and breader premixes market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the global batter and breader premixes market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global batter and breader premixes market.

