Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global computer peripheral equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global computer peripheral equipment market is expected to grow from $459. 03 billion in 2020 to $499. 53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8. 8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $583. 03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for computer peripheral equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Computer Peripheral Equipment market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider computer peripheral equipment market, and compares it with other markets.
North America was the largest region in the global computer peripheral equipment market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global computer peripheral equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computer peripheral equipment market.
Portable folding keyboards are increasingly becoming popular due to small size and convenience it offers. These keyboards can be connected to devices such as phones, computers, and tablets and are the same size as a regular keyboard when unfolded. Portable folding keyboards are generally compatible with all major operating systems such as Windows, Android and iOS and can be charged using a USB port. Some of the portable folding keyboards include Microsoft's Universal Foldable Keyboard, iClever wireless folding keyboard, IKOS foldable keyboard.
The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the computer peripheral equipment market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.
However, there has been an increased demand for laptops and related computer hardware as companies look to support their employees working from home. This demand is expected to negate some of the negative impact caused by the outbreak. It is expected that the computer peripheral equipment market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.
Data volume generated from personal devices and various business operations in many industries is rapidly increasing, this is expected to drive the demand for storage devices during the forecast period. For instance, the total data generated worldwide is projected to reach 163 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025. in order to manage this rising data volume, the demand for storage devices from both corporate and individual customers is expected to drive the computer peripheral equipment market in the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Trends and Strategies
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Computer Peripheral Equipment
9. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market
10. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
11. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market, Segmentation by Type
11.2. Global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market, Segmentation by Connectivity
11.3. Global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market, Segmentation by End-Use
12. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Metrics
12.1. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Computer Peripheral Equipment Market
14. Western Europe Computer Peripheral Equipment Market
15. Eastern Europe Computer Peripheral Equipment Market
16. North America Computer Peripheral Equipment Market
17. South America Computer Peripheral Equipment Market
18. Middle East Computer Peripheral Equipment Market
19. Africa Computer Peripheral Equipment Market
20. Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. HP
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products and Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. IBM
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products and Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Apple
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products and Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Logitech
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products and Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. Epson
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products and Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Computer Peripheral Equipment Market
22. Market Background: Computer Hardware Market
22.1. Computer Hardware Market Characteristics
22.2. Computer Hardware Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Computer Hardware Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Computer Hardware Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
22.5. Global Computer Hardware Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market in 2025- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market in 2025- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Computer Peripheral Equipment Market in 2025- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher
25. Copyright and Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9beecm
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
