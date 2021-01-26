Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global computer peripheral equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global computer peripheral equipment market is expected to grow from $459. 03 billion in 2020 to $499. 53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8. 8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $583. 03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for computer peripheral equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Computer Peripheral Equipment market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider computer peripheral equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The computer peripheral equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the computer peripheral equipment market with other segments of the computer hardware market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, computer peripheral equipment indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global computer peripheral equipment market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global computer peripheral equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computer peripheral equipment market.



Portable folding keyboards are increasingly becoming popular due to small size and convenience it offers. These keyboards can be connected to devices such as phones, computers, and tablets and are the same size as a regular keyboard when unfolded. Portable folding keyboards are generally compatible with all major operating systems such as Windows, Android and iOS and can be charged using a USB port. Some of the portable folding keyboards include Microsoft's Universal Foldable Keyboard, iClever wireless folding keyboard, IKOS foldable keyboard.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the computer peripheral equipment market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, there has been an increased demand for laptops and related computer hardware as companies look to support their employees working from home. This demand is expected to negate some of the negative impact caused by the outbreak. It is expected that the computer peripheral equipment market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Data volume generated from personal devices and various business operations in many industries is rapidly increasing, this is expected to drive the demand for storage devices during the forecast period. For instance, the total data generated worldwide is projected to reach 163 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025. in order to manage this rising data volume, the demand for storage devices from both corporate and individual customers is expected to drive the computer peripheral equipment market in the forecast period.



