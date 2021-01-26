Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rail Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global rail transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global rail transport market is expected to grow from $468. 57 billion in 2020 to $519. 43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10. 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $658. 39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for rail transport? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Rail Transport market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider rail transport market, and compares it with other markets.
Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is becoming popular in rail transportation industry to optimize energy usage, enhance operational management, safety and aid in cost reduction. These systems provide automatic warning, protection, operation, supervision, and control arrangement. They also aid in meeting stringent government regulations towards passenger safety. Around 60 million units of advanced driver assistance systems were produced globally. Some companies providing these systems for locomotives are Thales Group, Alstom S. A. , Bombardier Transportation Hitachi Ltd. , CRRC Corporation limited, Ansaldo STS, and SIEMENS AG.
Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the rail transportation market in 2020 as governments-imposed lockdowns and restricted the movement of people and goods to contain the transmission. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the rail transportation market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.
Faster Economic Growth - The rail transportation services market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3. 3% in 2020 and 3. 4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Rail Transport Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Rail Transport Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Rail Transport Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Rail Transport Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Rail Transport Market Trends and Strategies
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Rail Transport
9. Rail Transport Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market
10. Rail Transport Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Rail Transport Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Rail Transport Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Rail Transport Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
11. Rail Transport Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Rail Transport Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast
11.2. Global Rail Transport Market, Segmentation by Distance, Historic and Forecast
12. Rail Transport Market Segments
12.1. Global Passenger Rail Transport Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Medium-Distance Passenger Transport; Long-Distance Passenger Transport; Short-Distance Passenger Transport
12.2. Global Rail Freight Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Intermodals; Tank Wagons; Freight Cars
13. Rail Transport Market Metrics
13.1. Rail Transport Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Rail Transport Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
14. Asia-Pacific Rail Transport Market
15. Western Europe Rail Transport Market
16. Eastern Europe Rail Transport Market
17. North America Rail Transport Market
18. South America Rail Transport Market
19. Middle East Rail Transport Market
20. Africa Rail Transport Market
21. Rail Transport Market Competitive Landscape
21.1. Competitive Market Overview
21.2. Market Shares
21.3. Company Profiles
21.3.1. China Railway Corporation
21.3.1.1. Company Overview
21.3.1.2. Products and Services
21.3.1.3. Strategy
21.3.1.4. Financial Performance
21.3.2. Russian Railways
21.3.2.1. Company Overview
21.3.2.2. Products and Services
21.3.2.3. Strategy
21.3.2.4. Financial Performance
21.3.3. Indian Railways
21.3.3.1. Company Overview
21.3.3.2. Products and Services
21.3.3.3. Strategy
21.3.3.4. Financial Performance
21.3.4. Deutsche Bahn AG
21.3.4.1. Company Overview
21.3.4.2. Products and Services
21.3.4.3. Strategy
21.3.4.4. Financial Performance
21.3.5. Union Pacific Railroad
21.3.5.1. Company Overview
21.3.5.2. Products and Services
21.3.5.3. Strategy
21.3.5.4. Financial Performance
22. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Rail Transport Market
23. Market Background: Transportation Services Market
23.1. Transportation Services Market Characteristics
23.2. Transportation Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
23.3. Global Transportation Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
23.4. Global Transportation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
23.5. Global Transportation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)
24. Recommendations
24.1. Global Rail Transport Market in 2025- Growth Countries
24.2. Global Rail Transport Market in 2025- Growth Segments
24.3. Global Rail Transport Market in 2025- Growth Strategies
25. Appendix
25.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
25.2. Abbreviations
25.3. Currencies
25.4. Research Inquiries
25.5. About the Publisher
26. Copyright and Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwmobi
