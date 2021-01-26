Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rail Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global rail transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global rail transport market is expected to grow from $468. 57 billion in 2020 to $519. 43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10. 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $658. 39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for rail transport? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Rail Transport market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider rail transport market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The rail transport market section of the report gives context. It compares the rail transport market with other segments of the transport services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, rail transport indicators comparison.

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is becoming popular in rail transportation industry to optimize energy usage, enhance operational management, safety and aid in cost reduction. These systems provide automatic warning, protection, operation, supervision, and control arrangement. They also aid in meeting stringent government regulations towards passenger safety. Around 60 million units of advanced driver assistance systems were produced globally. Some companies providing these systems for locomotives are Thales Group, Alstom S. A. , Bombardier Transportation Hitachi Ltd. , CRRC Corporation limited, Ansaldo STS, and SIEMENS AG.



Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the rail transportation market in 2020 as governments-imposed lockdowns and restricted the movement of people and goods to contain the transmission. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the rail transportation market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Faster Economic Growth - The rail transportation services market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3. 3% in 2020 and 3. 4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Rail Transport Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Rail Transport Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Rail Transport Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Rail Transport Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Rail Transport Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Rail Transport



9. Rail Transport Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Rail Transport Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Rail Transport Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Rail Transport Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Rail Transport Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Rail Transport Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Rail Transport Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast

11.2. Global Rail Transport Market, Segmentation by Distance, Historic and Forecast



12. Rail Transport Market Segments

12.1. Global Passenger Rail Transport Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Medium-Distance Passenger Transport; Long-Distance Passenger Transport; Short-Distance Passenger Transport

12.2. Global Rail Freight Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Intermodals; Tank Wagons; Freight Cars



13. Rail Transport Market Metrics

13.1. Rail Transport Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Rail Transport Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



14. Asia-Pacific Rail Transport Market



15. Western Europe Rail Transport Market



16. Eastern Europe Rail Transport Market



17. North America Rail Transport Market



18. South America Rail Transport Market



19. Middle East Rail Transport Market



20. Africa Rail Transport Market



21. Rail Transport Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. China Railway Corporation

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products and Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Russian Railways

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products and Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Indian Railways

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products and Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. Deutsche Bahn AG

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products and Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Union Pacific Railroad

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products and Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Rail Transport Market



23. Market Background: Transportation Services Market

23.1. Transportation Services Market Characteristics

23.2. Transportation Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Transportation Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Transportation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

23.5. Global Transportation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Rail Transport Market in 2025- Growth Countries

24.2. Global Rail Transport Market in 2025- Growth Segments

24.3. Global Rail Transport Market in 2025- Growth Strategies



25. Appendix

25.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

25.2. Abbreviations

25.3. Currencies

25.4. Research Inquiries

25.5. About the Publisher



26. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwmobi

