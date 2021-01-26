New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, Component" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010028/?utm_source=GNW



Rising orders deliveries of aircraft and growing investments in the development of commercial airports drive the growth of the market.Moreover, the deployment of ADS-B for military purpose and establishment of norms for integrating ADS-B are among the major factors that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market during the forecast period.



However, the low adoption rate of ADS-B in developing countries hinders the market growth.Currently, Europe, North America, and Asia are the major adopters of this technology.



With the increasing infrastructure of commercial airports or renovation of existing airports, especially in the above mentioned countries, the adoption of ground equipment such as ATC terminals is also growing.



The Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (CQIA) in China ranks 10th among the world’s largest airports undergoing significant expansion activities.On the back of investments, the airport is likely to receive international air hub status, and it is expected to be the largest hub in western China by 2035.



Another airport in China witnessing significant investments to develop airport is Beijing Daxing International Airport. In July 2019, Emaar, a real estate developer headquartered in the UAE, signed an agreement to develop the Beijing Daxing International Airport with an investment of US$ 11 billion (AED 40.5 billion). Similarly, SE Lithuanian Airports have signed an agreement worth US$ 81 million (€70 million) of loan with the Nordic Investment Bank to modernize Lithuania’s three primary airports: Vilnius, Kaunas, and Palanga. Such projects related to the modernization of airports are projected to propel the adoption of advanced technologies, including ADS-B.



The automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and component.Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into on-board and ground stations.



The on-board segment is expected to hold a larger share of the overall market during the forecast period.Based on application, the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market is segmented into terminal manoeuvring airspace (TMA) surveillance and airborne surveillance; in 2019, the airborne surveillance segment accounted for a significant share in the market.



Based on component, the market is further segmented into antenna, receivers, transponders, and ADS-B ground receivers; in 2019, the transponders segment accounted for a significant share in the market.



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire commercial aviation industry came to halt, with the availability of minimal resources.The measures taken by governments and airline companies to temporarily shut down their businesses have severely affected the entire aviation aftermarket, thereby adversely impacting the procurement of new ADS-B components.



This factor has also reduced the demand for ADS-B component.As per the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) survey, the avionics work backlogs are ranging from 1–3 months to 3–6 months.



However, the number of new aircraft deliveries decreased in 2020, whereas the retrofit market is generating more than half of total sales of the aircraft.Furthermore, according to the National Business Aviation Association, the FAA announced January 01, 2020 as the deadline for the equipping ADS-B in all aircraft flying in their designated airspace, but in the shadow of pandemic all aircraft could not meet the deadline; the FAA recognized ~21,175 aircraft equipped with this technique since the mandate came into effect in January 2020.



The installation of ADS-B in March 2020 was recorded as 3,600; in April 2020, it was 3,000; and in May 2020, it was noted as 3,100 installations.



The overall automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast of the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market.



A few major players operating in the global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market are Avidyne Corporation; Aspen Avionics, Inc.; Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company; FreeFlight Systems; Garmin Ltd.; Honeywell International Inc.; IndraSistemas, S.A.; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Trig Avionics Limited; and Thales Group.

