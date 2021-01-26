MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC: HBIS) (“Home Bistro” or the “Company”) announced today that online orders for its ready-made gourmet meals increased by approximately 289% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, while the total number of online orders in 2020 increased by 144% over 2019.

Home Bistro’s CEO, Zalmi Duchman, stated, “The demand for Home Bistro meals continued to be brisk through the fourth quarter of 2020, adding to the momentum established midyear. New initiatives, such as the introduction of our Cat Cora branded meals in November and our year-end increase in advertising spend combined with strong seasonal and holiday demand, helped us achieve a strong performance.”

Mr. Duchman added, “We will continue implementing our aggressive strategy in 2021 by expanding our product offering, while judiciously increasing our advertising spend, and also considering potential, synergistic opportunities as they present themselves.”

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro provides high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals at www.homebistro.com , which includes meals inspired and created by celebrity “Iron Chef” Cat Cora. The Company also offers restaurant quality meats and seafood through Prime Chop at www.primechop.co and its offline Colorado Prime brand.

