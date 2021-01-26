Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global operating room integration systems market is projected to reach a market size of USD 3,393.7 Million by 2028 at a rapid and steady CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Operating room integration systems help in increasing the efficiency of surgical teams by eliminating the need to physically navigated to accomplish various tasks, such as retrieving patient information from a computer, manually controlling operating room lighting from the wall switches, and manually changing the displayed video during surgeries.
Also, operating room integration systems helps in improving perioperative communication. Poor perioperative communication can cause delays in surgeries, inconvenience to patients and various other serious faults. Standardization and simplification of communication help to improve operating room interactions and prevent or reduce faults.
Operating room integration systems helps in organizing and consolidating patient data for surgeons during surgical procedures, diminishing congestion and enabling smooth flow of information across various platforms. Implementation of operating room integration systems allows surgeons to have centralized access to patient information, thus improving patient safety and surgical staff efficiency.
