MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntax, the leading multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, today released its first-ever IT Trends Report, which surveyed 500 U.S. IT decision-makers on COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their businesses and strategic decisions in 2021.
2020 was a year of unexpected and rapid digital transformation for IT leaders across industries. In today’s survey, 89% of respondents report that the pandemic accelerated their enterprise’s digital transformation last year. As a result, IT teams are stretched even thinner implementing secure and collaborative work-from-home environments, onboarding new technologies, and managing their company’s digital transformation initiative.
“The pandemic has presented unparalleled challenges for businesses of all industries and sizes,” said Marc Caruso, Chief Architect of Syntax. “Despite the issues of accelerated digital transformation timelines, 2020 provided many lessons for IT and business leaders and optimized best management and security practices for our cloud-native future of working-from-anywhere.”
Report key findings:
“This survey of IT decision-makers is insightful because the actions of these leaders and their companies in 2021 will set the tone for the next wave of innovation in the IT industry,” said Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax. “Between competing technical and business priorities and new remote operating environments, the pandemic has already reinvented how organizations will work for years to come. When we return to our pre-pandemic environments, IT teams will increasingly rely on MSPs and third-party partners to support more aspects of IT governance, including cybersecurity, application management, disaster recovery, cloud migration and more.”
Additional key findings:
The Syntax IT Trends survey was completed in October 2020. All respondents were at the senior management level or above and worked at companies with 500+ employees and at least $500 million in total annual revenue in the US. For more details and a comprehensive analysis of the findings, download Syntax’s 2021 IT Trends Report Survey here, or visit https://www.syntax.com/.
About Syntax:
Since 1972, Syntax has been providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with thousands of customers trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Today, Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (Oracle, SAP) in a secure, resilient, private, public or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world-class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with Oracle, SAP, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.
|Contact:
|Matthew Royse
Tel: 919-287-4873
matthew.royse@syntax.com
|Katy Hoeper
Tel: 312-964-9110
katy.hoeper@walkersands.com
Syntax