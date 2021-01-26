MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income decreased 34.3% to $8.3 million, as a result of a $9.0 million annual increase in the provision for loan losses
  • Net interest income improved 4.8% to $43.4 million
  • Total noninterest income was up 23.7% to $6.0 million
  • Noninterest expense declined 0.8%
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income increased 21.0% to $19.6 million
  • Allowance for loan losses increased 98.9% to $13.5 million
  • Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 171.3%, compared to 76.2%
  • Book value per share was up 5.1% to a record $22.54 per share
  • Tangible book value(1) per share was up 6.0% to a record $19.91 per share
  • Total loans increased 12.2% to $1.10 billion
  • Middlefield remains well capitalized with an equity to assets ratio of 10.3% at December 31, 2020

Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our strong asset quality, our focus on supporting our local communities, and the commitment and dedication of our team members helped us successfully navigate the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite significant operating and economic challenges, pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income increased 21.0% year-over-year, reflecting strong core earnings growth, higher noninterest income, and proactive expense management. In addition, we ended the year with record assets and a record book value per share, representing the seventh consecutive year of annual growth in book value.”

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a severe impact on the economy. As a result, we are focused on supporting our communities, proactively controlling asset quality, and strengthening our balance sheet. I believe this conservative approach will allow us to continue to successfully navigate near-term economic uncertainty, while providing the Company with flexibility to pursue long-term growth opportunities.”  

“On behalf of Middlefield’s leadership team and Board of Directors, I would like to thank our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders for their support throughout this challenging period,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement
For the 2020 full year, net interest income increased 4.8% to $43.4 million, compared to $41.4 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2020 twelve-month period was 3.54%, compared to 3.68% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $11.3 million, compared to $10.3 million for the 2019 fourth quarter. The 9.3% increase in net interest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was largely a result of a 45.8% decrease in total interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2020 fourth quarter was 3.49%, compared to 3.65% for the same period of 2019.

For the 2020 full year, noninterest income increased 23.7% to $6.0 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.3 million for the 2019 fourth quarter.

For the 2020 full year, noninterest expense decreased 0.8% to $29.8 million, compared to $30.0 million last year. For the 2020 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $7.8 million, compared to $7.4 million for the same period last year.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $8.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $1.95 per diluted share for the same period last year. The decline in net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was primarily due to a $9.0 million increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the resolution of an isolated commercial loan that occurred in the 2020 third quarter. Net income for the 2020 fourth quarter, was $2.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the same period last year. The 2020 fourth quarter provision for loan losses increased $1.6 million from the prior year period.

Core earnings measured by pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income, increased 21.0% to $19.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $16.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income for the 2020 fourth quarter increased 19.4% to $5.1 million, compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2020, increased 17.7% to $1.39 billion, from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2019. Net loans at December 31, 2020, were $1.09 billion, compared to $977.5 million at December 31, 2019. The 11.6% year-over-year increase in total net loans was primarily a result of PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters, as well as organic loan growth that occurred throughout the year.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020, were $1.23 billion, compared to $1.02 billion at December 31, 2019. The 20.0% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily a result of higher interest-bearing deposits. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $114.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $105.7 million at December 31, 2019.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “Throughout 2020, we focused on building our allowance for loan losses, which increased 98.9% over the prior year period to $13.5 million at December 31, 2020. In addition, our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 171.28% at December 31, 2020, compared to our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans of 76.22% at December 31, 2019. This is the highest our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans reserve has been in over 13 years. Over the near-term, we will continue to fund our allowance and increase our reserve which we believe is necessary to reserve for potential incurred losses in the portfolio associated with the COVID-19 crisis.”  

“Overall asset quality remains strong. Loans in deferral status continue to improve and declined 88.6% from $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, to $24.5 million at December 31, 2020. No restaurant customers were seeking additional deferrals at year end, while most deferred loans were within the hospitality segment. Overall, the quality of our loan portfolio remains solid and does not appear to be significantly impacted by the current difficult economic environment. We continue to closely watch our loan portfolio, and we are doing everything we can to support all our customers and communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased 4.4% to $143.8 million, compared to $137.8 million at December 31, 2019. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2020, was a record $22.54 compared to $21.45 at the same period last year.

At December 31, 2020, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 5.3% to $127.0 million, compared to $120.6 million at December 31, 2019. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.91 at December 31, 2020, compared to $18.78 at December 31, 2019.

For the 2020 full year, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.60 per share, compared to $0.57 per share for the same period last year.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.33%, compared to 11.65% at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2020 fourth quarter was $2.1 million versus $460,000 for the same period last year. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $9.8 million compared to $890,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.   Most of the increased provision for the year ended December 31, 2020, was the result of increases to the economic conditions qualitative factors and higher charge-offs that occurred during the 2020 third quarter.

Net charge-offs for the 2020 fourth quarter were $0, compared to $693,000, or 0.28% of average loans, for the same period last year. For the 2020 twelve-month period, net charge-offs were $3.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.16% of average loans for the 2019 twelve-month period.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2020, were $15.2 million, compared to $9.0 million at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, stood at $13.5 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $6.8 million, or 0.69% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

COVID-19 Update
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and as a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans. As of December 31, 2020, we approved 1,414 applications for up to $143.8 million of loans under the PPP. At December 31, 2020, we have processed $28.9 million of PPP forgiveness.

As of December 31, 2020, we modified 11 loans aggregating $24.5 million consisting of the deferral of principal payments and the extension of the maturity date, compared to 362 loans aggregating $214.8 million at June 30, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.   
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at December 31, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.  

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.   

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


                  
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                 
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)               
  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 31,       
Balance Sheets (period end) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019      
ASSETS                 
Cash and due from banks $92,874  $46,097  $55,766  $53,533  $35,113       
Federal funds sold  19,543   6,884   2,520   1,800   -       
Cash and cash equivalents  112,417   52,981   58,286   55,333   35,113       
Equity securities, at fair value  609   553   581   550   710       
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  114,360   112,968   112,529   102,959   105,733       
Loans held for sale  878   10,457   4,151   513   1,220       
Loans:                 
Commercial real estate:                 
Owner occupied  103,121   107,342   110,134   113,272   102,386       
Non-owner occupied  309,424   310,512   300,577   292,775   302,180       
Multifamily  39,562   39,622   37,604   52,276   62,028       
Residential real estate  233,995   222,237   227,427   233,900   234,798       
Commercial and industrial  232,044   258,313   240,096   106,797   89,527       
Home equity lines of credit  112,543   115,223   117,196   114,933   112,248       
Construction and other  63,573   60,613   66,015   71,186   66,680       
Consumer installment  9,823   10,534   11,210   12,861   14,411       
Total loans  1,104,085   1,124,396   1,110,259   998,000   984,258       
Less allowance for loan and lease losses  13,459   11,359   10,210   9,244   6,768       
Net loans  1,090,626   1,113,037   1,100,049   988,756   977,490       
Premises and equipment, net  18,333   18,633   18,962   17,653   17,874       
Goodwill  15,071   15,071   15,071   15,071   15,071       
Core deposit intangibles  1,724   1,807   1,890   1,973   2,056       
Bank-owned life insurance  16,938   16,832   16,723   16,618   16,511       
Other real estate owned  7,387   7,391   687   456   155       
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  13,636   15,079   14,391   14,057   10,542       
TOTAL ASSETS $1,391,979  $1,364,809  $1,343,320  $1,213,939  $1,182,475       
                  
  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 31,       
  2020 2020 2020 2020 2019      
LIABILITIES                 
Deposits:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand $291,347  $268,838  $270,738  $206,372  $191,370       
Interest-bearing demand  195,722   179,080   136,722   125,184   107,844       
Money market  198,493   184,936   168,842   156,556   160,826       
Savings  243,888   231,696   218,545   175,468   192,003       
Time  295,750   329,413   363,420   340,130   368,800       
Total deposits  1,225,200   1,193,963   1,158,267   1,003,710   1,020,843       
                  
Short-term borrowings  -   -   20,417   60,000   5,075       
Other borrowings  17,038   17,100   17,162   12,662   12,750       
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  5,931   11,690   6,779   4,880   6,032       
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,248,169   1,222,753   1,202,625   1,081,252   1,044,700       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                 
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,308,685 shares issued, 6,379,323 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 86,886   86,871   86,722   86,722   86,617       
Retained earnings  69,578   68,046   67,150   65,140   65,063       
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  4,284   4,077   3,761   (2,237)  1,842       
Treasury stock, at cost; 929,362 shares as of December 31, 2020  (16,938)  (16,938)  (16,938)  (16,938)  (15,747)      
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  143,810   142,056   140,695   132,687   137,775       
                  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,391,979  $1,364,809  $1,343,320  $1,213,939  $1,182,475       
                  
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                 
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)               
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31,
Statements of Income 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
                  
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                 
Interest and fees on loans $12,041  $12,603  $12,281  $12,078  $12,392  $49,003  $50,390 
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions  9   8   7   94   124   118   673 
Federal funds sold  1   -   -   21   22   22   78 
Investment securities:                 
Taxable interest  297   249   206   157   197   909   796 
Tax-exempt interest  591   618   634   629   661   2,472   2,392 
Dividends on stock  28   29   27   30   40   114   196 
Total interest and dividend income  12,967   13,507   13,155   13,009   13,436   52,638   54,525 
INTEREST EXPENSE                 
Deposits  1,655   2,106   2,336   2,865   3,014   8,962   12,409 
Short-term borrowings  (2)  14   32   35   34   79   368 
Other borrowings  43   28   62   76   80   209   363 
Total interest expense  1,696   2,148   2,430   2,976   3,128   9,250   13,140 
                  
NET INTEREST INCOME  11,271   11,359   10,725   10,033   10,308   43,388   41,385 
                  
Provision for loan losses  2,100   4,000   1,000   2,740   460   9,840   890 
                  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  9,171   7,359   9,725   7,293   9,848   33,548   40,495 
NONINTEREST INCOME                 
Service charges on deposit accounts  729   691   566   553   577   2,539   2,186 
Investment securities gains on sale, net  -   -   -   -   -   -   194 
Gain (loss) on equity securities  56   (28)  31   (160)  82   (101)  94 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  106   109   105   107   108   427   431 
Gains on sale of loans  332   660   381   114   148   1,487   433 
Other income  387   379   412   460   390   1,638   1,503 
Total noninterest income  1,610   1,811   1,495   1,074   1,305   5,990   4,841 
                  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                 
Salaries and employee benefits  4,458   3,657   4,136   3,584   4,039   15,835   16,783 
Occupancy expense  628   497   483   550   580   2,158   2,164 
Equipment expense  365   363   307   273   270   1,308   1,040 
Data processing costs  617   683   684   666   614   2,650   2,208 
Ohio state franchise tax  251   282   281   268   262   1,082   1,044 
Federal deposit insurance expense  103   123   74   123   -   423   230 
Professional fees  352   289   369   349   448   1,359   1,683 
Loss (gain) on other real estate owned  44   (184)  (33)  1   11   (172)  (125)
Advertising expense  55   217   217   209   128   698   733 
Software amortization expense  66   70   74   141   159   351   638 
Core deposit intangible amortization  83   83   83   83   85   332   341 
Other expense  803   942   1,014   1,005   782   3,764   3,294 
Total noninterest expense  7,825   7,022   7,689   7,252   7,378   29,788   30,033 
                  
Income before income taxes  2,956   2,148   3,531   1,115   3,775   9,750   15,303 
Income taxes  467   295   565   74   634   1,401   2,592 
                  
NET INCOME $2,489  $1,853  $2,966  $1,041  $3,141  $8,349  $12,711 
                  
PTPP (1) $5,056  $6,148  $4,531  $3,855  $4,235  $19,590  $16,193 
                  
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures      
                  
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                 
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)               
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31,
  2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Per common share data                 
Net income per common share - basic $0.39  $0.29  $0.47  $0.16  $0.48  $1.31  $1.96 
Net income per common share - diluted $0.39  $0.29  $0.46  $0.16  $0.48  $1.30  $1.95 
Dividends declared per share $0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.60  $0.57 
Book value per share (period end) $22.54  $22.27  $22.09  $20.83  $21.45  $22.54  $21.45 
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $19.91  $19.63  $19.43  $18.16  $18.78  $19.91  $18.78 
Dividends declared $957  $957  $956  $964  $964  $3,834  $3,685 
Dividend yield  2.65%  3.09%  2.91%  3.82%  2.28%  2.67%  2.18%
Dividend payout ratio  38.45%  51.65%  32.23%  92.60%  30.69%  45.92%  28.99%
Average shares outstanding - basic  6,378,706   6,376,291   6,369,467   6,417,109   6,423,543   6,385,350   6,470,408 
Average shares outstanding - diluted  6,397,681   6,385,765   6,388,118   6,429,443   6,455,387   6,404,524   6,502,806 
Period ending shares outstanding  6,379,323   6,378,110   6,369,467   6,369,467   6,423,630   6,379,323   6,423,630 
                  
Selected ratios                 
Return on average assets  0.72%  0.54%  0.90%  0.35%  1.04%  0.64%  1.05%
Return on average equity  6.76%  5.11%  8.57%  3.01%  8.87%  5.87%  9.35%
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)  7.64%  5.79%  9.76%  3.43%  10.11%  6.66%  10.72%
Efficiency (1)  59.29%  51.96%  61.29%  63.47%  61.75%  58.77%  63.25%
Equity to assets at period end  10.33%  10.41%  10.47%  10.93%  11.65%  10.33%  11.65%
Noninterest expense to average assets  0.57%  0.52%  0.58%  0.61%  0.61%  2.27%  2.49%
                  
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income  
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                 
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding               
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity             
                  
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                 
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                 
(Unaudited)                 
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31,
Yields 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (2)  4.28%  4.48%  4.53%  4.95%  4.97%  4.55%  5.06%
Investment securities (2)  3.65%  3.66%  3.76%  3.62%  3.79%  3.68%  3.77%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks  0.21%  0.27%  0.23%  1.40%  1.65%  0.45%  2.11%
Total interest-earning assets  4.00%  4.23%  4.27%  4.69%  4.73%  4.28%  4.83%
Deposits:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  0.21%  0.32%  0.35%  0.42%  0.41%  0.31%  0.36%
Money market deposits  0.53%  0.70%  0.93%  1.41%  1.41%  0.87%  1.46%
Savings deposits  0.11%  0.20%  0.21%  0.50%  0.62%  0.24%  0.70%
Certificates of deposit  1.56%  1.77%  2.00%  2.12%  2.18%  1.87%  2.22%
Total interest-bearing deposits  0.70%  0.93%  1.11%  1.39%  1.43%  1.02%  1.48%
Non-Deposit Funding:                 
Borrowings  0.95%  0.45%  0.53%  1.62%  2.52%  0.75%  2.63%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.71%  0.91%  1.07%  1.40%  1.46%  1.01%  1.52%
Cost of deposits  0.54%  0.72%  0.85%  1.13%  1.15%  0.79%  1.20%
Cost of funds  0.55%  0.71%  0.83%  1.14%  1.17%  0.79%  1.23%
Net interest margin (1)  3.49%  3.57%  3.49%  3.63%  3.65%  3.54%  3.68%
                  
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.             
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.        
                  
  For the Three Months Ended      
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31,  December 31,       
Asset quality data  2020   2020   2020   2020   2019       
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                 
Nonperforming loans (1) $7,858  $6,690  $9,803  $8,405  $8,879       
Other real estate owned  7,387   7,391   687   456   155       
Nonperforming assets $15,245  $14,081  $10,490  $8,861  $9,034       
                  
Allowance for loan losses $13,459  $11,359  $10,210  $9,244  $6,768       
Allowance for loan losses/total loans  1.22%  1.01%  0.92%  0.93%  0.69%      
Net charge-offs:                 
Quarter-to-date $-  $2,851  $34  $264  $693       
Year-to-date  3,149   3,149   298   264   1,550       
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                 
Quarter-to-date  0.00%  1.01%  0.01%  0.11%  0.28%      
Year-to-date  0.29%  0.39%  0.06%  0.11%  0.16%      
                  
Nonperforming loans/total loans  0.71%  0.59%  0.88%  0.84%  0.90%      
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans  171.28%  169.79%  104.15%  109.98%  76.22%      
Nonperforming assets/total assets  1.10%  1.03%  0.78%  0.73%  0.76%      
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.        
                  
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                 
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31,  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019 
                  
Stockholders' Equity 143,810  142,056  $140,695  132,687  137,775  $143,810  $137,775 
Less Goodwill and other intangibles  16,795   16,878   16,961   17,044   17,127   16,795   17,127 
Tangible Common Equity 127,015  125,178  $123,734  115,643  120,648  $127,015  $120,648 
                  
Shares outstanding  6,379,323   6,378,110   6,369,467   6,369,467   6,423,630   6,379,323   6,423,630 
Tangible book value per share 19.91  19.63  $19.43  18.16  18.78  $19.91  $18.78 
                  
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                 
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended
                  
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31,  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019 
                  
Average Stockholders' Equity 146,374  144,167  $139,212  139,208  140,475  $142,241  $135,900 
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles  16,836   16,919   17,002   17,085   17,169   16,960   17,296 
Average Tangible Common Equity 129,538  127,248  $122,210  122,123  123,306  $125,281  $118,604 
                  
Net income 2,489  1,853  $2,966  1,041  3,141  $8,349  $12,711 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  7.64%  5.79%  9.76%  3.43%  10.11%  6.66%  10.72%
                  
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)                 
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended
                  
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, March 31,  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
   2020   2020   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019 
                  
Net income  $﻿2,489  1,853  $2,966  1,041  3,141  $8,349  $12,711 
Add Income Taxes  467   295   565   74   634   1,401   2,592 
Add Provision for loan losses  2,100   4,000   1,000   2,740   460   9,840   890 
PTPP 5,056  6,148  $4,531  3,855  4,235  $19,590  $16,193 
                  
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                 
Average Balance Sheets                 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                 
  For the Three Months Ended   
  December 31,  December 31,    
   2020   2019    
  Average    Average Average    Average   
  Balance Interest  Yield/Cost Balance Interest  Yield/Cost   
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $1,121,259  $12,041   4.28% $990,106  $12,392   4.97%   
Investment securities (3)  113,801   888   3.65%  104,139   858   3.79%   
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)  70,803   38   0.21%  44,816   186   1.65%   
Total interest-earning assets  1,305,863   12,967   4.00%  1,139,061   13,436   4.73%   
Noninterest-earning assets  78,064        64,303         
Total assets $1,383,927       $1,203,364         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
  Interest-bearing demand deposits $186,933  $97   0.21% $108,015  $112   0.41%   
  Money market deposits  191,771   255   0.53%  157,117   557   1.41%   
  Savings deposits  238,991   66   0.11%  198,577   309   0.62%   
  Certificates of deposit  316,293   1,237   1.56%  370,404   2,036   2.18%   
  Short-term borrowings  26   -   0.00%  5,330   34   2.53%   
  Other borrowings  17,068   41   0.96%  12,602   80   2.52%   
Total interest-bearing liabilities  951,082   1,696   0.71%  852,045   3,128   1.46%   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  281,608        207,793         
  Other liabilities  4,863        3,051         
Stockholders' equity  146,374        140,475         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,383,927       $1,203,364         
Net interest income   $11,271       $10,308       
Interest rate spread (1)      3.29%      3.27%   
Net interest margin (2)      3.49%      3.65%   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
  average interest-bearing liabilities      137.30%      133.69%   
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.        
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.             
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $178 and $157 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively   
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 
                  
  For the Three Months Ended   
  December 31,  September 30,   
   2020   2020    
  Average    Average Average    Average   
  Balance Interest  Yield/Cost Balance Interest  Yield/Cost   
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $1,121,259  $12,041   4.28% $1,121,763  $12,603   4.48%   
Investment securities (3)  113,801   888   3.65%  111,994   867   3.66%   
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)  70,803   38   0.21%  53,826   37   0.27%   
Total interest-earning assets  1,305,863   12,967   4.00%  1,287,583   13,507   4.23%   
Noninterest-earning assets  78,064        66,836         
Total assets $1,383,927       $1,354,419         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
  Interest-bearing demand deposits $186,933  $97   0.21% $149,048  $120   0.32%   
  Money market deposits  191,771   255   0.53%  176,136   312   0.70%   
  Savings deposits  238,991   66   0.11%  223,507   113   0.20%   
  Certificates of deposit  316,293   1,237   1.56%  349,981   1,561   1.77%   
  Short-term borrowings  26   -   0.00%  19,740   14   0.28%   
  Other borrowings  17,068   41   0.96%  17,130   28   0.65%   
Total interest-bearing liabilities  951,082   1,696   0.71%  935,542   2,148   0.91%   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  281,608        270,868         
  Other liabilities  4,863        3,842         
Stockholders' equity  146,374        144,167         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,383,927       $1,354,419         
Net interest income   $11,271       $11,359       
Interest rate spread (1)      3.29%      3.32%   
Net interest margin (2)      3.49%      3.57%   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
  average interest-bearing liabilities      137.30%      137.63%   
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.        
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.             
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $178 and $186 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.  
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 
                  
  For the Twelve Months Ended   
  December 31,  December 31,    
   2020   2019    
  Average    Average Average    Average   
  Balance Interest  Yield/Cost Balance Interest  Yield/Cost   
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $1,079,788  $49,003   4.55% $997,744  $50,390   5.06%   
Investment securities (3)  109,863   3,381   3.68%  101,381   3,188   3.77%   
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)  56,222   254   0.45%  44,943   947   2.11%   
Total interest-earning assets  1,245,873   52,638   4.28%  1,144,068   54,525   4.83%   
Noninterest-earning assets  68,219        61,596         
Total assets $1,314,092       $1,205,664         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
  Interest-bearing demand deposits $144,897  $445   0.31% $102,550  $374   0.36%   
  Money market deposits  172,587   1,501   0.87%  167,187   2,438   1.46%   
  Savings deposits  211,151   510   0.24%  199,515   1,399   0.70%   
  Certificates of deposit  347,609   6,506   1.87%  369,006   8,198   2.22%   
  Short-term borrowings  22,637   79   0.35%  14,808   368   2.49%   
  Other borrowings  15,629   209   1.34%  12,986   363   2.80%   
Total interest-bearing liabilities  914,510   9,250   1.01%  866,052   13,140   1.52%   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  252,615        199,672         
  Other liabilities  4,726        4,040         
Stockholders' equity  142,241        135,900         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,314,092       $1,205,664         
Net interest income   $43,388       $41,385       
Interest rate spread (1)      3.27%      3.31%   
Net interest margin (2)      3.54%      3.68%   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
  average interest-bearing liabilities      136.23%      132.10%   
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.        
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.             
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $742 and $720 for 2020 and 2019, respectively.        
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 